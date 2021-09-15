LAPWAI — In the fifth away match of their past six played, the Potlatch Loggers fought back from a set down for a 20-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 victory Tuesday against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai in high school volleyball action.
“You can just call us the ‘road warriors,’” said Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor, whose team will be traveling again Monday to face Troy in a battle of Whitepine League unbeatens.
The Loggers (7-0, 6-0) were buoyed by 14 kills from Olivia Wise, 34 assists from Josie Larson, and 20-for-20 serving with 13 digs from Kaylen Hadaller, as well as a 13-for-13 serving performance by Delaney Beckner.
“Lapwai played really, really well, and they made us earn every point,” Dinsmoor said. “I’m just proud of our girls surviving tonight and coming out with the ‘W.’”
JV — Lapwai def. Potlatch 2-1.
Knights conquer Kamiah
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow found its first win of the season in a 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 15-6 five-set battle with Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
Lily Leidenfrost posted a double-double of 10 digs and 11 assists for the Knights (1-4, 1-4), while Ellie Brower made 12 digs, Ameera Wilson had five blocks, and Lucia Spencer notched four kills and four aces.
Coach Jessica Evans said that Logos has been “improving and improving” with each match heading into this victory, and might be on the road to stronger showings in upcoming rematches with the teams who dealt its early-season defeats.
JV — Logos def. Kamiah 2-1
Hounds beat back Titans
PULLMAN — Pullman lost the first set, but bounced back to trip up University of Spokane 22-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21 in a nonleague contest.
Nicole Avery paced the Greyhounds (1-2) with 14 kills. Keleigh Myers added 30 assists and six aces. Lily McNannay had 10 digs and Sophie Armstrong finished with six blocks.
Pullman next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ferris of Spokane.
Trojans fend off Bulldogs
TROY — After splitting a competitive opening two sets, Troy pulled away late to overcome visiting Genesee 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-8 in Whitepine League Division I action.
Bailey Cook served 17-for-18 with three aces, while Isabelle Raasch provided 32 assists as the as the Trojans improved to 6-0 in league play.
“I think the third and fourth, we started keeping the ball in and serving tough and passing to the setter, and that’s what helepd us pull away,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
JV — Troy def. Genesee
C — Troy def. Genesee
Panthers outast Lancers
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin was extended to five sets, but emerged with a 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-4 victory against Liberty of Spangle in a Northeast 2B League contest.
The Panthers improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Mustangs sweep Spartans
DEARY — Dantae Workman finished with six aces and four kills as Deary earned a 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 victory against Timberline in Whitepine League Division II action.
“It was a pretty good sweep for us,” Mustangs coach Brooke Swanson said. “We played with a lot of energy.”
Kenadie Kirk added 15 assists and Triniti Wood finished with five digs for the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1).
Deary next plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Highland.
Tigers take down Huskies
HIGHLAND — Rose Stewart finished with eight kills as Kendrick beat Highland of Craigmont 25-10, 26-24, 25-21 in Whitepine League Division II play.
Ruby Stewart added 11 assists and Hailey Taylor had six kills and 10 digs for the Tigers.
Kendrick next will play at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home against Orofino.
JV — Highland def. Kendrick 2-1
Patriots sweep Nighthawks
COTTONWOOD — It wasn’t easy, but St. John Bosco of Cottonwood emerged with a 25-19, 29-27, 25-22 Whitepine League Division II win against Nezperce.
“Our kids were really scrappy,” Patriots coach Jamie Johnson said. “They had a lot of one-armed passes and long volleys where they just never gave up.”
Jade Prigge finished with four kills and Sarah Waters had five aces for St. John Bosco (4-2, 2-2).
Pirates sail past Bulldogs
GRANGEVILLE — Prairie of Cottonwood was able to hold off a pesky Grangeville team in the first and third sets of a 25-22, 25-11, 25-18 nonleague match.
“I’ll take the win in three, so I’m not going to complain,” Pirates coach Julie Schumacher said.
Tara Schlader led Prairie (5-2) with eight kills, 12 assists and 12-for-13 serving. Trinity Martinez chipped in 14 kills and Schlader and Martinez each had a “couple of big blocks,” according to Schumacher. Laney Forsmann finished 17-of-17 serving.
Prairie next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Genesee.
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville.
C — Prairie def. Grangeville.
Bengals bow to Trojans
POST FALLS — In Class 5A Inland Empire League play, visiting Lewiston went down 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 to Post Falls.
The Bengals (7-4, 0-2) had a look at winning the second set, but “couldn’t put the ball away at the end,” according to coach Lisa Davis.
