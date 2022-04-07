MOSCOW — Moscow’s baseball team was able to jump out early, but Lewiston won both ends of an Inland Empire League doubleheader Wednesday.
Lewiston’s offense went wild in a 16-2 Game 1 win and battled from behind to win the second game 7-5.
Moscow (5-4, 2-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 against Carson Kolb.
Lewiston (9-1, 4-0) scored the next 16, including a home run by Chris Ricard against sophomore pitcher Levi Anderson, who struck out six in four innings.
“Errors got (Anderson) in a hole he did not deserve to be in,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said.
Brice Bensching, Killian Fox, Jared Jelinek, Cruz Hepburn each scored multiple times.
Bensching went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and also struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief.
The Bengals scored two runs against freshman pitcher Butch Kiblen to start Game 2.
The Bears came roaring back with five runs in the bottom half of the first, including the first career home run by Ethan McLaughlin, a shot to left.
Lewiston then scored two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Rod felt like his team was talented enough to hang with Lewiston, but was frustrated at the amount of runs the team allowed on errors.
“Obviously, Lewiston is a really good team,” Rod said. “We had some good positives (today).”
Ricard, who was unable to get out of the first inning on the mound in the nightcap, did hit for a cycle in the two games combined. Ricard finished the day 5-for-7, knocking in six.
Lewiston coach Darren Trainor was unavailable for comment.
GAME 1
Lewiston 013 246—16 13 0
Moscow 200 000— 2 3 3
Carson Kolb, Brice Bensching (5) and Killian Fox; Levi Anderson, Wyatt Hartig (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kolb. L—Anderson.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 3 (HR), Killian Fox 2 (2 2B), Brice Bensching 2 (2B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B), Elliott Taylor, Wyett Lopez, Kyson Barden, Quinton Edmison.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson (2B), Devon Conway, Tyson Izzo.
GAME 2
Lewiston 202 21—7 6 2
Moscow 500 00—5 5 2
Chris Ricard, Kaden Daniel (1), Killian Fox (2) and Wyett Lopez; Butch Kiblen, Conner Isakson (4), Barrett Abendroth (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—Fox. L—Isakson.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 2 (3B, 2B), Killian Fox (2B), Brice Bensching, Carson Kolb, Wyett Lopez.
Moscow hits — Ethan McLaughlin (HR), Butch Kiblen (2B), Cody Isakson, Mike Kiblen, Levi Anderson, Dylan Decker.
Othello 8-17, Pullman 6-12
OTHELLO — The visiting Greyhounds put up 18 runs but lost both ends of a nonleague doubleheader to the Huskies.
Pullman (3-5) scored three times in the top of the second inning of the opener to take a 3-1 lead. Othello bounced right back and scored four in the bottom half to go up 5-3.
The Greyhounds scored twice in the fourth to tie the game at 5, but the Huskies had single tallies in each of the next three innings and hung on.
In Game 2, Pullman jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a half-inning, but Othello (6-3) scored seven unanswered runs to take a three-run lead after three.
Just like in the opener, the Greyhounds answered with three in the fourth to tie at 7. However, Othello tallied eight runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 16-7 edge. Pullman tried to rally once more, with five runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
Marcus Hilliard went 2-for-4 and had four RBI in the second game.
GAME 1
Pullman 030 200 1—6 5 2
Othello 140 111 x—8 8 1
Brady Coulter, Calvin Heusser (5) and Joey Hecker; Rodrigo Garza, Jordan Montemayor (4) and Chon Sauceda. W—Garza. L—Coulter.
Pullman hits — Brady Coulter 2, Joey Hecker (2B), Nicholas Robinson, Brendan Doumit.
Othello hits — Andre Garza 2 (2 2B), Sonny Salazar 2 (2B), Chon Sauceda (2B), Ezra Gonzalez (2B), Jordan Montemayor, Rodrigo Garza.
GAME 2
Pullman 400 305 0—12 8 1
Othello 323 261 x—17 12 4
Caleb Northcroft, Max McCloy (4), Joey Hecker (5), Cade Hill (5) and Nicholas Robinson; Sonny Salazar, Kal-El Ozuna (5), Eliez Gutierrez (6) and Chon Sauceda. W—Salazar. L—Northcroft.
Pullman hits — Tyler Elbracht 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Joey Hecker (2B), Max McCloy (2B), Nicholas Robinson, Brady Coulter.
