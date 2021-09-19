The Lewiston boys’ and Logos girls’ teams took home team titles Saturday from the inaugural Les MacDowell Invitational held at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
Named in honor of long-time area track and cross country race starter Lester MacDowell, who is now retired and was in attendance, the meet featured 10 boys’ and three girls’ teams from Idaho and Washington.
The Bengals’ Kobe Wessels was the boys’ individual champion in a time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds, while Asotin’s Chloe Overberg took the girls’ title in 17:33.
“We’re pretty early in our racing, so I was pretty pleased with how our guys raced the first 5,000-meter race of the season,” said Asotin coach and meet director Tim Gundy, who also speculated that Overberg’s winning mark was “one of the best times in the Pacific Northwest right now for a girl.”
Lewiston coach John Potter noted that Wessels “led the race start to finish” and showed a “really mature mentality,” and that multiple Bengal girls finished after being stung by wasps during the closing stretch of the race.
“I really commend them for fighting through adversity,” he said.
The Bengal boys had 40 points to outdo the runner-up Knights’ 67. The race also featured full teams from Asotin, Colfax and Troy plus individual entrants from Colton and Nezperce. The Logos girls finished with 38 points to win their event, with Lewiston finishing third behind St. George’s of Spokane. Other girls’ teams with individuals competing included Asotin, Colfax, Colton, Troy and Nezperce.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 40; 2. Logos 67; 3. College Place 82; 4. St. George’s 109; 5. Asotin 110; 6. Davenport 148; 7. Valley Christian 188; 8. Freeman 197; 9. Colfax 236; 10. Troy 253.
Winner — Kobe Wessels (Lewiston) 16:07.
Other Lewiston individuals — 8. Elijah Sabo 16:52; 11. James Stubbers 17:06; 12. Jordan Poulsen 17:12; 14. Nick Grimm 17:21; 20. Nicholas Remacle 17:48; 32. Blaise Kern 18:29.
Logos individuals — 6. Zach Atwood 16:40; 7. Theo Sentz 16:48; 15. Wyatt Haynes 17:34; 18. Jasper Whitling 17:42; 21. John Crawford 17:51; 37. Bear Lopez 18:46; 51. David Daniels 20:10.
Asotin individuals — 13. Ian Engledow 17:14; 17. Paul Pederson 17:37; 23. Dane Neace 18:04; 27. Jake Williams 18:09; 30. Tanner Nicholas 18:20; 51. Chaz Neace 19:32; 54. Jordan Erb 19:54.
Colfax individuals — 16. Dyamin Vanek 17:37; 41. Jaxon Eads 18:52; 63. Luka Garcia 21:10; 70. Jack Warwick 22:32; 75. Jacob Jones 24:06.
Troy individuals — 31. Noah Johnson 18:25; 53. Draveun Buchanan 19:49; 62. Derrick Chamberlin 21:10; 68. Josephn Leman 22:18; 73. Eli Stoner 22:44.
Others — 42. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:56; 46. Tanner Currall (Nezperce) 19:16; 47. Owen Tiegs 19:17; 64. Jack Roberts (Nezperce) 21:10; 72. Zane Wilcox (Nezperce) 22:43; 77. Loren Heitstuman (Colton) 26:59.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 38; 2. St. George’s 42; 3. Lewiston 43.
Winner — Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 17:33.
Logos individuals — 3. Sara Casebolt 19:12; 6. Clara Anderson 19:48; 13. Alyssa Blum 20:25; 17. Cora Johnson 21:17; 18. Josephine Wyric 21:33; 19. Lizzie Crawford 21:44; 27. Emma Handel 23:18.
Lewiston individuals — 4. Maya Conklin 19:46; 5. Tabitha Ames 19:47; 7. Emily Collins 20:04; 20. Olivia Fishback 21:53; 25. Athena Leonard 22:50; 29. Amelia Black 23:39; 31. Ali Van Mullem 24:10.
Others — 8. Grace Tiegs (Nezperce) 20:11; 9. Lola Baerlocker (Colton) 20:13; 10. Aneysa Judy (Asotin) 20:16; 15. Lily Denham (Asotin) 21:06; 23. Eloise Clark 22:48; 24. Kassidy Chamberlin (Troy) 22:49; 26. Anna Cocking (Colfax) 23:03; 34. Hannah Baerlocher (Colfax) 24:47; 36. Charlotte Leman (Troy) 25:00.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBears blast Bulldogs
SANDPOINT — Morgan Claus finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces as the Moscow volleyball team downed Sandpoint 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
“It’s always tough to play Sandpoint because you have to travel three hours up there,” Bears coach Toni Claus said. “They toughed it out and did a good job of getting a league win for us today.”
Sam Unger tallied 29 assists and three aces for the Bears (7-5, 3-0). Maecie Robbins finished with 16 digs and Makayla Gilkey had five kills and three aces
Moscow next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lake City.
GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 7, Grandview 0
Freshman Rebecca Skinner had a hat trick, including two goals in the first 10 minutes, as the Bantams upended the Greyhounds in nonleague play at Lincoln Middle School.
“She’s a handful,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said of Skinner. “The word is getting out. She is quite the player. She also does a really good job of setting up her teammates as well.”
The Bantams (4-2), winners of four in a row, also got a pair of goals from Chassidy Schneider, a goal and an assist from Sienna Newhouse and a goal from Joanna Schnatterly. Erika Pickett finished with four saves.
