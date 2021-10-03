ASOTIN — The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers posted their first win of the season Saturday, beating Puget Sound 44-0.
Logger runnig back Kohl Proffit and Conner Crawford combined for 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“It was the best game I’ve ever seen the Loggers play,” Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers director Bob Thorson said. “Offensively it was a well-balanced attack between the run and pass and the defense played extremely well.”
The Loggers defense forced four turnovers. Garrett Thibodeau had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Tahylor Morris grabbed two interceptions and forced a fumble.
The front seven of Lewis-Clark Valley tallied five sacks.
The Loggers had played Puget Sound a week ago and lost 20-18. Thorson said it was nice to get a victory back.
“It was a really nice rebound win,” he said. “With Washington State and Idaho on the road, the attendance was great as well. The stands were filled in Asotin. We had a great turnout.”
The Loggers improved to 1-3.
Puget Sound 0 0 0 0—0
Lewis-Clark 0 24 14 6—44
SECOND QUARTER
Lewis-Clark — Kohl Proffit 1 run (Brandon Wieber pass from Brendan Wong)
Lewis-Clark — Ajay Gordon 11 pass from Wong (Tyler Lohman pass from Wong)
Lewis-Clark — Proffit 10 run (Lohman pass from Wong)
THIRD QUARTER
Lewis-Clark — Seth West 50 run (Conner Crawford run)
Lewis-Clark — Proffit 9 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
Lewis-Clark — Weber 28 pass from Wong (run failed)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in five
MOSCOW — Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll had 15 kills and 16 digs, but the Idaho volleyball team lost its fourth consecutive match, falling 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 17-15 in Big Sky play against Sacramento State at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore middle blocker Travel Morris and freshman outside hitter Rachel Davis each finished with 11 kills for the Vandals (3-10, 0-4). Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 26 assists and junior setter Hailey Pelton added 19 assists and 10 digs. Senior libert Alaina Lacey had 16 digs.
The Vandals continue their homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday against Montana.
LCSC falls in four
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior outsider hitter Cassidy Nelson and junior right side Carli Berntson each had 12 kills, but Lewis-Clark State dropped its second consecutive decision, this one a 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 Cascade Conference defeat against Bushnell at the Morse Center.
Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez added 33 assists and 13 digs for the Warriors (11-8, 6-5), who remain in fifth place in the conference standings. Junior libero Kenzi Dean had 17 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward finished with 14.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Oregon Tech.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams each finish second
SALEM, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed second in their division at the 46th Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational at McCulloch Stadium.
The Warrior men scored 63 points to place behind Oregon Tech’s 54 in the Gold Division. The LCSC women tallied 77 points to finish behind Southern Oregon’s 30 in the Gold Division.
Senior Cole Olsen had the top men’s time for the Warriors in 24:56.2 on the 8K course, finishing fifth. Senior Emily Adams was the top LCSC women’s runner, taking fifth place in 18:58.2.
The teams next compete at the Inland Empire Championships at the LCSC Cross Country Trail at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon Tech 54; 2. Lewis-Clark State 63; 3. Southern Oregon 74; 4. Eastern Oregon 82; 5. UO Running Club 101; 6. Lane CC 138; 7. Corban 236; 8. Clark College 270; 9. OSU Running Club 273; 10. Redwoods 289; 11. Umpqua CC 311.
Winner — George Duggan (Unattached) 24:39.2.
LCSC individuals — 5. Cole Olsen 24:56.2; 10. Clayton VanDyke 25:14.2; 19. Chase Barrow 25:40.3; 22. Brycen Brown 25:48.2; 26. Carter Gordon 25:57.9; 28. Connor Turpin 25:58.4; 31. Brycen Kempton 26:00.9; 44. Dillon Dawson 26:39.4; 46. Cooper Carlson 27:00.2; 49. Griffen Parsells 27:11.6; 50. Brady Nelsen 27:14.9; 53. David Phillis 27:18.0; 62. Conner May 27:47.9; 80. Tristan Wood 29:00.9; 95. Luke Sellman 30:09.9.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Southern Oregon 30; 2. Lewis-Clark State 77; 3. UO Running Club 78; 4. Oregon Tech 98; 5. Eastern Oregon 118; 6. Lane CC 122; 7. Chemeketa CC 210; 8. Clark College 212.
