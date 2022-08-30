KENDRICK — The Potlach Loggers went on the road and won in four sets 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 in a volleyball match against the Kendrick Tigers.
Josie Larson led the way with 34 assists for Potlatch (2-0). Larson also had six kills and four aces.
Brooke Peterson had 17 kills and seven digs; Dani Howard had 11 kills and Jordan Reynolds had nine kills, six aces and two blocks for the Loggers.
“Had some kids with some monster numbers tonight,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said, “which we needed ‘cause Kendrick is really good.”
Hailey Taylor had nine kills and seven aces for Kendrick (0-1).
Prairie sweeps Clearwater Valley
PRAIRIE — The Pirates opened their season with a straight set 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 win versus the Rams.
Senior Tara Schlader was 20-for-22 from the service line with nine aces for Prairie. She added 15 kills.
The Pirates coach Julie Schumacher said senior Riley Enneking didn’t have the biggest numbers, but was very consistant.
JV — Prairie won in 3
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Seibly takes medalist, Lewiston finishes third
COEUR D’ALENE — Mollie Seibly, of Lewiston, was the girls medalist in the Lake City Invite at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Course.
Seibly shot a 12-over-84 to lead the Bengals to a team score of 373 and a third place finish. Lewiston finished 21-strokes behind winning team Sandpoint.
“Today was a good walk spoiled by needing to play golf,” Lewiston coach Gregg Macmillan said. “We did not bring our ‘A’ game today.”
Moscow finished fifth with a team score of 449.
No individual Moscow scores were available.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 352; 2. Coeur d’Alene 370; 3. Lewiston 373; 4. Lake City 412; 5. Moscow 449; T6. Post Falls 460; T6. Lakeland 460.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly 84 (Lewiston).
Lewiston other scores — Abbigail Tellez 90; Julie Brume 99; Shelby Arellano 100; Avery Martin 105; Aleena White 110.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
King takes the crown
COUER D’ALENE — Carson King shot a 1-under-72 and topped second place by three strokes to be the boys’ medalist it the Lake City Invitational at Coeur d’Alene Golf Club.
Lewiston finished fifth out of seven teams with a team score of 358.
Chase Lovell shot a 9-over-81 to lead Moscow to a fourth-place finish. The Bears finished 10-strokes ahead of Lewiston, but 40 behind the winning Coeur d’Alene team.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 308; 2. Lake City 328; 3. Sandpoint 332; 4. Moscow 348; 5. Lewiston 358; 6. Lakeland 373; 7. Post Falls 443.
Medalist — Carson King 71 (Lewiston).
Other Lewiston individuals — Noah Acord 87; Teigen Abell 88; Dash Walker 112.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 81; Isaac Harmon 85; Gage Schlueter 90; Paxton Dorigo 92; Luke Zimmer 93.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston trio competes in Boise
Editor’s note: The following is a correction to an item from Sunday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune, which included incorrect results.
BOISE — A trio of Lewiston boys runners competed in the varsity race over the weekend at the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational at Bishop Kelly High School.
James Stubbers finished 45th in a time of 18 minutes, 7.32 seconds. Junior Jordan Poulsen clocked in at 18:17.58 to take 52nd place. Cameron Reed competed but did not have a recorded time.
FOOTBALL
Loggers lose in a battle
ASOTIN — The Lewis-Clark Loggers played a physical game, but lost the season opener to the Gladiators 27-21 on Saturday.
Robbie Anselmo had 83 yards and two touchdowns for Lewis-Clark. Preston Demeron added 88 yards on the ground.
Anselmo’s second touchdown, a 34-yard run, tied the game at 15 in the third quarter.
“A competitive physical game between two evenly matched teams,” Loggers coach Bob Thorson said.
The same two teams will meet again on Sept. 17 in Kennewick, Wash.
Lewis-Clark 0 7 8 6—21
Pacific Northwest 0 15 6 6—27
Lewis-Clark — Robbie Anselmo 1 run (Isaac Phillips kick)
Pacific Northwest — Jamie Townsend 18 pass from Easton Wisehyde (Ryan Stayrook pass from Wisehyde)
Pacific Northwest — Stoddard 10 pass from Wisehyde (Sergio Guzman kick)
Lewis-Clark — Anselmo 34 run (Brayden Stapleton pass from Damian Demler)
Pacific Northwest — Stayrook 3 run (pass failed)
Pacific Northwest — Stoddard from Henry Mercado (pass failed)
Lewis-Clark — Brendan Wong 3 run (kick blocked)