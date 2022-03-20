Lewiston and Pullman dominated the 12-team field in the Larry McConnell tennis invitational at sites across the valley the past two days, combining for nine individual event titles and the top two spots in cumulative team scoring when the event concluded Saturday.
Through a dozen brackets spanning different levels of boys and girls singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition, Pullman players claimed six titles, while Lewiston won three and Coeur d’Alene, Ferris and Sandpoint each had one. In overall team scoring, which allotted points for each individual match-win and event placer, the Bengals edged out the Greyhounds 229-209 for top honors.
The tournament was named in honor of longtime Clarkston tennis coach Larry McConnell, who passed away in late 2020. In its 38th year, the tournament featured schools from Washington and Idaho across several size classifications.
Dylan Gomez clinched the No. 1 boys singles title for Lewiston with a 4-1, 4-1 rout of Coeur d’Alene’s Turner Cox, while the Bengal teams of Henry Parkey/Lexi Ahlers and Kayden Laserrier/Cristina Tiedrola won both mixed doubles brackets. Lewiston’s Emmett Heiss finished second in the No. 2 boys singles bracket, and Christian Bren and Federico Navarro were the runners-up in the No. 1 boys doubles bracket. The Bengals also enjoyed a consolation title in No. 2 girls doubles courtesy of Cathryn Ho and Addison Falkenstein-Barker.
For the Greyhounds, Rhoda Wang, Gwyn Heim and Dianna Gutierrez Garcia won the three girls singles tournaments, Renee Sun and Audrey Pitzer reigned at No. 1 girls doubles, and the teams of Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang and Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson swept the boys doubles events.
Pullman boys coach Cody Wendt was especially pleased with the Wang/Lee team, which delivered what he called a “polished and dynamic performance” to post a 4-0, 4-0 shutout of Bren and Navarro in the No. 1 doubles final. Rhoda Wang and Heim recorded the day’s other two shutouts among the 12 championship finals, blanking their respective opponents for the No. 1 and No. 2 girls singles titles.
Clarkston did not place as a team because of a shortage of entries, but coach John Kowatsch said the Bantams’ “individual players competed really well” as they earned multiple top-five finishes.
Lewiston and Pullman are defending league and district champions in their respective regions.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 229; 2. Pullman 1 209; 3. Coeur d’Alene 199; 4. Mead 166; 5. Sandpoint 156; 6. Post Falls 123; 7. Ferris 113; 8. Mt. Spokane 111.
Girls singles 1 — Championship: Rhoda Wang (Pullman) def. Jamie Buckingham (Kennewick) 4-0, 4-0. Consolation: Audrey Judson (Coeur d’Alene) def. Ava DeVille (Ferris) 4-1, 4-2.
Girls singles 2 — Championship: Gwyn Heim (Pullman) def. Maise Brazill (Sandpoint) 4-0, 4-0. Consolation: Emily West (Mt. Spokane) def. Sage Gardner (Kennewick) 4-0, 4-0.
Girls singles 3 — Championship: Dianna Guitierrez Garcia (Pullman) def. Sara Newell (Post Falls) 4-1, 4-1. Consolation: Quinton Janda (Mt. Spokane) def. Naomi Carter (Pullman) 4-1,4-3.
Boys singles 1 — Championship: Dylan Gomez (Lewiston) def. Turner Cox (Coeur d’Alene) 4-1, 4-1. Consolation: Isaac Gondo (Post Falls) def. Cayden Kindred (Sandpoint) 4-1, 3-4, 1-0.
Boys singles 2 — Championship: Charlie Tinto (Coeur d’Alene) def. Emmett Heiss (Lewiston) 4-2, 0-4, 1-0. Consolation: Noah Spinney (Sandpoint) def. Alex Whittle (Clarkston) 4-1, 4-2.
Boys singles 3 — Championship: Charles LaSalle (Ferris) def. John Juske (Mead) 4-2, 0-4, 1-0. Consolation: Matthew Norton (Sandpoint) def. Neal Wang (Pullman) 4-2, 4-3.
