The Bengals celebrated eight volleyball seniors in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 win versus the Bantams in a nonleague rivalry match at Lewiston High School.
Lewiston (8-9) celebrated Teagan Skinner, Kadence Barnes, Evanne Douglass, Katy Wessels, Brooklyn Hidreth, Loryn Barney, Madi Thompson and Maddie Jackson before the game.
Douglass led the Bengals with 15 kills. Barnes added seven kills.
Skinner had 13 assists while Katy Wessels had six kills, five aces and three blocks.
JV — Lewiston won.
Troy sweeps Prairie
TROY — The Trojans were victorious on senior night with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-8 win versus the Pirates in a Class 1A Division I Whitepine League game.
The lone Troy (21-5, 12-0) senior Katie Gray was 11-of-11 from the service line.
Jolee Ecklund had 19 kills and Olivia Tyler had seven digs.
JV — Troy won.
Potlatch wins a pair
POTLATCH — The Loggers logged two non-league wins on senior night.
Potlatch (14-3) defeated Deary 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 in the opening match.
Dani Howard had seven kills. Emma Patten had four aces.
In the second match the Loggers defeated Kendrick 25-17, 25-12, 25-21.
Jordan Reynolds had eight kills.
Josie Larson had 38 assists in the two matches. Brooke Peterson was 39-of-41 with eight aces from the service line.
Grangeville tops Orofino
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs earned their second Class 2A Central Idaho League win 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-10 versus the Maniacs.
Adalei Lefebvre had eight kills, Madalyn Green had six kills and Mattie Thacker had 18 digs for Grangeville (4-9, 2-4).
“Defense was amazing,” Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said. “Played the net really tight.”
JV — Grangeville won 25-16, 25-12, 16-18
Sweep for Pullman Christian
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian was victorious over Christian Heritage 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 in a Mountain Christian League match.
Gabby Mack led the Eagles (7-4, 7-4) with nine aces.
Annie Goetz had six aces, six kills and four assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Moscow 5, Lakeland 1
MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears boys soccer team wasn’t showing a lot of patience in the first half of its Class 4A district boys soccer tournament semifinal match against the Lakeland Hawks.
That changed after halftime
Ty Kindlespire scored two of his three goals in the second half as the Bears registered a 5-1 victory against the Hawks (2-12).
“I asked them to be more patient with the ball and connect with each other, and take some chances,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said.
It paid off. Kindlespire broke a 1-1 tie for the Bears (5-6-1) in the 55th minute. Three minutes later, he scored again to put Moscow in front 3-1. Caleb Skinner tallied a goal in the 69th minute and Zach Skinner finished the scoring in the final minute.
“We were threatening a lot more in the second half,” Rezamand said. “We were playing a high defensive line, but we were taking more chances.”
Moscow advances to play at top-seeded Sandpoint at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lakeland 1 0—1
Moscow 1 4—5
Moscow — Ty Kindlespire, 1st.
Lakeland — N/A, 19th.
Moscow — Kindlespire, 55th.
Moscow — Kindlespire, 58th.
Moscow — Caleb Skinner, 69th.
Moscow — Zach Skinner, 79th.
Shots — Moscow 10, Lakeland 4. Saves — Lakeland N/A 4. Moscow: Wyatt Thronycroft 2.
Orofino 3, Priest River 1
POST FALLS — James May had a hat trick as the Maniacs beat the Spartans in the first round of the Class 3A district tournament at Real Life Fields.
May scored in the 21st, 29th and 42nd minutes for Orofino (8-4-2), which advances to play Bonners Ferry, 4-0 winners against Grangeville in another first-round game, in a semifinal-round contest at 6 p.m. Friday at the same site.
Garrett Sanders finished with two saves for the Maniacs.
Orofino 3 0—3
Priest River 0 1—1
Orofino — James May (Connor Potratz), 21st.
Orofino — May, 29th.
Orofino — May (Daizy Nelson), 42nd.
PR — Connor Stevens, 62nd.
Shots — Orofino 12, Priest River 3. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 2. Priest River: Luke Butler 9.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LCSC rolls in three
Freshman outside hitter Juliauna Forgach Aguilar and senior middle blocker Jada Wyms each finished with seven kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team won its third straight, beating Walla Walla 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 19 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, had 10 for the Warriors (13-6, 9-5), who have won six of their past seven matches. Senior libero Kenzie Dean contributed 12 digs.
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at College of Idaho.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU leads after first round
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State men had the lead after the first round of the Oregon State Invitational, with the second round being suspended because of darkness.
The Cougars had a one-shot lead, with a 284, after the opening round on Kansas State in the 15-team field. Idaho was tied for 14th.
WSU juniors Preston Bebich and Jaden Cantafio each were tied for seventh place individually after the first round after shooting a 1-under-par 71. Idaho freshman Joe Sykes was tied for 29th after a 1-over 73.
The second round will restart at 8:15 a.m. today, then the third and final round will follow.
Team scores — 1. Washington State 284; 2. Kansas State 285; 3. Utah 288; 4. Fullerton 289; T5. Tarleton State 290; T5. Seattle 290; T7. Gonzaga 292; T7. Oregon State 292; 9. Pacific 296; 10. Boise State 298; 11. Southern Mississippi 299; T12. Utah Tech 300; T12. Sam Houston 300; T14. Sacramento State 302; T14. Idaho 302.
Co-leaders — Javier Barcos (Utah), Nathan Cogswell (Seattle) 67.
WSU individuals — T7. Preston Bebich 70; T7. Jaden Cantafio 70; T14. Peter Jung 71; T29. Pono Yanagi 73; T45. Sam Renner 75; T45. Daniel Kim 75,
Idaho individuals — T29. Joe Sykes 73; T35. Colt Sherrell 74; T58. Jose Suryadinata 76; T73. Matt McGann 79; T79. Samuel Johnson 80.
AWARDS
WSU’s Jenkins freshman of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State running back Jaylen Jenkins was named the Pac-12 Conference’s freshman of the week in football, it was announced.
He had season-highs of 13 carries for 130 yards, adding two receptions for 54 yards as the Cougars fell 30-14 at No. 6 USC. Jenkins had a season-high 184 all-purpose yards, averaged 10 yards per rushing attempt and had four runs of 10 or more yards. It was the first 100-yard rushing game by a WSU redshirt freshman since James Williams had 126 in a 56-6 victory Sept. 17, 2016, against Idaho.
Three from LCSC honored
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Three athletes from Lewis-Clark State earned Cascade Conference athlete of the week honors, it was announced.
Sophomore Geraldin Correa earned women’s runner of the week, senior Alexandra Schmidt was women’s golfer of the week and senior Jorgen Lie Viken the men’s golfer of the week.
Correa was the top non-NCAA Division I finisher Saturday at the LC State Invitational, placing 14th in a time of 18 minutes, 27 seconds. Schmidt had the best three-round score of her career with a 10-over-par 226 at the Ottawa (Ariz.) Fall Invitational. Viken tied for seventh at the same tournament with a 1-under 215.