VANCOUVER, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State senior Cole Olsen achieved another All-American honor with a ninth-place finish Friday in the men’s 8K at the NAIA national championship meet at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
The Warrior men’s team, who entered the meet No. 12 in the final coaches’ top 25 poll of the season, placed sixth of 36 teams with 239 points. The women were 27th of 36 teams with 609 points. Milligan swept the team titles.
For Olsen, who finished in 25 minutes, 20.4 seconds, it was his fourth All-American finish.
“Cole has been a pretty solid and steadfast runner ever since he has been here,” coach Mike Collins said. “I don’t think I have ever doubted what he is capable of doing. His leadership ability built a solid foundation for everyone to key off of.”
On the women’s side, senior Emily Adams had LCSC’s top time on the 5K course, finishing in 64th at 19:18.5.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Milligan 115; 2. St. Mary (Kan.) 175; 3. Kansas Wesleyan 186; 4. St. Francis (Ill.) 215; 5. College of Idaho 222; 6. Lewis-Clark State 239; 7. The Master’s (Calif.) 240; 8. Dordt 245; 9. Huntington 256; 10. Oklahoma City 282; 11. Taylor 307; 12. Oregon Tech 341; 13. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 344; 14. Southern Oregon 354; 15. Cornerstone 360; 16. Montreat 417; 17. Olivet Nazarene 419; 18. Grand View 422; 19. Shawnee State 447; 20. Eastern Oregon 498; 21. Northwest 513; 22. Grace 541; 23. Westmont (Calif.) 558; 24. Goshen 650; 25. Aquinas 685; 26. Carroll (Mont.) 746; 27. William Carey 758; 28. Campbellsville 768; 29. Marian (Ind.) 788; 30. Michigan-Dearborn 813; 31. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 815; 32. Missouri Baptist 861; 33. Scad Savannah 882; 34. Dakota State (S.D.) 940; 35. Midway 968; 36. Bushnell 1,108.
Individual — Zouhair Talbi (Oklahoma City) 24:43.1.
LCSC individuals — 9. Cole Olsen 25:20.4; 42. Brycen Kempton 25:57.1.; 50. Chase Barrow 26:07.5; 81. Connor Turpin 26:36.1; 88. Clayton VanDyke 26:40.6; 95. Carter Gordon 26:45.9; 139. Brycen Brown 27:04.2.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Milligan 122; 2. St. Francis (Ill.) 141; 3. Cornerstone 149; 4. Taylor 164; 5. College of Idaho 183; 6. The Master’s (Calif.) 193; 7. St. Mary (Kan.) 258; 8. Dordt 343; 9. Indiana Wesleyan 389; 10. Aquinas 400; 11. Montana Tech 417; 12. Oklahoma City 418; 13. Olivet Nazarene 433; 14. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 454; 15. Grace 463; 16. Carroll (Mont.) 467; 17. Westmont (Calif.) 480; 18. Southern Oregon 495; 19. Hastings 507; 20. Indiana Tech 519; 21. Oregon Tech 522; 22. Montreat 537; 23. Huntington 539; 24. Rocky Mountain 571; 25. St. Francis (Ind.) 598; 26. Cumberlands 600; 27. Lewis-Clark State 609; 28. Dalton State 631; 29. Scad Savannah 634; 30. William Woods 673; 31. Columbia (Mo.) 684; 32. Benedictine (Kan.) 697; 33. Vanguard (Calif.) 823; 34. Multnomah 876; 35. St. Mary of the Wood 931; 36. Dickinson State 1,003.
Individual — Alyssa Bearzi (Milligan) 18:14.9.
LCSC individuals — 64. Emily Adams 19:18.5; 144. Callie Johnson 19:54.6; 179. Brooklyn Shell 20:14.4; 221. Geraldin Correa 20:35.6; 225. Rylee Brown 20:36.8; 235. Abigail Gorton 20:42.0; 289. Abigail Peightal 21:21.6.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGMcCoy earns victory at Hansell Invitational
HOUSTON — Washington State senior Taylor McCoy emerged with a victory in the 400 individual medley during the second day of the Phill Hansel Invitational at the University of Houston.
