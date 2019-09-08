ATHOL, Idaho — Lewiston’s Caden Byrer used a strong kick to win the boys’ race at the Timberlake Farragut Invitational, besting a field of 126 other competitors.
Byrer finished the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 11.5 seconds. Timberlake’s Logan Hunt was runner-up in 16:14.8.
Byrer has won both races he’s competed in this fall.
“He was in a pack of four guys through the first mile, mile and a half before it narrowed down to two (racers),” Lewiston coach John Potter said. “Then, with about 600 meters to go, (Byrer) just over the race.
“Caden does a really good job of pushing the race and then taking over in the last half mile or so. And that’s what he did today.”
The top area athlete in the girls’ race was Moscow’s Laurel Hicke, who took ninth.
BOYS
Team scores —1, Meridian, 74. 2, Sandpoint, 82. 3, Borah, 87 ... 5, Lewiston, 150. ... 11, Moscow, 247. ... 17, Potlatch, 490.
Top 50 (local) — 1, Caden Byrer, Lew. 17, Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 17:27.1. 22, Payton Bigler, Lew, 17:37.2. 28, Elijah Sabo, Lew, 17:48.6. 35, David Phillis, Troy, 18:00.6. 46, Henry Stodick, Mos, 18:21.9.
GIRLS
Top 50 (local) — 9, Laurel Hicke, Mos, 20:38.3. 27, Athena Leonard, Lew, 21:46.0. 33, Bec Kirkland, Mos, 22:01.3. 46, Elliot Benson, 22:50.7.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bears take Fong Memorial Tournament
Moscow took the title at the Judy Fong Memorial Tournament, defeating conference foe Lakeland 21-10, 21-19 in the title match to finish 5-1 at the event.
The tournament was held at both Lewiston High and Lewis-Clark State College.
Moscow improved to 5-3 on the year, with one of those setbacks coming to Troy in pool play. But after going 2-1 in that stage to advance to the championship bracket, the Bears got another crack at Troy and beat the Trojans in the semifinals 17-21, 21-17, 15-4.
The Bears beat Lewiston in the quarterfinals 21-11, 21-12.
On the day, Peyton Claus had 73 assists and six aces for the Bears, Morgan Claus had 20 kills and 36 digs, Izzy Burns had 29 kills and 13 blocks, Ellie Randall had 57 digs and five aces and Caily Wilson had 14 kills, 30 digs and six aces.
“I’m really proud,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “Our team rallied around one another and we kept improving as the day went on and we had great contributions from everyone on the roster.
“That makes it even more fun that we came out on top.”
Troy beat Moscow in pool play 12-21, 21-17, 15-11.
“They’re a great team — their Lindsey Kwate and Morgan Blazzard are two great players, two great kids,” Claus said. “We knew we needed to of course focus on them when we played them in the semifinals.
“It was a great fight between two local teams, who are 11 miles apart.”
Also in pool play, Moscow beat Timberlake (21-18, 21-14), and Colville (21-14, 21-14).
A dozen teams participated in the tournament.
PREP FOOTBALL
Prairie 56, Raft River 12
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Cole Schlader had three first-half touchdowns and Cole Martin finished with three total touchdowns as the Pirates scored the first 44 points in a season-opening nonleague rout of Raft River.
Schlader finished 9-of-12 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns, while he added 14 yards rushing and another score. Martin ran for 186 yards and two scores, catching a 78-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Both of Derik Shears’ receptions were for touchdowns, and Sam Mager had five catches for 94 yards and a score.
Prairie accounted for 490 yards of total offense, limiting Raft River to just 209 yards. Martin and Owen Anderson each accounted for 6 1/2 tackles to lead the defense, with Anderson intercepting a pass. Mager and Dean Johnson each had a sack, and Johnson finished with three tackles for loss.
“Really proud of the way the guys played today,” Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “Defensively, we did a great job of getting to the ball. It was a good win, but we still have a lot of improving to do.”
Prairie 16 22 12 6 — 56
Raft River 0 0 6 6 — 12
Prairie — Martin 74 run (Shears pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Shears 7 pass from Schlader (Anderson pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Anderson 25 run (run failed)
Prairie — Shears 6 pass from Schlader (Shears pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Schlader 1 run (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Martin 78 pass from Schlader (run failed)
Raft River — Tracy 51 pass from Spencer (pass failed)
Raft River — Martin 35 run (run failed)
Raft River — Schumann 7 pass from Spencer (run failed)
Prairie — Mager 36 pass from Rambo (pass failed)
Valley 72, Genesee 30
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Defending state champion Valley eventually pulled away from Genesee in a game the Bulldogs’ coach described as “a battle.”
“It was kind of a war of attrition,” Genesee coach Tim Sperber said. “They had more guys they could sub. And it was hot so they just wore us down.
“It was a great first half. We were in it the whole way.”
The Bulldogs pulled to within three scores early in the second half, Sperber said, before wearing out.
“They had 30-some guys and were subbing liberally and we couldn’t take our guys off the field,” Sperber said. “So they ran out of gas but our kids played their hearts out.”
