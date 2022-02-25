Logos of Moscow played a defensive battle Thursday and came out on the right end to get to within one game of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
The Knights held Prairie of Cottonwood to less than double digits in three of the four quarters and beat the Pirates 42-36 in a district elimination game at Lewiston High School.
Logos (15-7) now will move on to play in a state play-in game 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. It’s the first time since the Knights’ move from Class 1A Division II to 1A DI they will play for the right to move on to the final eight in the state.
For Prairie (17-7), it is just the second time in the past five season it has not advanced to the state tourney.
“It was a typical physical district game where both teams struggled to put up points,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “I was impressed with our grit. Kudos to Prairie. They were a tough opponent for us. Thankfully Roman was there to carry us and put up points where we needed them. Really impressed by both teams.”
Roman Nuttbrock had 24 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Knights.
Lane Schumacher finished with 20 points for the Pirates.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (15-7)
Jack Driskill 0 2-3 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 0-2 5, Will Casebolt 2 0-0 4, Jasper Whitling 0 0-1 0, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 2, Roman Nuttbrock 9 1-1 24, Ben Druffel 1 3-3 5. Totals 15 6-10 42.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-7)
Wyatt Ross 0 1-2 1, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 6 4-4 20, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 4 2-4 11, Lee Forsmann 0 2-4 2, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-14 36.
Logos 11 11 12 8—42
Prairie 8 10 9 9—36
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 5, Elmore, Schumacher 4, Rambo.
Timberline 44, Deary 38
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe ended the Mustangs’ season by winning an Idaho 1A Class Division II district elimination game.
Timberline (12-10) used a 13-5 third-quarter run to flip a 21-17 deficit into a 30-26 lead going to the fourth. The Spartans then hung on in the fourth.
“We had to change our defense up at halftime,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We came out in the third quarter and dominated defensively and we were able to keep on them. It was a great second half from our boys.”
Gavin Christopherson finished with 13 points, Micah Nelson chipped in 11 and Logan Hunter had 10.
Deary (8-12) was led by Blaine Clark’s 11 points.
The Spartans will face Clark Fork at 2 p.m. Saturday in a state play-in game at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.
DEARY (8-12)
Laithan Proctor 1 2-2 5, Kalab Rickard 4 0-1 10, Blaine Clark 4 0-1 11, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 4 2-2 10. Totals 14 4-6 38.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (12-10)
Parker Brown 2 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 3 4-6 11, Logan Hunter 4 2-4 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 2-2 2, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 5 3-5 13. Totals 15 11-17 44.
Deary 14 7 5 12—38
Timberline 9 8 13 14—44
3-point goals — Brown 2, Nelson, Clark 3, Rickard 2, Proctor.
Coeur d’Alene 54, Lewiston 38
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals’ season came to an end against the Vikings in a Class 5A district tournament elimination game.
It’s a disappointing end for a Lewiston (17-7) team that had its best season since 2008-09 when the team won the state championship.
Despite the loss, Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich thinks this season is a good sign for the future of Lewiston basketball.
“It definitely is encouraging (to have the season we did),” Ulrich said. “We just struggled at the wrong times. It’s not that we didn’t get the shots we wanted or that we didn’t get the shots we wanted. It’s just unfortunate the way it turned out. The kids played hard and the record shows that.”
Lewiston was led by nine points each from Cruz Hepburn and Chanse Eke, two of the five seniors on the team.
“These kids have just been outstanding in our program and outstanding young men,” Ulrich said. “(Jace) McKarcher has been a four-year starter and has done everything he can for this program. It sucks to have their season end this way. But they fought until the very end.”
Coeur d’Alene (16-5) was led by Logan Orchard’s 12 points.
LEWISTON (17-7)
Chanse Eke 3 1-2 9, Jace McKarcher 1 0-0 3, Jordan Bramlet 1 0-0 3, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 4 0-1 9, Braydon Forsman 2 1-2 6, James White 1 0-0 2, Carson Way 3 0-0 8, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 0 1-2 1, Rylan Bomez 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-7 38.
COEUR D’ALENE (16-5)
Sam Entzi 3 0-0 6, Chandler King 0 0-0 0, Camden DeGraw 0 1-2 1, Cooper Larson 4 0-0 9, Alexander Nipp 2 0-0 5 Steven Burgess 2 2-3 6, Logan Orchard 4 2-4 12, Gunner Larson 1 0-0 2, Tugg Wellfante 1 1-1 3, Cam Cope 4 2-4 10. Totals 21 8-14 54.
Lewiston 17 7 7 7—38
Coeur d’Alene 20 13 11 10—54
3-point goals — Orchard 2, Nipp, Larson, Eke 2, Way 2, McKarcher, Hepburn, Forsman.
St. Maries 55, Grangeville 28
ST. MARIES — The Lumberjacks pulled out a decisive win in the Idaho Class 2A district tournament final against the Bulldogs to move on to the state tournament.
“It was a tough game,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “We played hard just couldn’t really get anything going. I’m proud of the boys, though. They’re great kids and a great team, sometimes games just go like this and you don’t get the result you wanted. Overall though, I’m really proud of our group of seniors and this team.”
Caleb Frei paced the Bulldogs (4-14) with 15 points.
Tristan Gentry-Nelson had 14 points and Greyson Sands 12 to lead St. Maries (17-3), which will now advance to its eighth consecutive state tournament.
GRANGEVILLE (4-14)
Miles Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Cody Klement 3 1-2 8, Sam Lindsley 2 0-0 5, Carter Mundt 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 5 4-6 15, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 28.
ST. MARIES (17-3)
Tristan Gentry-Nelson 5 4-4 14, Greyson Sands 5 0-0 12, Coleman Ross 2 2-2 6, Connor Wolfe 2 1-1 5, Dillon Holder 0 0-0 0, Jared Badgett 0 2-2 2, Sean Elliott 0 0-0 0, Trace Wicks 0 0-0 0, Tyler Renner 3 0-0 6, Colby Renner 3 0-0 6, Tristun Hill 0 0-0 0, Seth Swallows 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Holmes 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-11 55.
Grangeville 11 3 10 4—28
St. Maries 16 12 15 12—55
3-point goals — Sands 2, Klement, S. Lindsley, Frei.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDVanDyke named region’s athlete of year
NEW ORLEANS — Lewis-Clark State senior Clayton VanDyke was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association West Region indoor track athlete of the year, it was announced.
VanDyke holds the college’s record in the 600 (1:20.30), 800 (1:50.53), 1,000 (2:26.23) and the 1,600 (4:07.79), all of which were set this season. He has the top 800 time in the NAIA and is in the top five in the 1,000 and 1,600.
It is the second consecutive year VanDyke has earned the honor.
“He has done a fabulous job of representing the school and out program at extremely high levels in both the classroom and in competition, and it is appropriate for him to be recognized for his hard work,” coach Mike Collins said in a release.