ATHERTON, Calif. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team ended nonconference play Saturday with a split, beating host Menlo (Calif.) 25-13, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14 before falling 25-23, 9-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 to UC Merced at Hayes-Prim Pavilion.
Against the Oaks (3-1), sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez paced the Warriors’ attack with 16 kills. Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, added 14 assists and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi chipped in 10. Senior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 17 digs.
Against the Bobcats (1-1), senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi tallied 16 kills and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson contributed 11. Carpenter finished with 26 assists and Kailiponi added 20. Dean had 18 digs.
“UC Merced is a good team and the perfect opponent to help us prepare for conference,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said.
LCSC (4-1) next plays at 4 p.m. Friday, starting Cascade Conference action at Walla Walla.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene Charter 22, Grangeville 0
GRANGEVILLE — Six different players registered a hat trick as the Panthers racked up 11 goals in each half in a Class 3A Intermountain League road victory against the Bulldogs.
Cadence Wilson, Rebekah Hines, Maddie Daigle, Alexa Sheppard, Sofia Peppin and Reagan Meine all tallied three goals each for Coeur d’Alene Charter. Hines added three assists, Wilson and Daigle each had two and Sheppard had one.
Cora Nichols made seven saves for the Bulldogs.
Coeur d’Alene Charter 11 11—22
Grangeville 0 0—0
Cd’A Charter — Cadence Wilson (Rebekah Hines), 2nd.
Cd’A Charter — Maddie Daigle (Campbell Hancock), 4th.
Cd’A Charter — Wilson (Hines), 5th.
Cd’A Charter — Hines (Mallory Judd), 6th.
Cd’A Charter — Hines (Alexa Sheppard), 8th.
Cd’A Charter — Mira Crawford (Maddie Daigle), 18th.