The Bulldogs employ a two-quarterback system. Cy Wareham was 10-for-14 passing for 169 yards three TDs and Dawson Durham went 8-for-16 for 135 yards and one TD.
Seven recievers caught passes for Genesee, including Durham (101 yards and three TDs on six catches) and Jack Johson caught (84 yards on four catches).
Defensively, Genesee was led by Jack Johnson, Dillon Sperber and Ethan Graves, the Bulldogs’ coach said.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston 0, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston played to a draw with Lakeland in a nonleague road game.
The Bengals moved to 1-1-2 on the season.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lakeland 0 0—0
Shots — Lewiston 3, Lakeland 2.
Saves — Lakeland 1, Lewiston 1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pomona Pitzer 51, LCV 0
SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers suffered their first shutout since the team was exhumed in 2014, falling to Pomona Pitzer of Claremont Calif., at Joe Albi stadium in a game that mirrored these teams’ meeting last year.
In 2018, the Sagehens raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, en route to a blowout victory over the Loggers.
On Saturday, Pomona Pitzer raced to a 35-0 lead in the first 12 minutes.
“Some of the same things we struggled with last year against Pomona haunted us again,” Loggers director Bob Thorson said. “Mainly getting off to a difficult start.”
The Loggers and Sagehens were both scoreless in the second and third quarters — and LCV advanced the ball inside Pomona Pitzer’s 10-yard line twice in those middle periods.
“The second and third quarters, we played them very well,” Thorson said.
The Loggers threw three pick-6s in their season-opening loss to Mayville State (N.D.) last week — one of those by the team’s punter — and LCV added another pick-6 in its loss to the Sagehens. Loggers quarterback Leo Gomez finished with three interceptions in all Saturday.
“There were bright spots,” Thorson said. “Our line is playing very well, as a cohesive unit. And one of our defensive players had one of the biggest days I’ve ever seen from a Logger.”
Linebacker Ramon Organiz finished with 22 tackles, five of those for loss.
“I think that’s the most tackles I’ve ever seen by any single player in a game,” Thorson said. “He was on fire.”
So was the Loggers’ backup linebacker Austin Tetrault, who had 10 tackles.
The Loggers’ Tyler Lohman had 70 yards receiving and Seth West had 42 yards on eight carries.
“The guys are hanging together,” Thorson said. “The biggest concern isn’t keeping these guys motivated. They’re doing some really good things.
“It’s injuries (that concern us) when we have a small roster and we’re playing a team like this.”
And those fears proved valid. The Loggers’ freshman wideout and running back Hunter Pike broke his collarbone and is done for the season.
“Pomona looked very good last year, and they looked even better this year,” Thorson said. “We’re playing against a high level of competition with a freshman and sophomore roster, so we just have to keep hanging in there and keep getting better.”
The Loggers are 0-2.
Pomona-Pitzer 35 0 0 16—51
Loggers 0 0 0 0—0
Pomona-Pitzer — Hunter Winn 36 pass from Karter Odermann (Winston Li kick)
Pomona-Pitzer — Clark Baker 17 interception return (Li kick)
Pomona-Pitzer — Cole Barry 6 run (Li kick)
Pomona-Pitzer — Nathan Miles 10 pass from Evan Flitz (Li kick)
Pomona-Pitzer — safety
Pomona-Pitzer — Luke Thompson 1 run (David Guekguezian kick)
Pomona-Pitzer — unknown 6 pass from Wyatt Ruth (Guekguezian kick)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougars sweep Vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jocelyn Urias and Charity Bradley each had 11 kills Saturday as the Washington State women’s volleyball team knocked out rival Idaho in three sets, winning 27-25, 25-17, 25-18 in the Portland Marriott Invitational.
Penny Tusa added six aces, Alexis Dirige had 11 digs and Hannah Pukis finished with 32 assists for the Cougars (5-1). Urias chipped in five blocks.
Kennedy Warren paced the Vandals (2-4) with 10 kills. Donnee Janzen had 23 assists, Delaney Hopen finished with 15 digs and Kyra Palmbush added three blocks.
Washington State will play host to the Cougar Invitational starting Friday, playing matches against Idaho State at noon and UT Arlington at 7:30 p.m.
Idaho next competes at the UNLV Invitational with two matches Friday, playing the hosts at 10 a.m. and Pacific at 5 p.m.
L-C splits at Whitman Classic
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State beat the tournament hosts of the Whitman Classic, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14, before later suffering a sweeping loss to Whitworth of Spokane by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 27-25.
The Warriors had beaten Whitworth a day earlier in four sets.
Leading L-C, Brooke Kaawa tallied 14 kills against Whitman with six service aces, and 10 kills and 10 digs against Whitworth.
“Whitworth played well, I have to hand it to them,” L-C coach Shaun Pohlman said.
CORRECTION
Lewiston quarterback Cruz Hepburn was incorrectly identified in a photo in Saturday’s Tribune, due to a Tribune error.