Megan Halstead earned a double-double of 15 assists plus 10 digs for Lewiston, while Katy Wessels made seven kills from 12 attempts, and Morgan Moran had 12 digs and three aces.
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston 2-1
Frosh — Lewiston def. Post Falls 2-1
Bantams’ match postponed
Clarkston volleyball’s scheduled Tuesday match with nonleague rival Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash., was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Further information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS’ SOCCERCheney 2, Pullman 0
CHENEY, Wash. — The Greyhound girls allowed Cheney two first-half goals and failed to get on the board themselves, falling to the Blackhawks in a nonleague game.
Jenna Mansfield and Paige Evans had goals about five minutes apart midway through for Cheney (1-2).
Lillian Cobos had 13 saves for Pullman (3-2), and coach Doug Winchell praised his goalkeeper.
She was good,” Winchell said. “We were coming off a game yesterday that didn’t test us and we came out flat. We really gave the ball away for those goals. We made some adjustments at halftime, and in the second half, we did a better job. We’ll make this a positive moving forward.”
Pullman 0 0—0
Cheney 2 0—2
Cheney — Jenna Mansfield, 24th.
Cheney — Paige Evans, 29th.
Shots — Cheney 17, Pullman 7. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 13. Cheney: Sydney Reagan 6.
Lewiston-Lake City game postponed
Lewiston’s Class 5A Inland Empire League girls’ soccer game at Lake City, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, was postponed because of bus availability issues. There has not been a makeup date announced as of press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERLake City 2, Lewiston 0
The unbeaten Timberwolves had one goal in each half and walked away with a Class 5A Inland Empire League victory against the Bengals at Walker Field.
Bryce Allred got Lake City (10-0, 5-0) on the board with a goal in the 26th minute. Tyler Gasper then gave the Timberwolves some insurance with a goal just 10 minutes into the second half.
The Bengals (4-4, 3-3) only had six shots on goal.
Lewiston next plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Coeur d’Alene.
Lake City 1 1—2
Lewiston 0 0—0
LC — Bryce Allred (Tate Novak), 26th.
LC — Tyler Gasper (B. Allred), 50th.
Shots — Lake City 18, Lewiston 6. Saves — Lake City: Tyler Allred 3. Lewiston: NA 7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWarriors whip Walla Walla
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team no trouble with Walla Walla, rolling to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-2 Cascade Conference victory at the Activity Center.
Freshman outside hitter Josie Peters tallied eight kills to lead rthe Warriors (7-6, 2-3). Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez contributed 16 assists and senior setter Lexi Trowbridge had 11. Junior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 12 digs.
Gabrielle Browning led the Wolves (0-6, 0-5) with six kills, Anja Cole added four assists and Alex Wiedeman had six digs.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Northwest.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC men place second
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team had four players place in the top 10 in finishing second at the Gail Moore Intercollegiate, hosted by the University of British Columbia, at Sudden Valley Golf and Country Club.
The Warriors finished the first event of the season in second in the eight-team event with an 878, 10 shots behind meet winner British Columbia. The women’s team took third out of seven teams with a 660, 43 shots behind the Thunderbirds.
Senior Devon Caruso, a former Pomeroy High School standout, was involved in a three-way playoff for the individual title after carding a three-round total of even-par 216. Caruso was eliminated on the third hole of the playoff after he had a par and British Columbia’s Ethan de Graff had a birdie.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt was the top LCSC placer on the women’s side after tying for sixth with a 15-over 159.
The men next play in the Saint Martin’s Invitational from Sept. 24-25 in DuPont, Wash., while the women’s will host the Warrior Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Sept. 27-28.
MEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 868; 2. Lewis-Clark State 878; 3. Multnomah 914; 4. Bushnell 930; 5. Oregon Tech 933; 6. College of Idaho 961; 7. Walla Walla 969; 8. Corban 974.
Winner — Ethan de Graaf (British Columbia) 216*.
LCSC individuals — 1. Devon Caruso 216; 5. Kristof Panke 218; T10. Carlos Davila 224; T10. Jacob Waller 224; 16. Jorgen Viken 231.
* — won in playoff
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 617; 2. Oregon Tech 647; 3. Lewis-Clark State 660; 4. Corban 683; 5. College of Idaho 727; 6. Bushnell 735; 7. Walla Walla 749.
Winner — Emily Li (British Columbia) 152.
LCSC individuals — T6. Alexandra Schmidt 159; T8. Kyla Currie 160; 15. Nicole Propheter 171; T16. Deana Caruso 173; T16. Kelsee Fleming 173.