Notch an American Legion baseball win for the Lewis-Clark Twins.
The Twins continually answered the Missoula Mavericks and won 11-4 Friday in the Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field.
The two teams traded a run in the first. Both leadoff hitters, Adam Jones for the Mavericks and Quinton Edmison for the Twins (7-4) doubled to start their respective half of the inning and scored.
The Mavericks took a 3-1 lead with a two-run fourth inning.
The Twins answered right back with a four-run bottom half of the inning. With one out, Cruz Hepburn and Elliott Taylor singled and Chris Ricard and Brice Bensching walked.
After Missoula scored once in the fifth, Lewis-Clark again responded quickly scoring five times in the inning to expand their lead to 10-4. That inning included a pinch-hit bases-loaded clearing double by Hayden Line.
Taylor threw 2 1/3 innings of relief, hitting one batter, the only base runner he allowed. He struck out three. Konkol walked seven over 4 2/3, but earned the win.
Edmison, Hepburn and Taylor finished with two hits each. Bensching went 1-for-2 with three walks.
The Twins have won six of their last seven games.
Missoula 100 210 0— 4 6 0
Lewis-Clark 100 451 x—11 11 0
Adam Jones, Rory Hunt (4), Nick Beam (5), Ethan Panker (5) and Mike Prather; Tucker Konkol, Elliott Taylor (5) and Tyler Grandlund, Jake Feger (5). W—Konkol. L—Jones.
Missoula hits — Adam Jones (2B), Nick Beam (2B), Henry Black, Ethan Panker, Skye Palmer, Peyton Stevens.
Lewis-Clark hits — Elliott Taylor 2, Quinton Edmison 2 (2B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B), Jack Johnson (2B), Hayden Line (2B), Chris Ricard, Brice Bensching, Jared Jelinek.
Cubs 7-6, Merchants 0-4
The Lewis-Clark Cubs swept the Orofino Merchants 7-0 and 6-4 to take three of four in the series.
Lewis-Clark (7-3) has now won six of its last seven games.
Emmett Slagg, Race Currin, Trace Green and Jackson Slagg hit four straight one-out singles in the first inning of Game 1 and Levi Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to give the Cubs an early 2-0 lead. That was all Wiley Wagner needed on the bump.
Wagner needed just 68 pitches to throw a complete game shutout, spreading three hits and striking out one.
“Wagner was fantastic for us,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said.
Green added a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning.
In Game 2, Orofino (1-3) wasted no time as the first four batters reached and scored.
Easton Schneider singled, Dash Barlow and J. Sparano walked and Louie Fabbi cleared the bases with the first of his two doubles. Fabbi later scored on an error to give the Merchants a 4-1 lead after the first inning.
Fabbi also went five innings on the mound, giving up a first-inning run and striking out four.
Lewis-Clark was held to just one run until the sixth inning when the team used three hits and three hit-by-pitches to score five times in the frame to take a 6-4 lead.
Toby Elliott threw three scoreless innings for the Cubs in relief to get the win.
“(We had) clutch hitting off the bench and Toby Elliott did his job,” Knigge said.
Schneider finished with four hits on the day for Orofino, including a 3-for-4 Game 2.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 200 202 1—7 8 1
Orofino 000 000 0—0 3 2
Wiley Wagner and Race Currin; Dash Barlow, Louie Fabbi (6) and Gavin Christochese; W—Wagner. L—Barlow.
Lewis-Clark hits — Jackson Slagg 2, Tucker Green (2B), Emmett Slagg, Race Currin, Trace Green, Toby Elliott, Clayten Jenkins-Hix.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider, Dash Barlow, Drew Hanna.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 100 005 0—6 9 2
Orofino 400 000 0—4 8 0
Zack Bambacigno, Toby Elliott (5) and Race Currin; Louigh Fabbi, Landon Schleiper (6) and Gavin Christochese, Nate Guinard (4). W—Elliott. L—Schleiper.
Lewis-Clark hits — Race Currin 3 (2B), Brody Balmer 2, Guy Krasselt, Emmett Slagg, Levi Johnson, Trace Roberts.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider 3, Louie Fabbi 2 (2 2B), Landon Schleiper, Kole Scharnhurst, Dash Barlow.