POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers opened their girls’ high school basketball season by jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead, then survived a second-half rally from visiting Troy en route to a 39-36 Whitepine League Division I victory Tuesday.
Five different players scored five or more points for Potlatch. Tayva McKinney led with nine points. Emma Chambers and Becca Butterfield had eight each.
“Good first game, good first win,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “Played really well in the first half, then (we) lost (our) composure in the second half but came back together to pull off the win.”
Troy (1-2, 0-1) outscored Potlatch 20-5 in the third quarter to tie the game going into the fourth.
Morgan Blazzard led the Trojans with 14 points and Isabelle Raasch added 12 points.
Troy goes on the road to play Prairie on Thursday. Potlatch hosts Clearwater Valley on Friday.
TROY (1-2, 0-1)
Halee Bohman 0 2-2 2, Isabelle Raasch 4 3-4 12, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 3 7-12 14, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 1-2 1, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-20 36.
POTLATCH (1-0, 1-0)
Emma Chambers 2 4-4 8, Tayva McKinney 4 0-0 9, Jaylee Fry 1 3-5 5, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-2 2, Becca Butterfield 4 0-2 8, Jordan Reynolds 3 1-4 7, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-17 39.
Troy 6 5 20 5 — 36
Potlatch 12 14 5 8 — 39
3-point goals — Raasch, Chamberlin, Blazzard, McKinney.
Kendrick 54, St. Maries 14
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan had a game-high 20 points and eight players got on the board to help the Tigers make a dominant start to their season with a nonleague victory against the Lumberjacks.
“I thought we came out and ran the floor pretty well,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Good even scoring out there with the younger girls.”
Stacie Mitchell paced St. Maries (0-2) with five points.
Kendrick next plays Dec. 2 at home against Genesee.
ST. MARIES (0-2)
Berkli McGreal 1 1-2 3, Stacie Mitchell 1 3-6 5, Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Tayla Janssen 0 0-0 0, Kammi Rimel 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 0 3-4 3, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 1-2 1, Jacklin Linnemeyer 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 8-14 14.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Morgan Silflow 4 0-0 8, Erin Morgan 8 4-5 20, Ruby Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hailey Taylor 3 2-3 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-10 54.
St. Maries 3 6 3 2—14
Kendrick 14 17 13 10—54
3-point goal — Tweit.
JV — Kendrick 34, St. Maries 28
Orofino 40, Nezperce 31
NEZPERCE — Miley Zenner had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Maniacs to their first win of the season in nonleague play against the Nighthawks.
Peyton Merry added eight points and seven steals for Orofino (1-2), Riley Schwartz also scored eight, Jaelyn Miller notched four points and six rebounds, and Grace Beardin had three points, four rebounds and three steals.
For Nezperce (0-1), Erica Zenner scored 11 points and Jillian Lux had nine
The Maniacs next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at McCall-Donnelly and the Nighthawks next play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Genesee.
OROFINO (1-2)
Grace Beardin 1 0-1 3, Riley Schwartz 3 0-0 8, Miley Zenner 5 0-1 11, Peyton Merry 4 0-0 8, Emma Province 2 0-0 4, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 2 0-2 4, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Giffon 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 0-6 40.
NEZPERCE (0-1)
Grace Tiegs 2 2-2 6, Jillian Lux 4 1-2 9, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Erica Zenner 4 3-4 11, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-10 31.
Orofino 11 11 12 6—40
Nezperce 4 8 7 12—31
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Beardin, Zenner.
Logos 42, Highland 33
CRAIGMONT — Ameera Wilson led the way with 20 points to help the Knights score a nonleague season-opening victory against the Huskies.
Sydney Miller added nine points, and GraceAnn VanderPloeg provided eight for Logos of Moscow.
For Highland of Craigmont, Payton Crow put up a team-high 12 points, while Hannah Miller joined her in double digits at 10.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-0)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 8 4-7 20, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 0-4 8, Eve Rench 0 0-2 0, Sara Casebolt 2 1-2 5, Sydney Miller 2 5-9 9, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-24 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-1)
Payton Crow 5 2-5 12, Emily Dau 1 0-1 2, Katie Goeckner 3 0-0 7, Hannah Miller 3 2-4 10, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-10 33.
Logos 11 10 13 8—43
Highland 6 10 4 13—33
3-point goals — Miller 2, Gockner.
JV — Logos 18, Highland 6 (2 quarters)
Grangeville 63, McCall-Donnelly 23
McCALL, Idaho — The Bulldogs totaled 20 team assists and nine players on the board in a nonleague victory against the Class 3A Vandals.
Macy Smith had eight field goals with three from beyond the arc to score a game-high 19 points for Grangeville (2-0), adding four steals. Camden Barger chipped in 10 points, five assists and four steals, and Adalei Lefebvre provided a team-high nine rebounds to go with her five points.
“Really good overall game for everbyody,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We got a lot of girls in. They all played hard.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-0)
Camden Barger 3 4-4 10, Macy Smith 8 0-0 19, Talia Brown 4 0-0 8, Cameran Green 3 0-0 6, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 2 0-0 5, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 0-2 5, Madalyn Green 3 3 0-1 6. 27 4-7 63
McCALL-DONNELLY (0-1)
Ott 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 0-0 5, Wallace 0 2-4 2, Thomas 1 1-2 4, Green 2 0-0 5, McCarthy 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 3-6 23.
Grangeville 17 24 18 4—63
McCall-Donnelly 9 3 10 1—23
3-point goals — Smith 3, Frei, Lefebvre, Jones, Thomas, Green, McCarthy.
JV — Grangeville 34, McCall-Donnelly 19
Clearwater Valley 68, Timberline 6
WEIPPE — The Rams totaled 46 team rebounds and steamrolled the Spartans in nonleague play.
Kadance Schilling had a game-high 18 points for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia (2-0). Tobie Yocum had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Santana Simmons finished with 13 points.
Sam Brown scored all six points for Timberline of Weippe (0-1).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 2 0-0 5, Shada Edwards 3 6-10 13, Eva Lundgren 4 0-0 8, Kadance Schilling 7 3-4 18, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Cristina Sureda 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 6 3-4 15, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 7. Totals 26 12-18 68.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-1)
Morgan Soester 0 0-2 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 , Sam Brown 2 1-2 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-2 0, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 1-6 6.
Clearwater Valley 12 16 25 15—68
Timberline 3 1 0 2— 6
3-point goals — Edwards, Simmons, Schilling, Trinity Yocum, Brown.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC’s Baker named player of the week
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior Kevin Baker was named the Cascade Conference men’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Baker averaged 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Warriors’ two victories this past weekend at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic at the Activity Center.
LCSC (5-0) next will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla.
MEN’S GOLFLCSC adds Arizona recruit
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team announced the signing of Evan Averyt, from Peoria, Ariz.
Averyt had more than 10 victories in his high school career. He finished his senior season ranked No. 3 in the state.
“He will be a great addition to the team and someone who can compete for a starting spot right away,” Warriors coach Brady Campbell said.