Lewiston exploded for an eight-run fifth inning to edge past Central Valley of Spokane 8-6 in nonleague high school baseball play Thursday at Church Field.
The Bears registered the only run through the first four innings. Parker Smith, the starting pitcher for the Bears, was dominant through that stretch but was taken out to start the fifth, creating the opening the Bengals needed.
“(Smith) is a Division I pitcher, and really polished,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said.
Central Valley was able to score two more runs in the top of the fifth before Lewiston (2-0) broke through for five hits and eight runs in the bottom of the inning against Central Valley relievers Tyler Graczyk and Joe Pitts.
“We did a good job getting hits on (Smith) and grinding him out so we could get in their bullpen,” Trainor said. “We didn’t strike out a lot today, which was obviously good. Just a strong showing at the plate today.”
Brice Bensching and Chris Ricard led Lewiston with two hits including one double apiece, and Bensching picked up the win for the Bengals at the mound.
Aaden Anderson had two hits and Kamden Lamphere added a double for the Bears.
Central Valley 000 123 0—6 6 1
Lewiston 000 080 x—8 9 2
Parker Smith, Tyler Graczyk (5), Joe Pitts (5), Koch (6) and Kamden Lanphere; Killian Fox, Elliott Taylor (4), Brice Bensching (5), Carson Kolb (6) and Wyett Lopez. W—Bensching. L—Koch.
Central Valley hits — Aaden Anderson 2, Lanphere (2B), Luke Apshire, C. Windhorst, Christian Siguaw.
Lewiston hits — Bensching 2 (2B), Chris Ricard 2 (2B), Taylor 2, Zachary Massey (2B), Quinton Edmision (2B), Cruz Hepburn.
Prairie 13, Clearwater Valley 3
KOOSKIA — A three-run home run from Chase Kaschmitter sparked a 12-run sixth inning that vaulted Prairie of Cottonwood past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia for a Whitepine League victory by mercy rule.
The Pirates (1-1) had trailed 3-1 through five. Colton McElroy provided three hits including a double for Prairie, while Tiago Pickering doubled for the Rams.
“It’s early (in the season) and both teams are rough in the field,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “We just put the ball in play more than we did in our first game, and good things happen when you put the ball in play and make the other team play defense.”
Prairie 100 00(12)—13 10 3
Clearwater Valley 011 010—3 5 8
Noah Behler, Colton McElroy (3) and Cody Kaschmitter; Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper (6) and Anthony Fabbi. W—Behler. L—Lan. Schlieper.
Prairie hits — McElroy 3 (2B), Chase Kaschmitter (HR), Kaschmitter, Owen McIntire, Jake Quintal, Carter Shears, Dylan Uhlenkott, Behler.
Clearwater Valley hits — Tiago Pickering (2B), Darring Cross, Laton Schlieper, Anthony Fabbi, Jake Fabbi.
Maniacs have winning start at Asotin tourney
ASOTIN — Orofino baseball won its two games at the Asotin baseball tournament, edging past host Asotin 10-8 before routing Clarkston’s JV 13-3.
Against Asotin, the Maniacs (5-0) trailed 5-0 through the first three innings, but came on strong in the second half of the game and posted a seven-run sixth inning to pull out the win. Bodey Howell had three hits, one of them a double, to contribute to the Orofino effort, while Sam Hall notched three hits of his own for Asotin.
“We’re just a gritty bunch,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “They’re a good young group just like we are. They definitely didn’t make it easy for us.”
Drew Hanna struck out seven in 3ž innings pitched. Aiden Olive and Silas Naranjo managed two base hits and one double apiece in the win against Clarkston.
“We’re just barrelling balls,” Midstokke said. “We’re starting to hit balls harder and earlier and with power. Pitching is another thing where we’re slowly figuring out who our guys are on the hill. I think a couple of our guys are starting to step up.”
Complete information for the Clarkston JV game was not available.
Orofino 000 127—10 8 4
Asotin 302 201— 8 7 2
Nick Drobish, Louden Cochran (2), Landon Hudson (5), Drew Hanna (6) and Silas Naranjo, Aiden Olive (4); Cody Ells, N/A (3), Cameron Clovis (4) and N/A. W—Cochran. L—Clovis.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell 3 (2B), Naranjo 2 (2B), Cochran, Steven Bradbury, Olive.
Asotin hits — Sam Hall 3, Cody Ells (2B), Gavin Ells, Cameron Clovis, Justin Boyea.
———
Clarkston JV 100 11— 3 5 2
Orofino 017 05—13 9 0
Pullman 6, Cheney 2
CHENEY —The visiting Greyhounds exploded for six runs in the fourth inning to top the Blackhawks in the season opener.
“Cheney started a good pitcher,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “He went four, and we got to him in the fourth and put up a big inning. Tyler Elbracht threw really well for five; we didn’t have any walks the whole day between him and Caleb (Northcroft), so that was pretty awesome, and we played good defense and just played really clean.”
