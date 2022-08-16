MOSCOW — Julia Brume started her 2022 fall season off with an individual title as she led the Bengals girls golf team to a second-place finish at the Moscow Invitational on Monday.
Brume finished with an 84, one shot ahead of her teammate Mollie Seibly. Coeur d’Alene came away with the team victory by eight strokes.
Brume had a rough start carding a 48 on her first nine holes, but made two birdies and finished with a 36 on the back nine.
“Nice to see that she did not give up and was rewarded with medalist,” Lewiston girls coach Gregg Macmillan said.
The Bengal boys finished in third place, two shots behind second place Sandpoint. Carson King led the way with a 3-over-75, two shots behind the medalist Luke West.
Dash Walker and Teigan Knewbow both finished sub-90, each shooting 86. Christian Reed shot a 90.
“It was great to get out and enjoy the sun for our first match of the season and to see what we can do with our competition,” first-year Lewiston boys coach Jessica Shawley said. “I am proud of the way the team handled themselves.”
Coeur d’Alene took the win on the boys side. Moscow finished in sixth with a score of 377. Chase Lovell led the Bears shooting an 85.
Boys
Team Scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 308; 2. Sandpoint 340; 3. Lewiston 342; 4. Lake City 348; 5. Lakeland 373; 6. Moscow 377; Post Falls 398.
Medalist — Luke West (Coeur d’Alene) 73.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 75; Dash Walker 86; Teigan Knewbow 86; Christian Reed 90; Noah Accord 91; Kayden Orton 94; Teigan Abell 99; Jack Kramasz 107.
Team Scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 360; 2. Lewiston 368; 3. Sandpoint 375; 4. Lake City 428; 5. Post Falls 483; 6. Lakeland 557.
Medalist — Julia Brume (Lewiston) 84.
Lewiston other individuals — Mollie Seibly 85; Abbigail Tellez 88; Avery Martin 102; Shelby Arellano 111; Aleena White 111; Lexi Casey 113.
Moscow individuals — Hayes Brown 101; Myah Parsons 103.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU ranked No. 19 in poll
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team is ranked No. 19 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason poll, it was announced.
It ties for the highest preseason ranking in this poll for the Cougars, matching the spring 2021. Earlier this month, Washington State came in at No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, and was picked third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll.
The Cougars open the season at Michigan, ranked No. 17 in this poll, at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU finds out weekly Pac-12 opponents
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will open the Pac-12 season at home against the Los Angeles schools and finish against in-state rival Washington as the conference released the weekly matchups and site selections for the 2022-23 season.
The Cougars open the conference campaign New Year’s weekend with home games against UCLA and USC. The team will alternate between home and road matchups for the first five weekends of the season, then have a three-game homestand Feb. 8-19 against Washington, Oregon State and Oregon and finish on the road Feb. 25-March 4 against Stanford, California and the Huskies.
Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date.
The Pac-12 tournament takes place March 8-11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
PAC-12 SCHEDULE
Dec. 29-Jan. 2 — vs. UCLA and USC; 4-8 — at Arizona and Arizona State; 11-15 — vs. Stanford and California; 19-22 — at Utah and Colorado; 25-29 — vs. Arizona and Arizona State; Feb. 1-5 — at USC and UCLA; 8-12 — vs. Washington; 15-19 – vs. Oregon State and Oregon; 22-25 — at Stanford and California; March 1-4 – at Washington; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.