Winner — Kayla Clayton (Southern Oregon) 18:46.8.
LCSC individuals — 5. Emily Adams 18:58.2; 9. Geraldin Correa 19:13.4; 16. Rylee Brown 19:39.4; 19. Brooklyn Shell 19:55.1; 29. Rainey Gallup 20:25.0; 32. Aibgail Peightal 20:38.2; 36. Abigail Gorton 20:47.5; 37. Grace McCormick 20:49.5; 42. Madison Howe 21:07.9; 52. Maureen Kipkorir 21:44.0.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU 166, Idaho 128
MOSCOW — Senior Taylor McCoy won three individual events as the Washington State women’s swim team beat Idaho in a dual meet at the UI Swim Center.
The Cougars won 11 of the 16 events. The Vandals took both diving events as WSU does not have diving.
McCoy, who took part in this year’s Olympic swim trials and is a former Pullman High School standout, placed first in the 100 backstroke (57.47), the 200 backstroke (2:03.54) and the 200 individual medley (2:06.25). Freshman Angela Di Palo won in her first two collegiate races in the 100 free (51.61) and 200 free (1:51.90).
Sophomore Rylie Jones won the 100 butterfly (57.29) and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay (1:47.18) for Idaho.
WSU next competes in the two-day Chick-fil-A Invitational starting Friday at Fresno State, and the Vandal divers next compete at the Houston Diving Invitational from Oct. 15-16.
3-meter diving — 1. Emily Mack (Idaho) 271.58.
200 medley relay — 1. Idaho (Ani Husaby, Holly Keir, Rylie Jones, Natalie Crocker) 1:47.18; 2. Washington State (Taylor McCoy, Mackenzie Duarte, Kaya Takashige, Hailey Grotte) 1:47.71.
1,000 freestyle — 1. Zoe Froh (Idaho) 10:39..35; 2. Taylor Schababerle (Washington State) 11:05.01.
200 free — 1. Angela Di Palo (Washington State) 1:51.90; 2. Alexa Teneyck (Idaho) 1:56.70.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy (Washington State) 57.47; 2. Kaling Phung (Idaho) 57.90.
100 breaststroke — 1. Lauren Burckel (Washington State) 1:051.8; 4. Laura Rodriguez-Fernandez (Idaho) 1:08.15.
200 butterfly — 1. Ilaria Moro (Washington State) 2:008.03; 2. Keir (Idaho) 2:09.22.
50 free — 1. Paige Gardner (Washington State) 24.10; 4. Crocker (Idaho) 24.77.
1-meter diving — 1. Heather Hopkins (Idaho) 275.70.
100 free — 1. Di Palo (Washington State) 51.61; 5. Phung (Idaho) 53.89.
200 back — 1. McCoy (Washington State) 2:03.54; 2. Husaby (Idaho) 2:08.54.
200 breast — 1. Duarte (Washington State) 2:22.90; 2. Keir (Idaho) 2:24.18.
500 free — 1. Keiana Fountaine (Washington State) 5:15.31; 2. Teneyck (Idaho) 5:19.21.
100 fly — 1. Jones (Idaho) 57.29; 2. Moro (Washington State) 57.79.
200 IM — 1. McCoy (Washington State) 2:06.25; 4. Haylee Buyers 2:11.88.
200 free relay — 1. Washington State (Grotte, Selena Duran, Paige Gardner, Di Palo) 1:36.91; 3. Idaho (Jones, Crocker, Emma Stahl, Teneyck) 1:38.87.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC sits in third
CANBY, Ore. — Senior Alexandra Schmidt has the top score for the Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team as the Warriors sit in third place at the eight-team Culturame Classic at Willamette Valley Country Club.
The Warriors are at 312, behind leader Pomona Pitzer’s 297.
Schmidt finished with a 2-over-par 74 and is in a tie for fourth place.
The final round takes place today.
Team scores — 1. Pomona-Pitzer 297; 2. George Fox 298; 3. Lewis-Clark State 312; 4. Corban 330; 5. Whitman 331; 6. Whitworth 339; 7. Pacific Lutheran 366; 8. Linfield 377.
Individual — Kaitlyn Tonai (George Fox) 70.