Othello hits — Andre Garza 3 (3B), Eliez Gutierrez 2 (2B), Jordan Montemayor 2, Ezra Gonzalez (2B), Chon Sauceda, Rodrigo Garza, Xzyan Martinez, Kal-El Ozuna.
Potlatch 16, Lapwai 6
The Loggers put up nine runs in the sixth inning to close out a win against the Wildcats in a Whitepine League game at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Potlatch (1-2, 1-1) scored the first four runs but Lapwai (0-2, 0-2) responded with four of its own in the bottom of the third inning. The Loggers then scored 12 unanswered runs to cruise from there.
“We kind of let up in the third inning, made some errors,” Potlatch coach Tyler Petty said. “Pleased with how they bounced right back.
Chet Simons, Gunner Ely, Avery Palmer, Tyler Howard and Sam Barnes each had two hits apiece.
Arreis Bisbee had two hits, including a triple, to pace Lapwai.
Potlatch 130 309—16 13 2
Lapwai 004 002— 6 4 1
Josh Biltonen, Jaxon Vowels (3), Bryson Carpenter (6) and Waylan Marshall, Avery Palmer (2); William Picard, Jonathan Broncheau (6), DaRon Wheeler (6) and Brooklyn Williamson. W—Vowels. L—Picard.
Potlatch hits — Chet Simons 2 (2B), Gunner Ely 2, Avery Palmer 2 (2B), Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Sam Barnes 2, Patrick McManus (2B), Logan Whitney, Izack McNeal.
Lapwai hits — Arreis Bisbee 2 (3B), William Picard, Kayden Williamson.
Four in Class 1A in coaches poll
Four area teams are ranked in the top five of the latest state baseball coaches poll, it was announced.
Genesee grabbed three first-place votes and is No. 1. Prairie had a first-place vote and is third. Troy is No. 4 and Potlatch is No. 5. Kendrick, Clearwater Valley and Kamiah each received votes.
In Class 2A, Orofino earned two first-place votes and is second. Grangeville also received votes.
Moscow received votes in Class 4A, and Lewiston remains in the No. 2 spot in Class 5A.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLClearwater Valley 10-9, Grangeville JV 4-1
KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola struck out 24 in two complete-game efforts as the Rams of Kooskia swept the Bulldog JV team in a nonleague doubleheader.
Ketola, a sophomore, got in a bit of trouble in the second inning in the two games, but was clean the rest of the way for Clearwater Valley (4-0).
“Ketola is really working hard on the mound and she knows she has backup behind her,” Rams coach Vincent Martinez said.
Grangeville JV loaded the bases in Game 1 and cleared them on one swing by McKenzie Winkler to take a 4-1 lead.
Kayleigh Tavernier and Ariana Davy each recorded multiple hits as the Rams scored the final nine runs in the opening game.
Davy again had multiple hits in Game 2, joined this time by Whitney Andrews.
Clearwater Valley spotted the Bulldogs a run before once again scoring the final nine runs.
GAME 1
Grangeville JV 040 00— 4 7 0
Clearwater Valley 131 5x—10 6 0
Ava Forsyth and Kinzley Adams; Jessica Ketola and Macy Marrow.
Grangeville hits — McKenzie Winkler 2 (HR), Kinzley Adams (3B), Abbie Frei, Ava Forsyth, Dusty Bashaw, Natalie Long.
Clearwater Valley hits — Kayleigh Tavernier 2 (2B), Ariana Davy 2, Jessica Ketola (2B), Whitney Andrews.
GAME 2
Grangeville JV 010 00—1 5 0
Clearwater Valley 021 6x—9 6 0
Abbie Frei and Kinzley Adams; Jessica Ketola and Macy Marrow.
Grangeville hits — Kinzley Adams 2, Payton Hoecherl (3B), Dusty Bashaw, Ava Forsyth.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ariana Davy 2, Whitney Andrews 2, Macy Marrow, Kayleigh Tavernier.
Pair of teams in Class 1A poll
A pair of area teams are in the Class 1A state softball coaches poll, it was announced.
Potlatch earned a first-place vote and is fourth, and Genesee comes in fifth. Clearwater Valley, Kendrick and Lapwai each earned votes.
In Class 2A, Orofino picked up a first-place vote and is fourth.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC teams in top 15 nationally
NEW ORLEANS — The two Lewis-Clark State track and field teams are in the top 15 of the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation rating index, it was announced.
The women are at No. 11, and the men are No. 12.
Freshman Jennah Carpenter is in third nationally in the women’s high jump and seventh in the heptathlon.
The teams next compete in the Whitworth Peace meet Friday in Spokane.