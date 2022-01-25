MOSCOW — Sydney Miller and Ameera Wilson celebrated senior night in style as the Knights took care of the Bulldogs 45-19 in a Whitepine League Division I girls basketball win.
Wilson and Miller, as the two lone seniors on the Logos’ squad, both recorded double-doubles.
Miller led the way with 19 points and Wilson finished with 10. Both seniors finished with 10 rebounds apiece.
Logos (5-11, 2-11) coach Patrick Lopez was pleased with his team overall, but he was especially pleased with the 15-of-20 free-throw shooting as a team and the fact the Knights doubled up the Genesee in rebounding.
Audrey Barber finished with six points for the Bulldogs (4-12, 3-8) to lead the team in the loss.
GENESEE (4-12, 3-8)
Monica Seubert 2 1-5 5, Riley Leseman 0 1-2 1, Shelby Hanson 0 1-2 1, Isabelle Monk 1 3-4 6, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-1 0, Audrey Barber 2 2-4 6, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-18 19.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-11, 2-11)
Cora Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ameera Wilson 4 2-4 10, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 5-6 7, Eve Rench 0 4-6 4, Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 7 4-4 19, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 15-20 45.
Genesee 5 3 7 4—19
Logos 8 12 9 16—45
3-point goals — Monk, Johnson, S. Miller.
JV — Logos won 21-19
Lapwai 60, Kamiah 28
KAMIAH — In a game that featured 51-combined free-throw attempts, the Wildcats handled the Kubs for their 10th Whitepine League Division I win.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks led Lapwai (12-3, 10-1) with 14 points. Sayq’is Greene finished with nine points and was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. The Wildcats were 20-of-36 as a team.
Kamiah (6-8, 3-8) was led by Laney Landmark, who scored 12 points.
LAPWAI (12-3, 10-1)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 1-2 14, Ama George 2 2-7 8, Soa Moliga 1 4-4 6, Lauren Gould 0 4-6 4, Jayden Leighton 1 0-2 2, Kahlees Young 0 1-2 1, Qubilah Mitchell 1 1-5 3, Amaris Mitchell 0 2-2 2, Samara Smith 3 0-0 6, Sayq’is Greene 2 5-6 9. Totals 18 20-36 60.
KAMIAH (6-8, 3-8)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 2 8-12 12, Delaney Beckman 1 2-9 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 0 2-2 2, Mariah Porter 3 0-0 8, Karlee Skinner 0 2-2 2, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 14-25 28.
Lapwai 10 16 20 14—60
Kamiah 5 12 7 4—28
3-point goals — George 2, Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Porter 2
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah
Colton 44, Potlatch 40
POTLATCH — The Wildcats got a nonleague win versus the Loggers in a second half that was full of runs.
Up by three at halftime, Colton (11-1) extended the lead to 14 at the end of the third quarter. Lola Baerlocher scored 12 of the 15 Wildcat points in the quarter. She finished with a game-high 18 points.
Potlatch (7-7) came roaring back, cutting the lead to 39-38 with under three minutes to play. Jordan Reynolds led the Loggers with 14 points.
COLTON (11-1)
Grace Kuhle 2 2-4 6, Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 4 2-3 13, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kaydee Heitsuman 1 0-0 2, Sydni Whitcomb 1 1-2 3, Lola Baerlocher 6 1-3 18. Totals 15 6-12 44.
POTLATCH (7-7)
Emma Chambers 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 2 2-2 7, Jaylee Fry 5 0-1 10, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 7 0-0 14, Becca Buttifield 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-5 40.
Colton 8 10 15 11—44
Potlatch 8 7 4 21—40
3-point goals — Baerlocher 5, Meyer 3.
Grangeville JV 54, Clearwater Valley 40
KOOSKIA — The Bulldogs JV squad disrupted the senior night festivities for the Rams in a nonleague win.
Kadance Schilling and Tobie Yocum were honored before the game. Schilling led Clearwater Valley (11-4) with 16 points. Shada Edwards added 12 points for the Rams.
Grangeville JV was led by freshman Adelei Lefebrve who had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Abbie Frei scored 13 points.
The Bulldogs used a 15-0 third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Grangeville JV coach Megan Turner was excited her girls got to play a tougher team in the Rams. She noted that the really focused on trying to take out the 3-point game and was pleased with the execution.
GRANGEVILLE JV
Mckenna York 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 4 0-0 9, Abbie Frei 5 0-0 13, Kinzley Adams 0 0-0 0, Elli Klapprich 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Winkler 0 0-0 0, Eliana Edwards 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 0 2-2 2, Adalei Lefebrve 7 2-4 16, Madalyn Green 4 0-1 8, Morgan Click 0 0-0 0, Emmie Told 0 0-0 0, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Sienna Wagner 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-7 54.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA ()
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 1 0-4 2, Serinity Soun 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 3-6 12, Eva Lundgren 1 0-0 3, Kadance Schilling 5 5-11 16, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-1 0, Tobie Yocum 1 2-2 4, Trinity Yocum 0 0-3 0. Totals 12 10-27 40.
Grangeville JV 14 15 15 10—54
Clearwater Valley 12 12 0 16—40
3-point goals — Frei 3, Anderson, Edwards 3, Simmons, Lundgren, Schilling.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Gold Plunger match canceled
The wrestling meet between Lewiston and Clarkston for the Golden Plunger has been canceled due to COVID protocols in the Clarkston program.
COLLEGE AWARDS
More honors for LCSC
This is not a reprinting of an old story, Clayton VanDyke and Madigan Kelly of the Lewis-Clark State College track team each won Cascade Conference WVT Laboratory Athlete of the Week honors — again.
VanDyke won on the men’s side after running automatic NAIA-qualifying times in the 600-meters and 1,000 at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow on Saturday. The senior bested the program record in the 600 by three seconds and was part of the 4x400 relay team that also set a program record. VanDyke won all three events he entered in Moscow. This is VanDyke’s eight conference weekly honor.
Kelly broke the 60 hurdle school record twice last week and then broke it two more times Saturday. The freshman recorded a time 8.96 seconds in the prelims and then set the record again with an 8.92 in the finals to win the event. She has solidified her spot at nationals with the 10th fastest time in the NAIA this year. This was her second conference weekly honor.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougars to host Beavs in rescheduled game
The Washington State women’s basketball team will host Oregon State tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.
The game was originally set to take place last Friday, but was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Cougars’ program.