Girls doubles 1 — Championship: Renee Sun/Audrey Pitzer (Pullman) def. Kalli DeLeonard/Shelby Graw (Coeur d’Alene) 4-1, 4-1. Consolation: Kennedy Knapp/Leila Brown (Pullman) def. Livvie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mead) 4-2, 2-4, 1-0.
Girls doubles 2 — Championship: Maile Evans/Patch Howard (Sandpoint) def. Miya Gilos/Wizzit Grieshaber (Mt. Spokane) 4-2, 4-2. Consolation: Catheryn Ho/Addyson Falkenstein-Barker (Lewiston) def. Lauren Kaiser/Mia Raines (Mead) 4-0, 4-2.
Boys doubles 1 — Championship: Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang (Pullman) def. Christian Bren/Federico Navarro (Lewiston) 4-0, 4-0. Consolation: Tyler Korn/Jacob Dawson (Sandpoint) def. Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie (Clarkston) 4-0, 4-2.
Boys doubles 2 — Championship: Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson (Pullman) def. Gabe Danzer/Jake Whiting (Coeur d’Alene) 4-1, 4-0. Consolation: Evan Wiley/Owen Larson (Sandpoint) def. Brennan Johnson/Caleb Bradshaw (Sandpoint) 4-0, 4-0.
Mixed doubles 1 — Championship: Henry Parkey/Lexi Ahlers (Lewiston) def. Brett Lynd/Amelia Sarina (Mead) 4-3, 4-2. Consolation: CJ Giao/Amy Corrette (Coeur d’Alene) def. Mir Park/Jasmine Thapa (Pullman) 4-2, 4-3.
Mixed doubles 2 — Championship: Kayden Laserrier/Cristina Tiedrola (Lewiston) def. Aiden Antal/Ella Morton (Coeur d’Alene) 4-2, 4-0. Consolation: Drew Champlin/Charlie Ring (Mead) def. Reed Newell/Georgia Meyer (Pullman) 3-4, 4-0, 1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLClarkston 14-14, Kellogg 0-11
Clarkston batted a whopping 37-of-65 (.569) for the day in the course of sweeping a season-opening nonleague home doubleheader against Kellogg.
In Game 1, Emma McManigle pitched a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts before the Bantams won by mercy rule in five innings. The most prolific hitters for Clarkston (2-0) were Macy Broemeling and Joey Miller with seven apiece through the two games, with Broemeling also providing three doubles and Miller with a triple and a double.
“An all-around good performance,” Clarkston coach Shane Burke said.
GAME 1
Kellogg 000 00— 0 2 1
Clarkston 800 6x—14 18 0
Macy Jerome and N/A; Emma McManigle and N/A.
Kellogg hits — Kadyn Williams, Jerome.
Clarkston hits — Murray Broemeling 4 (2 2B), Ryan Combs 4 (2B), Joey Miller 3 (3B), McManigle 3, Leah Copeland 2 (2B), Kirsten Phillips 2.
GAME 2
Kellogg 042 014 0—11 11 1
Clarkston 203 090 x—14 19 2
Williams and N/A; Broemeling, McManigle (6) and N/A.
W—Broemeling.
Kellogg hits — Hinkelman 4, Williams 2 (2B), Jerome 2, Olivia Sawyer, Charlie McDaniel, Kalyca Card (2B).
Clarkston hits — Miller 4 (2B), Copeland 3 (3B), McManigle 3 (2B), Broemeling 3 (2B), Combs 2 (2 2B), Phillips 2, K. Ubachs 2.
Colfax 18-19, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2-1
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Harper Booth homered once in each game and totaled five RBI for Colfax in a doubleheader which saw the Bulldogs dispense with Lind-Ritzville/Sprague by mercy rule twice.
In Game 1, an 11-run second inning blew things open for Colfax (3-1), which enjoyed two hits and the first home run from Booth along with two hits and a double apiece from Delaney Imler, Jorja Koerner and Harley Hennigar. Justice Brown got the win after notching four strikeouts in three innings pitched.
