The Bengals celebrated eight volleyball seniors in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 win versus the Bantams in a nonleague rivalry match at Lewiston High School.

Lewiston (8-9) celebrated Teagan Skinner, Kadence Barnes, Evanne Douglass, Katy Wessels, Brooklyn Hidreth, Loryn Barney, Madi Thompson and Maddie Jackson before the game.