LCSC individuals — T4. Alexandra Schmidt 74; T12. Deana Caruso 78; T12. Kyla Currie 78; 19. Courtney Ockler 82; T25. Nicole Propheter 88.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLGenesee claims tourney title
GENESEE — Genesee was declared the winner of the Pea and Lentil volleyball tournament after officials went to the second tie-breaker.
Genesee, Pomeroy and Grangeville all finished 4-1 in matches. The first tie-breaker, head-to-head matchups, failed to settle the matter, but Genesee won by virtue of an 8-3 set record.
“I’m really proud of my girls for how they played today,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “They were really consistent all day. They worked through the adversity that playing five times in one day presents.”
Lucie Ranisate led the Bulldogs in kills with 48, and Isabelle Monk was 55-for-55 at the service line with 13 aces.
Colton finished fourth with a 1-4 record. The Wildcats defeated Prescott 25-18, 25-17, 25-23.
Maggie Meyer led Colton in kills with 36. She added six aces. Grace DeMeerleer led in assists with 55.
Deary finished fifth 0-5.
Panthers suffer first loss
ASOTIN — Asotin dropped its first match of the season at home in a Northeast 2B League matchup against Lind-Ritzville.
The scores were 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 18-25.
Kayla Paine led Asotin in kills with 11 and had two aces. Haylee Appleford led the Panthers in digs with 15.
Asotin fell to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Clarkston goes 1-2
EPHRATA, Wash. — Clarkston finished 1-2 at the Ephrata tournament.
The Bantams defeated Waterville-Mansfield and fell to Nooksack Valley and Mason.
Clarkston was without two starters, Abriauna Hoffman and Avah Griner. Olivia Gustafson and Brooke Blaydes played in their absence.
“They did really well,” Huffman said. “They’re both really gritty players. We ran a much faster offense and it was nice to see them adpat.”
Greyounds win in three
CHENEY, Wash. — Margot Kean registered 11 kills and two blocks as Pullman defeated Cheney in a nonleague match.
The scores were 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18.
Keleigh Myers led the Greyhounds (3-5) with 21 assists.
Orofino-Lapwai canceled
OROFINO — A scheduled match between Orofino and Lapwai was canceled because of a lack of officials.
It will not be rescheduled.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGPullman goes 5-0
Pullman finished 5-0 at a set of swim duals against Hanford, Pasco, Kamiakin, Chiawana and Clarkston at the Asotin County Aquatic Center.
Abby Adams of Pullman posted a state qualifying time in the 100 backstroke at 1:03.30.
Clarkston’s Natalie Graham also posted a qualifiying time in the 100 backstroke at 1:03.49.
The Clarkston 200 relay topped its best time at 2:27.72.
Area winners
Chiawana 55, Clarkston 58
200 MR — 1, Clarkston, 2:36.90.
200 free — 1, Liza Higgins, 2:36.80.
50 free — 3, Honorae Larreau, 35.71.
100 free — 1, Natalie Graham, 59.00.
200 relay — 1, Clarkston, 2:04.61.
100 back — 1, Graham, 1:03.09.
100 breast — 3, Nash Arya, 2:24.76.
Pullman 140, Chiawana 24
200 MR — 1, Pullman, 1:56.77.
200 free — 1, Mya Reed, 2:05.66.
200 IM — 1, Codi Thomas, 2:360.64.
50 free — 1, Madi Weber, 26.36.
100 fly — 1, Poppy Edge, 1:02.51.
100 free — 1, Mya Reed, 57.58.
500 free — 1, Melrose Gilbert, 5:49.70.
200 relay — 1, Pullman, 1:45.92.
100 back — 1, Abby Adams, 1:03.30.
100 breast — 1, Edge, 1:12.58.
400 relay — 1, Pullman, 3:56.97.
Hanford 123, Clarkston 38
200 MR — 2, Clarkston, 2:27.72.
200 free — 2, Higgins, 2:36.80
50 free — 3, Larreau, 35.71.
100 free — 1, Graham, 59.00.
200 relay — 2, Clarkston, 2:04.61.
100 back — 1, Graham, 1:03.49.
100 breast — 5, Arya 2:24.76.
Kamkiakin 84, Clarkston 46
200 MR — 2, Clarkston, 2:27.72.
200 free — 1, Higgins, 2:36.80.
