Lewiston took the top two spots on the girls’ side and tied for second in the boys’ division in the nine-school Lewiston Best Ball Invite on Monday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Abbigail Tellez and Julia Brume, of Lewiston, came away with the top spot in the two-person scramble shooting 78. Blume also won the closest to pin contest.
Mollie Seibly and Aleena White, also of Lewiston, finished second just one stroke back.
Coeur D’Alene’s Parker Freeman and Cole Jawerski shot a 64 to win the boys’ side of the competition.
Lewiston’s Carson King and Jack Seibly finished in a tie for second with a score of 67.
Luke Zimmer and Paxton Dorigo led the Moscow team shooting 86. Clarkston’s Caleb Daniel and Carson Sanders shot an 86 to lead the Bantams.
No other girls’ scores were available at print time.
Boys
Medalist — Freeman, Jawerski (Coeur D’Alene) 64.
Lewiston duos — T2. King, Seibly 67; 9. Acord, Lyster 75; T10. Ch. Reed, Kramasz 78; T15. Walker, Arlint 82; T19. Acord, Ca. Reed 84.
Moscow duos — T21. Zimmer, Dorigo 86; T27. Taylor, Schlueter 92; 32. Nierman, Williams 106; 33. Vetter, Lambert 110.
Clarkston duos — T21. Daniel, Sanders 86; 30. Snyder, Spring 101; 31. Staber, Thorton 102.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kendrick 9, Prairie 5
KENDRICK — With a six-run third inning, the Tigers opened the season with a home win versus the Pirates in a baseball game on Monday.
Preston Boyer earned the win after striking out 10. Ty Koepp took over in the fifth inning after Boyer started to slip up and closed out for Kendrick (1-0).
Issac Rigney led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4. Boyer and Troy Patterson each scored twice, Dale Fletcher knocked in two.
Boyer also had four of the six stolen bases for the Tigers.
Chase Kaschmitter struck out eight in relief for Prairie (0-1). Kaschmitter also collected two hits and had three RBI.
Prairie 000 030 2—5 6 3
Kendrick 006 003 0—9 9 2
McElroy, Ch. Kaschmitter (3), Behler (6) and Co. Kaschmitter; Boyer, Koepp (5) and Fitzmorris. W—Boyer. L—McElroy.
Prairie hits — Ch. Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Co. Kaschmitter, McElroy, Shears, Quintal.
Kendrick hits — Rigney 4 (2B), Fletcher 2, Patterson (2B), Koepp, Taylor.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU adds another transfer
PULLMAN — Washington State’s soccer coaching staff announced the signing of former San Jose State player Jaiden McClellan out of the transfer portal.
McClellan was a two-year starter in the midfield for the Spartans, appearing in 27 matches overall. She has a total of two goals and one assist in her career.
“We are really excited to welcome Jaiden to the Coug soccer family,” coach Todd Shulenberger said in a news release. “Jaiden has a huge upside and will bring versatility along with her play making and the ability to keep possession when she is on the ball.”
McClellan is the fourth player the Cougars have signed out of the portal. She joins Brianna McReynolds (Oregon State), Lindsey Turner (UC Riverside) and Telly Vunipola (Syracuse).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU game postponed
PULLMAN — Today’s Washington State baseball game at Seattle has been postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast. The game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. April 19 as part of back-to-back games on consecutive days against the Redhawks.
Washington State next plays a three-game series at Washington starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday. It’s the start of an eight-game road trip for the Cougars.
LCSC players earn weekly awards
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State junior pitcher Greg Blackman and senior catcher Justin Mazzone earned this week’s Cascade Conference player of the week honors in the sport, the conference announced.
Blackman allowed four hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of work to improve to 4-0 on the season after getting the win in Saturday’s first game of a nonconference doubleheader at College of Idaho.
Mazzone was 10-for-17 in the weekend series in Caldwell, with a pair of four-hit games. He had two doubles, four runs scored, three RBI and had a slugging percentage of .765 in the third-ranked Warriors’ sweep of the Yotes.
LCSC next plays at noon Thursday in a doubleheader at NCAA Division II Central Washington.
TRACK AND FIELD
Turpin qualifies for outdoor marathon
Lewis-Clark State senior Connor Turpin qualified for this year’s NAIA outdoor national championship in the marathon, it was announced.
Turpin finished with a time of 1 hour, 10 minutes, 11 seconds in the Snake River Half Marathon on March 5. It is the top time in the NAIA this season by a full minute.
It is the third time the Lewiston native has qualified for the event. The national meet takes place May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Molefe earns honor
Lewis-Clark State freshman Bonolo Molefe earned a spot in the Red Cross Collegiate Leadership program, it was announced.
The program involves two weeks of training, mentoring and network that will help students develop leadership skills, discover a purpose and prepare for the future, according to group’s website.
“This will be such a tremendous experience for Bonolo,” coach Kai Fong said in a news release. “The American Red Cross has such a global presence which will open a myriad of new connections for her.”