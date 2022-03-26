MERIDIAN, Idaho — The unbeaten Lewiston baseball team won two games in contrasting fashion to start the Rocky Mountain tournament on Friday.
Lewiston dispensed with Highland of Pocatello 10-0 in five innings via mercy rule, then edged past Idaho Falls 5-4.
Against Highland, Chris Ricard threw a two-hit shutout, striking out seven.
Coach Darren Trainor said Ricard was “solid right off the bus” after the Bengals, who left the area at 5 a.m., arrived shortly before their 12:45 p.m. first pitch.
Their second game was a wilder ride, ending when Lewiston (6-0) used an infield throwing error to walk off with the win.
Merit Jones hit a leadoff home run off Lewiston starting pitcher Killian Fox. Fox turned the tables in the bottom of the first with a big hit off Jones, and the Bengals took a 3-1 lead to the third inning.
The Tigers (2-3) tied it in the top of the third only for Lewiston to retake the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the inning. The game would remain scoreless until Idaho Falls tied it again in the top of the seventh.
The Bengals put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, and the Tigers attempted to turn a double play only for the throw to end up in left field, enabling Cruz Hepburn to score.
Between the two games, Fox batted 3-for-6, knocked in four runs, pitched five innings and struck out six.
Lewiston faces Madison at 2 p.m. Pacific and Rocky Mountain at 4:45 p.m. today.
Highland 000 00— 0 2 2
Lewiston 420 31—10 10 0
Colton Sneddon, Karson Farsworth (2), Taylor Stringfellow (4) and Aaron Kearns; Chris Ricard and Wyett Lopez. W—Ricard. L—Sneddon.
Highland hits — Gunner Wilhelm, Aaron Kearns.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 3, Killian Fox 2, Zachary Massey 2, Brice Bensching, Carson Kolb, Elliott Taylor.
———
Idaho Falls 102 000 1—4 6 1
Lewiston 301 000 1—5 9 3
Merit Jones, Grayson Thomas (6) and Michael Christensen; Killian Fox, Carson Kolb (6), Cruz Hepburn (7) and Jake Feger. W—Hepburn. L—Thomas.
Idaho Falls hits — Merit Jones 2 (HR), Hunter Miller (2B), Eliot Jones, Michael Christensen (2B), Beau Anderson.
Lewiston hits — Brice Bensching 3 (2B), Killian Fox (3B), Quinton Edmison (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Carson Kolb, Chris Ricard, Jake Feger.
Pirates sail into Southfork Slugfest final
KOOSKIA — Pomeroy baseball topped Clarkston’s JV 10-0 and host Clearwater Valley 4-3 to book a place in the Southfork Slugfest tournament final.
Against the JV Bantams, the Pirates (3-1) got a combined no-hitter from Trevin Kimble and Trace Roberts along with home runs from Roberts and Ollie Severs.
“We had some guys who really hit the ball well, and of course our pitching staff came out and threw well,” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said.
The game with the Rams was tighter, with Pomeroy riding a single-run edge established in the fifth inning to victory. Severs added a triple, while Roberts hit two doubles and finished the day 3-for-5 from the plate.
“It was a great game,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “A really hard-fought battle. Both teams competed very well; great pitching and great defense.”
The Southfork Slugfest concludes today with a fifth/sixth-place game between Troy and Clarkston JV at 10 a.m., a third/fourth-place game between Clearwater Valley and Prairie at 1 p.m., and the final between Pomeroy and North Star Charter at 4 p.m.
Clarkston JV 000 000 0— 0 0 1
Pomeroy 240 200 2—10 6 1
John Ballas, Lane Peters (3) and Ethan Haspnoerl; Trevin Kimble, Trace Roberts (6) and Ollie Severs, Kimble (6). W—Kimble. L—Peters.
Pomeroy hits — Severs 2 (HR), Roberts (HR), Kimble, Richie Vecchio, Nick Bryson.
———
Pomeroy 001 210 0—4 3 0
Clearwater Valley 200 100 0—3 3 3
Brodie Magill, Roberts (4) and Kimble; Louie Fabbi, Landon Schlieper (4) and Ridge Shown.
Pomeroy hits — Roberts 2 (2 2B), Severs (3B).
Clearwater Valley hits — Shown (2B), Darring Cross, Trebor Altman.
Genesee 22-16, Nezperce 0-0
GENESEE — The Bulldogs opened their season with a Whitepine League doubleheader which saw them trounce Nezperce in back-to-back mercy rule shutouts.
