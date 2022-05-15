FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Lewiston High School softball team wound up a run short of the state tournament Saturday, allowing a run in the seventh inning to fall to BoiseTimberline in a play-in game for the Idaho Class 5A tournament.
In the bottom of the seventh, Mallorie Casch singled for the Wolves, advanced on a single by Maryn McDaniel and scored on an error to win the game.
“The girls fought really hard,” Bengals coach Kristin Delp said. “It was the best they played all season. It was a heartbreaker, but it was probably the best team we’ve seen all year.”
Kaitlin Banks fired a six-hitter for the Bengals and hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Loryn Barney and Taryn Barney each tallied two hits for Lewiston. But the Wolves’ Amber Thornton issued no walks and Timberline (22-7) committed no errors.
Morgan Williams kept the game close by throwing out two runners at home. Karli Taylor also had several solid catches in center, according to Delp.
Lewiston finishes 19-8.
“I’m just really proud of my seniors,” Delp said. “It was tough to end (the season) like that.”
Lewiston 000 100 0—1 5 4
Timberline 000 010 1—2 6 0
Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney. Amber Thornton and Kaylee Lewchenko.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney 2, T. Barney 2, Kaitlin Banks (HR).
Timberline hits — Mallorie Casch 2, Maryn McDaniel, Lewchenko, Thornton, Tristan Wilcox.
Melba 14, Orofino 4
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Allowing 15 hits while mustering only three themselves, the Maniacs lost to Melba in a play-in game for the Idaho Class 2A tournament.
The Maniacs led 3-2 after 1½ innings, but allowed at least one run in all six innings.
Peyton Cochran, Livia Johnson and Emma Province notched a hit apiece for Orofino (14-5-1).
Orofino 030 010—4 3 2
Melba 222 215—14 15 2
Hanna Johnson and Livia Johnson. Ashlie Shaffer and Emily Zavala.
Orofino hits — Peyton Cochran, Johnson, Emma Province.
Melba hits — Bren Duckett 4 (2B), Ashlie Shaffer 3 (HR), Addison Franklin 3, Janay Phillips 2 (3B), Esther Riley 2, Zavala (HR).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLWest Valley 10, Pullman 9
SPOKANE VALLEY — Getting outhit 17-4 but drawing seven walks, Pullman came up a run shy against West Valley in a Washington Class 2A district tournament.
The Greyhounds tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh, only to watch the Eagles win it in the bottom with a walk-off single by John Macall.
Nicholas Robison and Tyler Ebracht each doubled for the Hounds (10-12).
Andrew Aitken tallied four hits for the Eagles (17-4).
Pullman 300 300 3—9 4 1
West Valley 011 160 1—10 17 5
Brady Coulter, Calvin Heusser (4), Cade Hill (5) and Nicholas Robison. Bryson Bishop, John Austin (2), Caleb Gray (5) and Easton O’Neal. W—Gray. L—Hill.
Pullman hits — Robison (2B), Tyler Ebracht (2B), Max McCloy, Brady Coulter.
West Valley hits — Andrew Aitken 4 (3B), Bishop 3 (2B, 3B), O’Neal 2 (3B), McQuitty 2 (2B), Brayden Gentry 2, Gray (2B), Tanner Hancock, John Macall, JT Wilson.
Colfax 4, Reardan 3
SPOKANE — JJ Bodey had a run-producing single to right field in the top eighth inning to pull the Bulldogs ahead, then they closed it out in the bottom half to beat the Indians at Whitworth’s Paul Merkel Field and advance to next week’s Washington Class 2B regional tournament.
Mason Gilchrist went 4-for-4 and had a two-strike, two-run single in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3 for Colfax (10-11-1), which had nine hits.
Reardan (9-11) struck for a pair of runs in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. JP Wigen was called on in relief of Bulldogs starter JD Peterson in the fourth and held the Indians spotless the rest of the way. He scattered six hits and one walk, striking out five in his five innings of work.
Abe Nelson went 5-for-5 with a double and a run scored for Reardan.
Colfax 010 020 01—4 9 1
Reardan 210 000 00—3 9 1
JD Peterson, JP Wigen (4) and Braden Plummer; Caden Day, Abe Nelson (6) and Evan Moser. W—Wigen. L—Nelson.
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 4, JD Peterson, Braden Plummer, Cory Inderrieden, JP Wigen, JJ Bodey.
Reardan hits — Abe Nelson 5 (2B), Tyler Clouse, Noah Meyer, Andrew Schulz, Clayton Pipkin.
COLLEGE TRACKJohnsen places third
EUGENE, Ore. — Colton Johnsen of Washington State placed third in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, clocking 8 minutes, 34.33 seconds, during the second day of the Pac-12 track championships.
Micaela De Mello of the Cougars lowered her school record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles to 13.07 while qualifying for today’s finals.
Warriors win four events
ASHLAND, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State got titles from Jennah Carpenter (women’s high jump), Geraldin Correa (women’s 800), Clayton VanDyke (men’s 800) and Ashley Britt (women’s 400 hurdles) to help both Warrior teams to fourth place in the Cascade Conference meet.
“This weekend was pretty incredible, amazing, awesome, lots of ways to describe the weekend,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “I told the kids that this is probably the best overall track meet in our history.”
Carpenter marked 5-foot-6, and VanDyke was timed in 1:51.36. Correa clocked 2:14.00 and Britt 1:02.36.
Vandals capture four titles
POCATELLO — Hannah Ringel won the women’s shot put at 50-8 as the University of Idaho won four events at the Big Sky meet, with the men placing third and the women sixth.
Maya Kobylanski of UI won the women’s steeplechase in 10:23.33, and Lorenz Herrmann ruled the men’s 800 in 1:48.47.
Spencer Barrera won the men’s 400 for the Vandals in 46.36.