50 free — 4, Larreau, 35.71.
100 free — 1, Graham, 59.00.
200 relay — 2, Clarkston, 2:04.61.
100 back — 1, Graham, 1:03.49.
100 breast — 3, Arya, 2:24.76.
Clarkston 54, Pasco 52
200 MR — 1, Clarkston, 2:27.72.
200 free — 2, Higgins, 2:36.80.
50 free — 3, Larreau, 35.71.
100 free — 1, Graham, 59.00.
200 relay — 1, Clarkston, 2:04.61.
100 back — 1, Graham, 1:03.49.
100 breast — 1, Arya, 2:24.76.
Pullman 134, Clarkston 26
200 MR — 1, Pullman, 1:56.77.
200 free — 1, Reed, 2:05.66.
200 IM — 1, Thomas, 2:30.64.
50 free — 1, Weber, 26.36.
100 fly — 1, Edge, 1:02.51.
100 free — 1, Reed, 57.58.
500 free — 1, Melrose Gilbert, 5:49.70.
200 relay — 1, Pullman, 1:45.92.
100 back — 1, Adams, 1:03.30.
100 breast — 1, Edge, 1:12.58.
400 relay — 1, Pullman, 3:56.97.
Pullman 115, Hanford 55
200 MR — 1, Pullman, 1:56.77.
200 free — 1, Reed, 2:05.66.
200 IM — 2, Thomas, 2:30.64.
50 free — 1, Weber, 26.36.
100 fly — 1, Edge, 1:02.51.
100 free — 1, Reed, 57.58.
500 free — 1, Gilbert, 5:49.70.
200 relay — 1, Pullman, 1:45.92.
100 back — 1, Adams, 1:03.30.
100 breast — 1, Edge, 1:12.58.
400 relay — Pullman, 3:56.97.
Pullman 130, Kamkiakin 36
200 MR — 1, Pullman, 1:56.77.
200 free — 1, Reed, 2:05.66.
200 IM — 1, Thomas, 2:30.64.
50 free — 1, Weber, 26.36.
100 fly — 1, Edge, 1:02.51.
100 free — 1, Reed, 57.58.
500 free — 1, Gilbert, 5:49.70.
200 relay — 1, Pullman, 1:45.92.
100 back — 1, Adams, 1:03.30.
100 breast — 1, Edge, 1:12.58.
400 relay — 1, Pullman, 3:56.97.
Pullman 135, Pasco 26
200 MR — 1, Pullman, 1:56.77.
200 free — 1, Reed, 2:05.66.
200 IM — 1, Thomas, 2:30.64.
50 free — 1, Weber, 26.36.
100 fly — 1, Edge, 1:02.51.
100 free — 1, Reed, 57.58.
500 free — 1, Gilbert, 5:49.70.
200 relay — 1, Pullman, 1:45.92.
100 back — 1, Adams, 1:03.30.
100 breast — 1, Edge, 1:12.58.
400 relay — 1, Pullman, 3:56.97.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYOverberg, Wessels tops for area
CHENEY, Wash. — Lewiston senior Kobe Wessels and Asotin senior Chloe Overberg were the area’s top runners at the Battle for the 509 at Fairways Golf Course.
The Moscow boys placed fourth of 35 teams. Mead won with a 74.
Wessels took seventh in the boys’ race l with a time of 16 minutes, 10.56 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Moscow placed ninth of 23 teams. Lewis and Clark won with 57.
Overberg took fourth place among the girls in 18:07.79.
“Kobe Wessels had a great race,” Lewiston coach John Potter said. “I’m really happy with our team results on the boys, and the girls were excellent.”
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mead 74; 2. Lewis and Clark 120; 3. Coeur d’Alene 131; 4. Moscow 211; 5. Cheney 218; 6. Gonzaga Prep 221; 7. Sandpoint 244; 8. Central Valley 246; 9. Richland 266; 10. Lewiston 312; 11. West Valley 368; 12. Ephrata 379; 13. University 398; 14. Post Falls 415; 15. Pullman 422; 16. St. George’s 456; 17. Lakeside 462; 18. Ferris 475; 19. Chewelah 501; 20. Walla Walla 513; 21. Rogers 518; 22. Shadle Park 541; 23. Davenport 568; 24. Lake City 588; 25. Asotin 666; 26. Northwest Christian 758; T27. Riverside 773; T27. Valley Christian 773; 29. Kennewick 804; 30. Colville 821; 31. Freeman 827; 32. Newport 881; 33. Deer Park 896; 34. East Valley 991; 35. Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 1023.