In Game 2, Booth made three hits including her second home run of the day, while Colfax pitcher Jorja Koerner made six strikeouts to close her two innings at the mound, allowing only one hit and walking none.
GAME 1
Colfax 21(11) 4—18 12 0
LRS 002 0 — 2 3 3
Justice Brown, Karmen Akesson (4) and Harper Booth; H. Hennings, C. Nichols (3) and M. Melcher.
W—Brown. L—Hennings.
Colfax hits — Booth 2 (HR), Delaney Imler 2 (2 2B), Jorja Koemer 2 (2 2B), Harley Hennigar 2 (2B), Karmen Akesson 2, Brown, Taylor Parkins.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague hits — Hennings, R. Dean, A. Michels.
GAME 2
Colfax 383 5—19 10 0
LRS 100 0— 1 2 4
Imler, Koemer (3) and Booth; Hennings and A. Colbert.
W—Koerner.
Colfax hits — Booth 3 (HR), Koerner 2, Parkins 2, Brown, Devan Becker (2B), Delaney Imler.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague hits — Melcher, Nichols.
Sunnyside Christian 3-3, Colton 1-20
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — After dropping the first game of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader, Colton bounced backfor a mercy-rule rout in Game 2.
The opener was a low-scoring affair in which a three-run fifth-inning breakthrough proved decisive for Sunnyside Christian. The second game saw Colton (1-2) storm out of the gates with eight runs in the first inning and seal the deal with 11 in the third.
Kate Schultheis totaled three hits on the day including one double for the Wildcats, while Maggie Pluid had one hit in each game and doubled in the second.
GAME 1
Colton 000 001 0—1 3 3
Sunnyside 000 030 X—3 1 3
M. Meyer and R. Becker; T. Anctringa and E. Alseth.
Colton hits — K. Schultheis (2B), T. Sandoval, M. Pluid.
Sunnyside Christian hits — A. Smeenk (2B).
GAME 2
Colton 81(11)—20 9 3
Sunnyside Christian 003— 3 5 6
S. Whitcomb and R. Becker; B. Faber, Z. Prins (3) and E. Alseth.
L—Faber.
Colton hits — K. Schultheis 2, Becker 2, M. Pluid (2B), T. Sandoval, Whitcomb, M. Meyer, K. Stout.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Alseth (2B), Faber, M. Fultz, H. Wolters.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLewiston 10-7, Coeur d’Alene 6-3
Lewiston took both games of a doubleheader against Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Coeur d’Alene at Church Field.
The Bengals (4-0) took the first game by virtue of an eight-run fifth inning. Cooper Larson led the Vikings’ bats in Game 1 with two hits and a double. Carson Kolb got the win for Lewiston on the mound and had a double at the plate.
The Bengals held a 4-3 lead through four innings of the second game, then capped it with a three-run fifth. Chris Ricard got the win for the Bengals. Kolb led Lewiston’s bats again with three hits. He pitched both games.
“(Kolb) is the kind of guy with a unique arm,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “...We didn’t want to use him in both games, but with scores the way it was we kind of had to. We gave him the opportunity to get on the mound again in Game 2 and he made the most of it.”
GAME 1
Coeur d’Alene 000 104 1— 6 7 5
Lewiston 001 180 x—10 4 2
Ryan Schneider, Cooper Erickson (4), Bryce Hall (5), Aaron Gwaitney (6) and Richie Hackett; Killian Fox, Carson Kolb (5), Kyson Barden (6), Brice Bensching (7) and Wyett Lopez.
W—Kolb. L—Hall.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Cooper Larson 2 (2B), K. Bridge, Andrew Karns, Evan Mallory, Richie Hackett, Alex Walker.
Lewiston hits — Kolb (2B), Fox, Elliot Taylor, Chris Ricard.
