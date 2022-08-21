ATHERTON, Calif. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team ended nonconference play Saturday with a split, beating host Menlo (Calif.) 25-13, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14 before falling 25-23, 9-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 to UC Merced at Hayes-Prim Pavilion.

Against the Oaks (3-1), sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez paced the Warriors’ attack with 16 kills. Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, added 14 assists and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi chipped in 10. Senior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 17 digs.