A complete linescore was not available.
Pullman 000 600 0—6 8 0
Cheney 000 101 0—2 4 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLLewiston 14, Lewis & Clark 0
SPOKANE — The Bengals dominated the Tigers of Spokane in a season-opening nonleague run-rule victory.
Kaitlin Banks went the distance for Lewiston, conceding only two hits. She also led the Bengals with three hits, including a double. Caitrin Reel added three more hits.
“(Banks) is one of those rare pitchers that can make every pitch,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “(She) can throw really hard and hit really hard and can really do the whole game. She’s a great leader on the team and she’s an effective leader who can really deliver for us.”
This was the 13th double-digit scoring game for Lewiston going back to the start of 2021. In the same span, the Bengals only allowed double-digit runs one time. This is a trend Delp expects to continue.
“I don’t see us giving a lot of games by very many runs,” Delp said. “We have a lot of potential, and there’s a lot for our upperclassmen to prove.”
Lewiston 092 12—14 13 1
Lewis & Clark 000 00— 0 2 3
Stewart, Treece (3) and Lopez, Ma’ae (3); Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney. W—Banks. L—Stewart
Lewiston hits — Banks 3 (2B), Caitrin Reel 3, T. Barney 2, Victoria Purington 2, Phoenix Pea (2B), Jenna Barney, Evanne Douglass.
Lewis & Clark hits — Ma’ae, LaLane.
Deer Park 15, Pullman 9
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds dropped their season opener in nonleague play against Deer Park.
Keleigh Myers had three hits for the Hounds in the losing effort, while Ava Petrino added a triple and four RBI.
“We had a few too many (walks) and a couple costly errors,” Pullman coach Brooke Dahmen said. “However, we had runners in scoring position and unfortunately, we hit balls hard that just happened to be right at people. Deer Park put the ball in play and made plays when they needed to. Overall, I was pleased with our first outing. I am excited to continue to improve and see what we can accomplish this season.”
A complete linescore was not available.
Deer Park 416 001 3—15 11 6
Pullman 140 101 2— 9 8 2
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPullman boys finish sixth in Pirate Open
SPOKANE — Pullman placed sixth in the Pirate Open at Esmerelda Golf Course.
The Greyhounds finished sixth with a 262. Karson Weiser led Pullman with a 15-over-par 85, 12 strokes behind tournament winner Ty Sanders of Mt. Spokane High School.
“It was (our players’) first time on a golf course since they opened in the spring here,” Pullman coach Parker Ruehl said. “We were shaking off the rust a little bit. Karson and Tray (Fredrickson) played really well for their first time out, and our seniors played really well for their first competition this season, and they’re only going to get better. I’m excited for them to continue off of last season and for our young players to come in and contribute.”
Team scores — T1. Mt. Spokane A 233; T1. Shadle Park A 233; 3. Mead A 243; 4. Lewis & Clark A 251; 5. Gonzaga Prep 255; 6. Pullman 262; 7. Ridgeline A 269; 8. Lewis & Clark B 270; 9. Mt. Spokane B 278; 10. Ridgleine B 285; 11. Mead B 291; 12. West Valley 299; 13. Freeman 303; 14. University A 307; 15. Rogers 328; 16. East Valley A 330; 17. Shadle Park B 355; 18. East Valley B 370; 19. University B 373.
Medalist — Ty Sanders (Mt. Spokane) 73.
Pullman individuals — Karson Wieser 85, Tray Frederickson 87, Tate Frederickson 90.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGLarson eliminated in 50 free prelims
ATLANTA — Washington State senior Chloe Larson competed in the first of two events this week in the NCAA championships, swimming in the 50 freestyle at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.
Larson, who is the first athlete from the school to compete in consecutive NCAA meets since Michela Ahlin in 2009-10, finished in 25th place in the preliminaries and failed to move on the final rounds.
The 50 free was Larson’s best event during the season. Of the nine individual wins she posted, she won seven times in the event.
Larson will compete in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle sometime after 7 a.m. Pacific on Saturday. The final for that event takes place at 3 p.m. the same day.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTSLHS grad Frei preps for MMA bout in Florida
Lewiston High School graduate Carson Frei, a mixed martial arts competitor now living in the Portland, Ore., area, figures to raise his national profile in a bout today in the Professional Fighters League Challenger Series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.
Frei (9-4) faces Bruno Miranda (13-3) in the lightweight main event in a four-bout card, the fifth of eight installments in the Challenger Series on consecutive Fridays, televised by the Fubo Sports Network. The card starts at 6 p.m. Pacific.
Frei, 28, a former LHS wrestler, is getting his first fight since a TKO loss in May 2021. He’s a paraprofessional for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in Oregon.
Miranda, 31, a Brazilian now training in Thailand, has won four consecutive bouts but has been idle since July 2019.