McCoy, a former Pullman High School standout, finished in 4:14.58.
The 200 medley and the 800 free relays each placed third.
The final day of meet starts at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
Washington State placers
200 medley relay — 3. Washington State (Noelle Harvey, Lauren Burckel, Ilaria Moro, Chloe Larson 1:41.38.
400 IM — 1. Taylor McCoy 4:14.58.
200 freestyle — 7. Harvey 1:49.50.
100 breaststroke — 6. Makenzie Duarte 1:02.68.
800 free relay — 3. Washington State (Angela Di Palo, Harvey, Emily Barrier, Selena Duran) 7:21.06.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERTennesee 2, Washington State 0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Volunteers scored a pair of goals just 10 minutes apart in the first half, and their defense made it stand up in an NCAA tournament second-round match at the University of Michigan’s Soccer Stadium.
“The first half we weren’t ourselves,” Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Tennessee was good in the first half. We missed a breakaway, we missed another shot there early. We weren’t in the game a lot in the first half, I’d say, but we still had a chance to take the lead. Then we go down two and change the (formation) in the second half and quite honestly, they couldn’t get out. The ball just didn’t go in.”
Jordan Fusco finished off a Mackenzie George pass in the 24th minute to give Tennessee (20-2) a 1-0 lead. Then seizing on the momentum, the Volunteers got an insurance goal from Taylor Huff, her 10th of the season, at the 32:33 mark of the first half when the Cougars couldn’t clear a ball out of their third.
But Washington State (14-3-4) had its chances. Senior forward Elyse Bennett was denied a golden opportunity when her shot was blocked on a nice kick save by Tennessee goalie Lindsey Romig. Another Cougars shot went over the crossbar a few minutes later, then Fusco converted.
At the half, Washington State changed up its offensive formation to a 3-4-3 look and pressed more. Junior midfielder Grayson Lynch fired a shot that just glanced off the far post. Then the task got more difficult when senior midfielder Sydney Studer was sent off in the 64th minute after being issued a second yellow card. A header from Bennett off a corner kick hit off the crossbar, and thus went the Cougs’ chances of advancing.
Washington State held a slight 17-16 edge in shots, but Tennessee had a 9-6 edge on target. The Volunteers had 9-4 advantage on corners.
Romig finished with six saves and freshman goalie Nadia Cooper finished with seven stops for the Cougars.
“I’m proud of this group,” Shulenberger said. “Really good team, we had some really good wins, we just lost to a really good team.”
WSU 0 0—0
Tennessee 2 0—2
Tennessee — Jordan Fusco (Mackenzie George), 24th.
Tennessee — Taylor Huff (Hannah Zaluski), 33rd.
Shots — Washington State 17, Tennesee 16. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 7. Tennesee: Lindsey Romig 6.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALLClearwater Valley 49, Potlatch 43
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia used a 15-2 second-quarter run to score their first Whitepine League Division I win of the season, beating the Loggers.
Clearwater Valley (3-0, 1-0) was led by Shada Edwards’ 22 points. Tobie Yocum recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kadance Schilling finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
“Defense was solid,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. Yocum praised Potlatch for being a tough team and called the win a good one.
For Potlatch (1-1, 1-1), Tayva McKinney led the way with 13 points and Bailyn Anderson finished with 12.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-0, 1-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 2-2 6, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 10 0-0 22, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 3 2-10 8, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Cristina Sureda 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 3-6 10, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-18 49.
POTLATCH (1-1, 1-1)
Emma Chambers 2 1-2 5, Tayva McKinney 5 2-3 13, Jaylee Fry 4 0-0 9, Bailyn Anderson 5 2-2 12, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-1 2, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-8 43.
Clearwater Valley 16 15 5 13 — 49
Potlatch 20 2 13 8 — 43
3-point goals — Edwards 2, To. Yocum, Tr. Yocum, McKinney, Fry, Anderson.
Kamiah 45, Logos 28
MOSCOW — The Kubs finished with 16 steals, opening their season with a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights of Moscow.
“We were jumping passes in transition with great anticipation,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “They did a phenomenal job tonight.”