“I liked our guys’ energy coming out from the get-go,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Our pitchers were very efficient — they went right at guys and were able to keep their pitch count low.”
Cameron Meyer struck out eight and picked up the win for Genesee in Game 1, while Derek Burt registered a no-hitter with six strikeouts through the three innings played in Game 2. Cole Seiler and Tanner Johnson registered the only two base hits of the day for Nezperce (0-2), both of those coming in the first contest.
Nate Guinard, who also caught both games for the Bulldogs (2-0), hit a three-run home run in the first game to help spark the Bulldog runaway and totaled six RBI in that contest. Teak Wareham had two hits in each game with a triple in Game 1, and Kole Riebold doubled in both games and had three RBI in Game 2.
GAME 1
Nezperce 000 0— 0 2 6
Genesee 434 (11)—22 8 0
Brycen Danner, Hesston Click (3) and N. Kirkland; Cameron Meyer, Colby Michalak (4) and Nate Guinard. W—Meyer. L—Danner.
Nezperce hits — Cole Seiler, Tanner Johnson.
Genesee hits — Teak Wareham 2 (3B), Nate Guinard 2 (2B, HR), Jacob Krick 2, Kole Riebold (2B), Derek Burt.
GAME 2
Nezperce 000— 0 0 1
Genesee 556—16 9 2
Tanner Johnson, Carter Williams (3) and Kirkland; Derek Burt and Guinard. W—Burt. L—Johnson.
Genesee hits — Jackson Zenner 2 (2B), Teak Wareham 2, Cameron Meyer (2B), Kole Riebold (2B), Jacob Krick (2B), Jack Johnson, Colby Michalak.
Moscow 1-2 so far at tourney
BOISE — Fruitland’s Zane Bidwell smacked a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to lift the Grizzles to a 4-2 victory past the Bears at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic in the Boise area.
Moscow (1-2) split two Thursday games at the tournament — beating Century of Pocatello, 8-2, and falling 8-6 to Jerome.
Moscow carried a 2-1 lead on Fruitland into the sixth inning, but after striking out the first two batters he faced in the inning, Moscow reliever Jamie Green walked a pair before allowing the home run to Bidwell. Moscow’s Connor Isakson tripled with two out in the bottom half, but was stranded at third when the game ended.
Leadoff hitter Devon Conway had a pair of hits for the Bears, while Ethan McLaughlin, Levi Anderson, Isakson and Dylan Decker each added a base hit. Anderson started for the Bears, allowing two hits and striking out seven in four innings of work.
Against Century, starting pitcher Mike Kiblen was the catalyst for the Bears, striking out nine batters in four innings while allowing just two hits and two earned runs. He and Cody Isakson also made two hits apiece.
Against Jerome, the Bears fell behind 7-1 early, and despite a four-run outburst in the third inning and another run in the fourth, could not close the gap. First baseman Levi Anderson added a pair of hits for the Bears to cap a three-hit contest.
Fruitland 100 003—4 4 0
Moscow 010 010—2 6 1
Bidwell, Coffmane (6) and Mendive; Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (5), Jamie Green (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Coffmane. L—Green.
Fruitland hits — Bidwell 2 (HR), Arnold, Mordhorst.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 2 (2B), Conner Isakson (3B), Ethan McLaughlin (2B), Anderson, Dylan Decker.
———
Century 020 00—2 2 0
Moscow 330 2x—8 6 0
Flynn, Call (2), Blackhawk (3) and Mattox; Mike Kiblen, Cody Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen. L—Flynn.
Century hits — Vialpando, Zaccardi.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2 (2B), Kiblen 2, Cody Wilson (3B), Levi Anderson.
———
Jerome 502 01—8 7 1
Moscow 104 10—6 9 2
Whittaker, Olmos (4) and Wallace; Barrett Abendroth, Connor Isakson (3) and Keaton Clark. W—Whittaker. L—Abendroth.
Jerome hits — Wallace 3 (2B), Elison, Whittaker, McDonald.
Moscow hits — Abendroth 3 (2B), Levi Anderson 2, Kiblen (3B), Devon Conway, Connor Isakson, Ethan McLaughlin.
East Valley 4, Clarkston 3
The Bantams left the bases loaded in the sixth inning and fell to the Knights in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Clarkston (1-2, 0-1) trailed 4-2 going into its half of the sixth. The Bantams were able to bring one across and load the bases with nobody out. Zach Engh struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
Shane Hawes would come in for East Valley (2-2, 1-0) and shut the door in the seventh.
