Lewis-Clark State men's basketball alum Kevin Baker has signed a professional contract to play for Ponte Prizreni-16 in the country of Kosovo.
The Kent, Wash., native averaged 15.5 points through 15 games last season before an injury ended his year.
Lewis-Clark State men's basketball alum Kevin Baker has signed a professional contract to play for Ponte Prizreni-16 in the country of Kosovo.
The Kent, Wash., native averaged 15.5 points through 15 games last season before an injury ended his year.
Baker is the fourth LCSC player in the last two years to sign and play professionally overseas. Baker joins Jacob Wiley, Josiah Westbrook and Hodges Bailey.
Ponnte Prizreni-16, located in the city of Prizren, competes in the Kosovo Superliga and Liga Unike.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU puts 3 on Senior Bowl watch list
MOBILE, Ala. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, edge Brennan Jackson and running back Nakia Watson were each named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.
Henley is in his first season with the Cougars after transferring from Nevada. The linebacker earned All-Mountain West Conference second-team honors last season. The Butkus Award Watch List selection led the Wolf Pack with 103 tackles.
Jackson earned a pair of Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week awards last season. The edge rusher made 46 tackles including four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Watson appeared in 13 games last season with WSU after playing two seasons with Wisconsin. The running back had a season-high 62 yards on 17 carries against Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Vikings edge Bears in 5 sets
MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears battled through five sets with Coeur d'Alene, but lost in the fifth set in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7 nonleague match.
Moscow (0-1) was led by Morgan Claus with 14 kills and 20 digs. Makayla Gilkey had 10 kills and 16 digs.
Maecie Robbins led the Bears with 42 digs, Sam Unger had 37 assists and Taylor Broenneke had six blocks.
Logos tops Deary in 4 sets
MOSCOW — Logos started its season with a 25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 25-15 nonleague win at home versus Deary.
Senior Grace Ann VanderPloeg had 20 digs and junior Evie Grauke had six kills for Logos (1-0).
"Girls played hard against a very good team," Logos first-year coach Jim Becker said. "Lot of things to learn from tonight."
Genesee opens season with win
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 25-5, 25-15, 25-11 win versus Lapwai in a 1ADI Whitepine League game.
"Thought it was a really good team effort," Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
Crowley said senior Makenzie Stout was strong on the service line and made it tough on the Wildcats (0-1).
Junior Brenna McDonald led the Bulldogs (1-0) in kills.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.