Laney Landmark led Kamiah (1-0, 1-0) with 17 points and Mariah Porter added 12.
Logos (1-1, 0-1) was paced by Sydney Miller’s 12 points.
The Kubs next host Nezperce at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Knights next play at Troy at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
KAMIAH (1-0, 1-0)
Logan Landmark 1 2-2 5, Laney Landmark 7 3-6 17, Delaney Beckman 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 0 0-0 0, Mariah Porter 6 0-1 12, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Adison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 45.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-1, 0-1)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 3 2-2 8, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 3 1-3 7, Eve Rench 1 0-1 2, Sydney Miller 2 7-10 11, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-16 28.
Kamiah 14 13 4 14—45
Logos 10 8 6 4—28
3-point goals — Logan Landmark, Skinner.
JV — Logos def Kamiah.
Coeur d’Alene 54, Moscow 25
COEUR D’ALENE — The Vikings held the Bears to single digits in each quarter in an Inland Empire League victory.
Madison Symons led Coeur d’Alene (1-0, 1-0) with 22 points and Skylar Burke was right behind her with 20.
Grace Nauman paced Moscow (1-3, 0-3) with seven points.
The Bears next play at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Bonners Ferry.
MOSCOW (1-3, 0-3)
McKenna Knott 2 0-0 6, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 3 1-3 7, Peyton Watson 1 2-2 4, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parson 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 2 0-0 4, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-5 25.
COEUR D’ALENE (1-0, 1-0)
Lauren Bengtson 1 0-0 3, Madison Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Madison Symons 10 1-2 22, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Smart 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 1 0-0 2, Lily Phenice 0 0-0 0, Skylar Burke 7 4-4 20. Totals 22 5-6 54.
Moscow 4 8 9 4—25
Coeur d’Alene 14 14 11 15—54
3-point goals — Knott 2, Bengtson, Mitchell, Symons, Burke 2.
JV — Moscow def Coeur d’Alene
Salmon River 41, Timberline 12
WEIPPE — The Savages scored at least the first 22 points of the game in rolling past the Spartans of Pierce/Weippe in a nonleague game.
Raney Walters scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the first half for Salmon River (1-1).
Carlie Harrell led Timberline (0-2) with six points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-1)
Madi Pottenger 3 0-0 9, Charlee Hollon 3 2-3 8, Raney Walters 7 0-4 14, Logan Calvin 1 0-0 2, Avery Jones 3 0-0 6, Rylee Walters 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-9 41.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-2)
Morgan Soester 1 0-3 2, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-2 0, Sam Brown 2 0-0 4, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 3 0-0 6. Totals 6 0-5 12.
Salmon River 15 7 13 6—41
Timberline 0 0 6 6—12
3-point goals — Pottenger 3.
Melba 33, Grangeville 27
MELBA, Idaho — The Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense going after a long bus ride as they fell to the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
“Way too many turnovers and shot really bad,” coach Michelle Barger said. “Nothing could fall in. The long bus ride is no excuse.”
While the shots would not fall for Grangeville (2-1), its defense was on par and made things difficult for Melba (3-0).
Madalyn Green led the way for the Bulldogs with seven points, Adelei LeFebvre had five and Camden Barger had four.
Grangeville next plays at 3 p.m. today at Parma.
GRANGEVILLE (2-1)
Camden Barger 2 0-0 4, Macy Smith 1 0-0 3, Talia Brown 1 1-2 3, Cameran Green 0 3-4 3, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 0 1-2 1, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 2-4 6, Madalyn Green 2 2-2 7. Totals 8 9-14 27.
MELBA (3-0)
Keylee Wilson 5 0-0 10, Hallie Arnold 2 0-0 5, Laura Forsgren 1 1-2 3, Daisee Crossley 1 1-3 3, Brooklyn Dayley 4 1-3 9, Erika Hunter 0 0-0 0, Cali Siosteat 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 3-8 33.
Grangeville 7 2 9 9 — 27
Melba 8 10 10 5 — 33
3-point goals — Smith, Green, Arnold, Siosteat.
JV — Grangeville 38, Melba 28.