Bodee Thivierge led the Bantams with two hits.
East Valley 000 112 0—4 8 3
Clarkston 100 011 0—3 5 2
Tucker Duke, Zach Engh (5), Shane Hawes (7) and Chris Bergman; Hayden Line, Lance Heistuman (5) and Emmet Slagg. W—Engh. L—Heitstuman.
East Valley hits — Shane Hawes 2 (2B), Chris Bergman 2, Zach Engh 2, Tyler Conrath, Braxdon Bales.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge 2, Nate Somers, Trace Green, Tiger Carringer.
North Star Charter 13, Prairie 3
KOOSKIA — The Huskies erupted for seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a run-rule win against the Pirates in the Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley.
North Star Charter actually was up 11-0 after the top of the third, but Priarie scored once in the third and twice in the fifth.
“North Star is a good team, good measuring stick for us,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “Thankfully it is March, not May.”
Chase Kaschmitter was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI for the Pirates. Cody Kaschmitter went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
North Star Charter 272 02—13 9 2
Prairie 001 02—3 7 1
Daniel Kormico, Evan Mixson (3) and Josh Ineck; Chase Kaschmitter, Alex McElroy (3) and Cody Kaschmitter. W—Kormico. L—Kaschmitter.
North Star Charter hits — Noah Green 2 (2B), Dustin Ables 2 (2B), Ivan Folwell 2, Josh Ineck 2, Daniel Kormico.
Prairie hits — Cody Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Colton McElroy (2B), Carter Shears (2B), Dylan Uhlenkott.
Maniac-Spartan series cancelled
The scheduled three-game series this weekend between Orofino and Priest River was cancelled, as the Spartans had eligibility issues and were unable to field a team.
SOFTBALLLewiston 7-6, Borah 4-5
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Bengals swept two games against the Lions and the Eagles in a tournament at Vallivue High School.
Lewiston (4-1) won the first game 7-4 versus Borah (3-2).
The Bengals gave Capital (6-1) their first loss with a 6-5 win.
Full stats were not available at press time.
Lewiston is back in action with two games today, taking on Owyhee at 8 a.m. Pacific and then Mountain Home at 10 a.m.
Orofino 18, Priest River 5
PRIEST RIVER — Rilee Diffin cracked a two-run home run in the fourth inning to help put Orofino on the path to a mercy-rule victory against Priest River in nonleague action.
Kaycee Hudson pitched the entire game for the Maniacs (6-2) and registered eight strikeouts. Brodie Hansen homered for Priest River (0-3).
“We’re still playing better defensively which is nice,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “We’re starting to buckle things down defensively, and we’re starting to find a groove on offense.”
Orofino 212 67—18 5 3
Priest River 200 03— 5 3 5
Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin, Dayna Maetche (5); Lilly Freitas and Ona Rose. W—Hudson. L—Freitas.
Orofino hits — Rilee Diffin 2 (HR), Hanna Johnson (3B), Mylie Zenner (2B), Jaelyn Miller.
Priest River hits — Brodie Hansen (HR), Rose, Freitas.
Moscow 7, Homedale 4
BOISE — Moscow defeated Homedale in its opening game of a tournament in Boise.
The Bears were scheduled to face Boise High School later in the day, but results from that contest were unavailable at press time. Linescores also were not available.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC Stevens named All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Callie Stevens was named to the All-American third team by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, it was announced.
Stevens, who missed almost all of the 2020-21 season because of an injury, led the Cascade Conference in scoring (18.3 points per game), total points (568) and 3-pointers made (91). The 3s tied for second-best in a single season in Warrior history.
She was a first-team All-Cascade Conference honoree and was named the conference’s player of the year. Stevens also had 20 or more points 15 times and had two games of 30 or more points.
“It’s nice to see Callie get recognition for all her hard work and dedication,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “She had one of the best overall seasons of any player in our program’s history, and we are excited to see what her future holds.”
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC in top 20 in two rankings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is in the top 20 in the Golfstat ranking as well as the NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
Golfstat has the Warriors at No. 12, and the NAIA has the team at No. 16.
Three individuals are ranked in the Golfstat top 100, with freshman Kristof Panke leading the way at No. 29. Jorgen Lie Viken is at No. 91, and Carlos Davila is at No. 95.
The team competes in the WWU Wine Valley Invitational on Monday and Tuesday in Walla Walla.