Clarkston next plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers.
Grandview 0 0—0
Clarkston 3 4—7
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Gabie Mills), 2nd.
Clarkston — Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 10th.
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider (Ella Ogden), 16th.
Clarkston — Schneider, 45th.
Clarkston — Newhouse (Katie Eggleston), 57th.
Clarkston — Joanna Schnatterly, 58th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 71st.
Shots — Clarkston 21, Grandview 4. Saves — Grandview: Anessa Fernandez 14. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGBears rule Three Towns Meet
ASOTIN — Moscow won six out of seven events held in the nonleague all-relay Three Towns Meet that also featured Lewiston and Clarkston at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.
As swimming is a coed sport in Idaho, the Bears and the Bengals fielded mixed boys’ and girls’ teams, while the Bantams — being from Washington, where the seasons are separate — fielded only girls. All of Moscow’s victories came by margins greater than five seconds. The only non-Moscow first-place finish came for Clarkston in the 3x50 butterfly.
“I think the girls performed very well against coed teams,” Clarkston coach Savannah Kaschmitter said. “A little tough when they swim against boys.”
AREA WINNERS
200 medley — Moscow (Ian Schlater, Megan Crossland, Mia Elliss, Malachi McMillan), 2:01.73
350 medley freestyle — Moscow (Micah Wolbrecht, Ben Nuhn, Ethan Baird), 3:32.08
3x50 butterfly — Clarkston (Jordyn Sawyer, Sarah Broemmeling, Makayla Dougherty), 1:45.97
3x50 backstroke — Moscow (Reid Johnson, Schlater, Baird), 1:19.19
3x50 breaststroke — Moscow (Crossland, McMillan, Wolbrech), 1:39.96
200 freestyle — Moscow (Wolbrecht, Elliss, Cora Johnson, Reid Johnson), 1:43.72
3x100 medley — Moscow (Crosslan, Schlater, Baird), 3:14.74
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho 3, St. Thomas 2
MOSCOW — Senior midfielder Savannah Foster scored two goals, including the game-winner with just 1:05 left in the second overtime, as the Vandals turned back the Tommies in a nonconference game at the Kibbie Dome.
Foster’s unassisted goal at 108:55 sent Idaho (6-1-1) to its fourth victory in its past five games. Foster gave the Vandals a 1-0 lead in the first half off an assist from sophomore defender Alyssa Peters.
Freshman midfielder Leiden Huber tallied a goal for Idaho in the second half.
St. Thomas (2-5-1) held a 14-9 edge in shots, including 9-6 on target. The Vandals had an 8-6 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior Avrie Fox made seven saves for Idaho, and Olivia Graupmann had three saves for the Tommies.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Weber State.
St. Thomas 0 2 0 0—2
Idaho 1 1 0 1—3
Idaho — Savannah Foster (Alyssa Peters), 25th.
St. Thomas — Lexi Huber, 55th.
Idaho — Leiden Huber (Tara Oper), 67th.
St. Thomas — Abby Brantner, 89th.
Idaho — Foster, 109th.
Shots — St. Thomas 14, Idaho 9. Saves — St. Thomas: Olivia Graupmann 3. Idaho: Avrie Fox 7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU wins twice
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Washington State volleyball earned a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 win against VCU and a 25-17, 25-22, 9-25, 25-21 victory against host UC Santa Barbara to finish a perfect trip to the Thunderdome Classic at the Thunderdome.
Against the Rams (4-8), junior outside hitter Pia Timmer led the Cougars (6-4) with 13 kills and 10 digs, and junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills. Junior setter Hannah Pukis chipped in 34 assists. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 19 digs.
Against the Gauchos (4-8), Timmer had 19 kills and junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams added 10. Pukis finished with 42 assists and 10 digs. Junior defensive specialist Julia Norville tallied 17 digs and senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 11.
WSU next plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Colorado at Bohler Gym.
Idaho prevails in five
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Idaho was extended to five sets but turned back Southeastern Louisiana 26-24, 25-20, 11-25, 17-25, 15-11 in the Jackrabbit Classic at Frost Arena.
Sophomore Delaney Nicoll led the Vandals (3-6) with 20 kills and 12 digs. Senior outside hitter Allison Munday added 18 kills and 11 digs. Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 10 kills. Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School player, tallied 43 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 14 digs.
Cicily Hidalgo paced the Lions (0-1) with 25 kills. Karlee Wilkerson chipped in 17, Crispin Adams 14 and Addie Vidrine 10. Garce Duplechein contributed 59 assists and 13 digs. Ansley Tullis had 22 digs and Jolie Hidalgo finished with 10.
Nicoll was named to the all-tournament team.
The Vandals next play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northern Arizona.
LCSC sweeps Evergreen State
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson tallied 19 kills as Lewis-Clark State rolled to its third consecutive volleyball victory, downing Evergreen State 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 in Cascade Conference action at the Activity Center.
Senior setter Jess Ruffing added 21 assists and sophomore setter Hannah Martinez had 18 for the Warriors (9-6, 4-3), who have won two of their past three matches in straight sets. Junior libero Kenzie Dean chipped in 18 digs.
Lily Stewart paced the Geoducks (4-3, 4-2) with 11 kills, Sierra Wolff had 18 assists and Sage Burgmeier finished with 10 digs.
The Warriors next play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Warner Pacific.