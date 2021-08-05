The Lewis-Clark State athletic department announced Wednesday that Matt Breach will join the administrative staff as the assistant athletic director.
Breach, who previously worked at the school as the athletic operations manager/sports information director in 2014-15, spent the past two years at Colorado State as the athletic facilities manager. He managed the daily operations of all athletic facilities on the campus, including scheduling and facility maintenance. He also assisted with event management and with several capital projects.
“We are excited to have Matt back and serving in his new role,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “He brings a lot of experience to our department and we are thrilled to get this year started.”
Breach also was the assistant athletic events manager at the University of Idaho for four years. He was the game operations coordinator for the regional rounds of the 2018 NCAA women’s basketball tournament in Spokane, and was the practice coordinator for the first and second rounds of the 2016 NCAA men’s tournament in Spokane.
Breach, who played college basketball at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore., graduated from Idaho in 2007 and earned his master’s in athletic administration from Gonzaga in 2014.
He and his wife, Shawnna, live in Clarkston.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLUI hires assistant coach
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho volleyball program announced the hiring of Lorelle Hoyer as an assistant coach.
Hoyer spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Southern Utah, where she was the recruiting coordination and learning specialist. Previously, she was the director of volleyball operations at the University of Texas at San Antonio and was a graduate assistant at North Carolina Central before joining a club program in Raleigh, N.C., for two years.
“I’m really excited that Lo is joining our coaching staff,” coach Debbie Buchanan said in a news release. “She brings a lot of energy, experience and knowledge to our staff. She will be a great fit within our athletic department.”
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYUI inks middle distance athlete from Washington
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced the signing of Savannah Pratt to the cross country and track and field teams.
Pratt, who graduated from Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, has personal bests of 1:02.16 in the 400, 2:20.72 in the 800 and 5:25.96 in the 1,600. She also has a top time of 19:37 in cross country and placed 24th at this year’s Washington Class 4A state championships, which were conducted virtually.
“Savannah is a strong student-athlete who fit in well with the Vandal family. We are excited to have her join the team,” director of track and field/cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release.
Also, the team announced its fall schedule. The Vandals will not have a home meet, but will compete close to home three different times.
UI opens the season Sept. 3 at the Clash of the Inland Northwest at Eastern Washington. The next week, the Vandals will compete at the Cougar Classic in Colfax. UI wraps up the regular season Oct. 16 at the Warrior Invitational at Lewis-Clark State’s Cross Country Trail.
The Big Sky meet will be Oct. 29 in Portland, Ore., with the NCAA West regional Nov. 12 in Sacramento, Calif., and the NCAA championship meet Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — at Clash of the Inland Northwest; 10 — at Cougar Classic; 23 — at Bill Dellinger Invitational; Oct. 16 — at Warrior Invitational; 29 — at Big Sky Championships; Nov. 12 — at NCAA West regional; 20 — at NCAA Championships.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU to play in Frisco Classic
PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team announced it will be playing in the 2022 Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
The Cougars will play three games at the stadium that is home to the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. WSU faces Texas A&M at 5 p.m. March 4, Wichita State at 10 a.m. March 5 and Iowa at 10 a.m. March 6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFHabgood fails to advance at U.S. Amateur
RYE, N.Y. — Darcy Habgood, a senior-to-be at Washington State, missed the cut during the stroke play portion of the United States Women’s Amateur golf tournament this week at Westchester Country Club.
Habgood, of Nambucca Heads, Australia, had rounds of 79 and 76 to finish at 11-over 155, missing the cut to advance to match play by five shots.
She was one of five qualifiers who advanced from the field July 13 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.
Habgood was the first WSU player to compete at the Women’s Amateur since Emily Baumgart in 2019.
JUNIOR GOLFPair compete in WJGA championship
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two area players competed in the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship in their respective age divisions.
In the 16-18-year-old girls’ division, Pullman’s Lauren Greeny withdrew after shooting a first-round 14-over-par 86 at Glendale Country Club.
In the 12-13-year-old girls’ division, Lewiston’s Kamdyn Kelley missed the cut after shooting rounds of 98 and 91 to finish at 47-over 189 at Bellevue Golf Club.