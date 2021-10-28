Five Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball players scored in double figures Wednesday as the Warriors got the 2021-22 season started with an emphatic 102-68 nonconference victory against Yellowstone Christian at the Activity Center.
“A lot to be pleased with for our first game,” fourth-year coach Austin Johnson said. “It was great to play in front of our fans and they definitely provided some energy. I thought our ball movement and rebounding really stood out which is impressive with so many new guys. We’ll quickly regroup and keep learning more about ourselves tomorrow.”
Senior Kevin Baker paced LCSC (1-0), which is ranked No. 20 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ top 25 poll that was released earlier in the day, with 15 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard Silas Bennion and senior forward Al Sommerfield each had 12 points, with Bennion adding eight rebounds. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson came off the bench to score 11 points and freshman guard Teagen Hoard had 10 points in a reserve role.
Doug Merida tallied 25 points for the Centurions and Devin Session chipped in 15.
It was a game early on, as Yellowstone Christian scored 10 of the first 13 points, forcing LCSC coach Austin Johnson to take a timeout. But the Warriors worked their way back and took the lead for good on Sommerfield’s 3-pointer with 11:06 left in the first half. Baker’s laup with 3:07 remaining put LCSC up by double digits, and it never looked back.
After a slow start shooting the ball, the Warriors finished 38-of-79 from the field (48.1 percent), including 8-for-30 from 3-point range (26.7 percent) and was 18-for-26 at the line (69.2 percent). They outrebounded the Centurions 55-27, including 24-8 on the offensive end. LCSC forced 19 turnovera and had just 12 giveaway, and held a 50-7 edge in bench points.
The two teams play again at 5:30 p.m. today at the same site.
YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN
Boone 3-6 2-3 8, Thigpen 3-8 1-4 7, Merida 6-20 11-14 25, Morris 2-3 0-0 6, Session 4-10 6-6 15, Navedo 2-2 3-5 7, White 0-1 0-0 0, Venman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 23-32 68.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (1-0)
Spencer 2-10 0-0 5, Bennion 3-8 5-6 12, Fromm 3-7 1-2 8, Baker 6-11 2-3 15, Sommerfield 5-5 0-0 12, Ellison 2-3 0-0 4, Stevenson 4-6 1-2 11, Courtney 2-6 0-0 4, Stockton 3-5 0-0 6, Sapwell 0-3 0-0 0, Hoard 1-3 8-10 10, Newsom 3-3 0-0 6, Abram 2-2 1-3 5, Warren 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 38-79 18-26 102.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 45-30. 3-point goals — Yellowstone Christian 5-23 (Morris 2-3, Merida 2-11, Session 1-4, Boone 0-1, Venman 0-1, Thigpen 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 8-30 (Sommerfield 2-2, Stevenson 2-3, Bennion 1-3, Fromm 1-3, Baker 1-4, Spencer 1-7, Sapwell 0-1, Hoard 0-2, Warren 0-5). Fouled out — Boone, Navedo. Rebounds — Yellowstone Christian 27 (Thigpen 8), Lewis-Clark State 55 (Courtney 9). Assists — Yellowstone Christian 3 (Thigpen, Morris, Session). Lewis-Clark State 16 (Stockton 4). Total fouls — Yellowstone Christian 22, Lewis-Clark State 22. A — 284.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLPomeroy sweeps Tekoa-Rosalia
POMEROY — The Pomeroy volleyball team swept Tekoa-Rosalia 25-12, 25-10, 25-6 in Southeast 1B play.
The Pirates (10-5, 4-3) were paced by Jillian Herres, who went 26-for-27 serving with seven aces and nine assists.
Also contributing were Katie Boyer (15-for-16 serving, six aces) and Elizabeth Ruchert (seven kills).
“We probably had our best match of the season as far as limiting mistakes and keeping the pressure on the other team,” Pomeroy coach Adam VanVogt said. “We played really good, clean volleyball.”
COLLEGE GOLFIdaho women finish fall strong, takes third in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Seniors Valeria Patino and Eddie Hsu each shot a 1-under-par 71 to help Idaho’s women’s golf team to a third-place finish in the nine-team Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.
The Vandals shot an 878, behind meet winner Baylor’s 841.
Patino finished at even-par 216 for the three-round event, tying for sixth. Hsu was two spots behind in a tie for eithth at 1-over 217.
It is the final tournament for Idaho during the fall portion of the schedule.
Team scores — 1. Baylor 841; 2. Santa Clara 871; 3. Idaho 878; 4. Hawaii 882; 5. Fullerton State 888; 6. UC Irvine 899; 7. Tampa 907; 8. Northridge 919; 9. Bakersfield 949.
Medalist — Gurleen Kaur (Baylor) 208.
Idaho individuals — T6. Valeria Patino 216; T8. Eddie Hsu 217; T10. Yvonne Vinceri 218; T23. Vicky Tsai 227; 42. Jenna Bruggeman 235.
LCSC teams ranked
The Lewis-Clark State golf teams finished the fall season in the top 25 of the Golfstat rankings, it was announced.
The men’s team are No. 13 in the nation, and the women’s team comes in at No. 25.
Individually, senior Alexandra Schmidt is No. 27 in the women’s rankings with a scoring average of 74.83. On the men’s side, freshman Kristof Panke is No. 33 at 72.35, and senior Devon Caruso, a former Pomeroy High School standout, comes in at No. 54 at 72.80.
The teams are off until playing in Corban Invitational on April 11-12.
WOMEN’S LACROSSEWSU team seeking donations
The women’s lacrosse club team at Washington State is asking for donations to pay to compete in a tournament in California in February.
“This tournament is a showcase for women’s lacrosse teams from all over the country,” team president Lillie Thompson said in a news release. “It’s a super great experience and a fantastic way to give ourselves more exposure to playing as a team before we start playing league games.”
The team, which is in its fifth year, competes in the Northwest Women’s Lacrosse League. They play teams from all around the region.
The tournament, the Santa Barbara Shootout, takes place Feb. 18-20 and will have programs such as Michigan State, Colorado State and Utah State competing. The team needs to raise $5,000 and has started a GoFundMe account.
To contribute, go to https://gf.me/v/c/slp8/help-wsu-womens-lacrosse-go-to-santa-barbra