Winner — Brody Hartley (Walla Walla) 15:35.42.
Moscow individuals — 11. Emmett Brooks 16:30.54; 35. Korben Bujnicki 17:02.82; 46. Mick Perryman 17:17.66; 55. Tristin O’Brien 17:25.37; 64. Isaiah Mitchem 17:28.37; 67. Jason Swam 17:30.35; 69. Kieran Long 17:31.89.
Lewiston individuals — 7. Kobe Wessels 16:10.56; 49. James Stubbers 17:20.57; 65. Elijah Sabo 17:28.72; 86. Nick Grimm 17:45.94; 106. Jordan Poulsen 18:06.70; 114. Nicholas Remacle 18:16.27; 197. Zachary Grimm 20:43.89.
Pullman individuals — 37. Leonardo Hoffman 17:03.70; 85. Brendan Doumit 17:44.31; 94. Raul Najera 17:55.68; 99. Seth Hathaway 18:01.58; 108. Peter Jobson 18:07.99; 112. Abdur Islam 18:14.28; 185. Kieran Hampson 19:53.62.
Asotin individuals — 60. Ian Engledow 17:26.99; 110. Paul Pederson 18:12.77; 136. Tanner Nicholas 18:53.85; 173. Dane Neace 19:38.94; 204. Chaz Neace 20:59.65.
Other area individuals — 102. Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) 18:03.65; 133. Brendan Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 18:44.80; 140. Kieran Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 18:57.94; 193. Caleb Daniel (Clarkston) 20:33.29; 201. Brandon Hallan (Garfield-Palouse) 20:51.57; 224. Gabe Erickson (Clarkston) 22:48.21; 225. Josh Appel (Garfield-Palouse) 22:57.50; 231. Stanley Hochrein (Clarkston) 24:21.06.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewis and Clark 57; 2. Post Falls 99; 3. Sandpoint 147; 4. Kennewick 154; 5. Central Valley 166; 6. Coeur d’Alene 216; 7. Walla Walla 220; 8. West Valley 259; 9. Moscow 278; 10. Ferris 319; 11. East Valley 320; 12. Pullman 347; T13. University 365; T13. Lakeside 365; 15. Gonzaga Prep 370; 16. Mead 396; 17. Deer Park 343; 18. Garfield-Palouse 434; 19. Lake City 446; 20. Cheney 447; 21. Ephrata 473; 22. Colville 491; 23. Rogers 581.
Winner — Macy Marquadt (Kennewick) 17:06.85.
Moscow individuals — 50. Kelly Stodick 20:44.02; 54. Geneva McClory 20:53.20; 71. Megan Heyns 21:31.88; 79. Mia Heinlein 21:42.67; 84. Elliot Benson 21:53.71; 86. Indigo Wulfhorst 21:56.51; 100. Christine Hall 22:28.45.
Pullman individuals — 37. Nicole Jones 20:06.15; 61. Elly Kunkel 21:07.09; 90. Aibgail Hulst 22:09.60; 103. Abigail Wacker 22:35.42; 125. Allison Hathaway 23:46.59; 145. Erin Tolleson 24:53.18; 153. Jordan Hendrickson 25:34.89.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 65. Ashleigh Hightree 21:13.27; 91. Kennedy Cook 22:11.28; 97. Samantha Snekvik 22:25.07; 105. Courage Hightree 22:41.36; 160. Zoe Laughary 26:52.06; 161. Laynie Southern 27:06.14.
Other area individuals — 4. Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 18:07.79; 36. Tabitha Ames (Lewiston) 20:06.10; 43. Maya Conklin (Lewiston) 20:30.89; 56. Emily Collins (Lewiston) 20:59.04; 58. Lola Baerlocher (Colton) 21:00.97; 147. Mia Bunce (Clarkston) 24:59.62; 166. Mikoto Grimm (Clarkston) 28:07.99.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLOrofino game scrapped
Orofino’s scheduled football game at Priest River was canceled because of coronavirus issues in the Spartans’ camp.
There are no plans to reschedule the game.