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 120 000 0—3 6 4
Lewiston 031 030 x—7 8 3
Bryce Stockton, Owen Benson (4), Jesse Brown (6) and Lucas Erickson; Chris Ricard, Carson Kolb (5), Cruz Hepburn (7) and Jake Feger.
W—Ricard. L—Stockton.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Elliot Smart (2B), Cooper Larson, Evan Mallory, Andrew Karns, Erickson, Alex Walker.
Lewiston hits — Kolb 3, Jared Jelinek 2, Brice Bensching (2B), Ricard, Elliot Taylor.
Chelan 8-14, Pullman 2-4
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds were not able to respond to the Mountain Rams’ pitching in dropping a nonleague doubleheader.
Pullman got one hit each from Max McCloy and Brendan Doumit in the opener.
Chelan (2-0) led 12-1 at the end of three innings of the second game and cruised to a mercy-rule victory.
The Greyhounds were led at the plate by Joey Hecker, who had two hits including a triple and Marcus Hilliard, who added a triple.
GAME 1
Chelan 102 023 0—8 8 0
Pullman 000 011 0—2 2 6
Braedon Boyd, Tanner Woodley (5), Noah Loew (7) and N/A; Brady Coulter, Joey Hecker (4), Cade Hill (6) and N/A.
W—Boyd. L—Coulter.
Chelan hits — Colt Funk 3, Ethan Kehl 2 (2B), Reed Stamps 2 (2B), Loew.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy, Brendan Doumit.
GAME 2
Chelan 255 12—15 14 1
Pullman 010 03— 4 7 3
Reed Stamps, Ethan Strandburg (3) and NA; Colin Dreewes, Caleb Northcroft (2), Max McCloy (4) and N/A.
W—Stamps. L—Dreewes.
Chelan hits — Austin McCardle 3 (HR), Noah Loew 3 (2 2B, 3B), Colt Funk 2 (HR), Strandburg 2 (2B), Quin McClaren (3B), Ethan Kehl, Reed Stamps, Braedon Boyd.
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 2 (3B), Marcus Hilliard (3B), Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter, Northcroft, Brendan Doumit.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 9, Medical Lake 0
PULLMAN — Enjoying goals from six players, the Greyhounds laid waste to Medical Lake in nonleague play.
Aidan Crossler scored three of Pullman’s goals, while Aaron Oatley added two more, and Carlens Dollin made one and assisted two. Tom Cole left his usual post as goalkeeper and scored a goal himself late in the second half.
The victory improved the Greyhounds to 3-2 on the season.
Medical Lake 0 0—0
Pullman 2 7—9
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Carlens Dollin), 19th.
Pullman — Crossler (Clarens Dollin), 23rd.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 45th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Carlens Dollin), 53rd.
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Leon Lange) 54th.
Pullman — Aaron Oatley (Philipp Kirchhoff), 67th.
Pullman — Oatley (Santi Alzate), 68th.
Pullman — Tom Cole, 75th.
Pullman — Aden Athar, 78th.
Shots — Medical Lake 1, Pullman 20. Saves — Alex Grubagh 7. Pullman: Tom Cole 1.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU’s Larson completes stellar career
ATLANTA — Washington State senior Chloe Larson capped her career by placing 45th in the preliminary round of the 100 freestyle at the NCAA championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center on Georgia Tech’s campus.
Larson, who competed in the 50 freestyle Thursday, had a time of 49.18.
She was competing in her second consecutive national meet, becoming the first from the program to do that since Michaela Ahlin in 2010. Larson is the fourth athlete to accomplish that feat.
This season, she had nine individual wins, including seven in the 50 free. Larson finishes her career with school records in the 50 free, the 100 free, the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. She also was a two-time academic All-American, and Larson was the first in school history to win a Pac-12 individual title in 2021 (50 free).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTSPair of fighters win
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Two members of Martial Arts America in Lewiston claimed victories Friday in a Conquest of the Cage mixed martial arts card at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.
Brian McElroy won by first-round knockout and Demitri Morales by first-round armbar. McElroy is the Clarkston High School track and field coach.