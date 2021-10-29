Junior Nathan Fromm scored 25 points and did not miss a shot as the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team started fast and never encountered any issues Thursday, beating Yellowstone Christian 104-66 in a nonconference game at the Activity Center.
“Our guys were more locked in tonight and it showed early on defensively and with how we attacked offensively,” fourth-year coach Austin Johnson said. “It was special to see Nate get in such a rhythm and play with a high level of confidence. We have lots to work on but these first couple of games were definitely a great learning experience moving forward.”
Senior forward Kevin Baker added 11 points and freshman forward Brennen Newsom had 10 points off the bench for the Warriors (2-0), who are No. 20 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ top 25 poll.
Doug Merida led the Centurions with 32 points and six rebounds.
It was a different start for LCSC, which actually trailed by nine points in the first half of the game between the two teams Wednesday. The Warriors scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game, including the opening seven by Fromm, as they quickly built a 10-point lead less than four minutes in. Fromm’s 3-pointer at the 14:02 mark put LCSC in front by 11, and Yellowstone Christian never was able to get the advantage below 10 again.
“The team plays so together,” Fromm said of what played a factor in his big night. “Silas (Bennion) found me a lot on transition, and we got stops on defense so that allowed us to run.”
Fromm made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including three from behind the arc, as the Warriors went 44-of-77 from the field (57.1 percent), including 10-of-30 on 3s (33.3 percent) and 6-of-8 at the line (75.0 percent).
LCSC outrebounded the Centurions 45-34, and had a 58-34 advantage in points in the paint and a 54-8 edge in bench points.
The Warriors are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Northwest Indian.
YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN
Merida 12-23 8-8 32, Thigpen 3-13 3-6 10, Morris 3-6 0-0 6, Boone 3-9 0-0 6, Session 2-7 0-0 4, Navedo 2-6 0-0 5, Venman 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-67 11-14 66.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-0)
Fromm 11-11 0-0 25, Baker 4-8 3-3 11, Sommerfield 2-7 0-0 5, Spencer 2-4 0-0 5, Bennion 2-5 0-0 4, Newsom 5-7 0-0 10, Stockton 3-3 2-2 9, Stevenson 3-10 0-0 8, Hoard 2-2 1-1 5, Sapwell 2-8 0-0 5, Warren 2-5 0-0 5, Courtney 2-2 0-1 4, Abram 2-2 0-0 4, Abram 2-2 0-0 4, Ellison 1-2 0-0 2, Meske 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 44-77 6-8 104.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 55-24. 3-point goals — Yellowstone Christian 3-25 (Navedo 1-3, Venman 1-3, Thigpen 1-7, Boone 0-1, Session 0-2, Morris 0-3, Merida 0-6), Lewis-Clark State 10-30 (Fromm 3-3, Stevenson 2-7, Stockton 1-1, Spencer 1-2, Warren 1-2, Sommerfield 1-5, Sapwell 1-5, Bennion 0-2, Baker 0-3). Rebounds — Yellowstone Christian 26 (Merida, Morris, Boone 6), Lewis-Clark State 45 (Newsom, Stevenson 5). Assists — Yellowstone Christian 7 (Navedo 2), Lewis-Clark State 23 (Sapwell 4). Total fouls — Yellowstone Christian 12, Lewis-Clark State 13. Technical — Session. A — 181.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 1, Oregon 0
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior forward Elyse Bennett scored with less than two minutes remaining in regulation as the Cougars broke a three-game winless streak by beating the Ducks in Pac-12 play at Pape Field.
Washington State (11-2-4, 5-1-3), which has not lost in the past five games, had tied the Nos. 5 and 8 teams in the nation at home in its past two games, against USC and UCLA, respectively, and also tied Arizona State on Oct. 15.
It also was a huge win in the conference standings for the Cougars, who got three points and sit just one point behind third-place Stanford, which lost 1-0 at UCLA.
Bennett scored her 10th goal of the year, and her second game-winner of the season, at the 88:09 mark when she took a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Pulver and blasted it into the top right past Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman.
WSU held a 21-9 edge in shots, including 7-2 on target, and a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper recorded her seventh solo shutout of the season, stopping two shots. Freeman had to make six saves for the Ducks (9-3-5, 4-3-2).
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday at Oregon State.
WSU 0 1—1
Oregon 0 0—0
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Sydney Pulver), 89th.
Shots — Washington State 21, Oregon 9. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Oregon: Leah Freeman 6.
MEN’S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC moves up two spots
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team climbed two spots in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors moved up from No. 14 to No. 12 in the rankings. LCSC had top finish among NAIA teams at its home Inland Empire Championships on Oct. 16.
The Warriors next race at the Cascade Conference championships Nov. 5 in Klamath Falls, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLBea named preseason MVP
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior Beyonce Bea was named the MVP as the Big Sky Conference announced its preseason teams for women’s basketball.
Bea, a two-time All-Big Sky honoree, averaged 16.5 points and shot 42.6 percent from the field in 2020-21 in leading the Vandals to a 17-7 overall record, a 14-3 mark in the conference, and a second-place finish in the league’s tournament.
Idaho will open the season at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 with an exhibition against Whitman College at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFPatino earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior Valeria Patino was named the Big Sky Conference’s women’s golfer of the week.
Patino is the third consecutive Vandal player to win the honor, as senior Vicky Tsai recently was the back-to-back winner of the award.
Patino fired a final-round 1-under-par 71 to tie for sixth place individually at the final event of the fall for Idaho, the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii, on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho sweeps Southern Utah
MOSCOW — Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 11 kills as the Idaho volleyball team swept Southern Utah 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 in Big Sky Conference play at Memorial Gym.
Junior setter Hailey Pelton added 15 assists and sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 13 for the Vandals (5-15, 2-9). Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with seven digs.
Raegen Ashby led the Thunderbirds (6-17, 2-9) with seven kills. Molly McDermott tallied 12 assists and Ronnie Robinson had eight digs.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against Northern Arizona.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERPullman 4, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — In opening-round Class 2A district tournament play, Pullman scored at steady intervals while giving Rogers of Spokane almost no openings en route to a shutout victory.
To cap off Greyhound scoring, Hannah James converted her 16th goal of the season — the highest total for any Pullman girl in a season since 2012.
The third-seeded Hounds (10-7) next travel to face No. 2 Clarkston at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 2 2—4
Pullman — Amelia Cobos, 26th.
Pullman — Ari Moreno, 35th.
Pullman — Meg Limburg, 47th.
Pullman — Hannah James, 62nd.
Shots — Pullman 27, Rogers 2. Saves — Rogers: Lydia Hogan 18, Pullman: Lillian Cobos 1
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLLind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Colfax 14
COLFAX — In a regular-season finale coach Mike Morgan likened to an epic boxing match, the Bulldogs came up one point short against undefeated Northeast 2B League rival Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
“It was a really, really good game,” Morgan said. “... Just like a heavyweight fight tonight — just back and forth, back and forth.”
Colfax (5-4, 4-4) outdid LRS in total offense at 357 yards — 232 of which came from Mason Gilchrist rushes — to the Broncos’ 309.
The Bulldogs led 14-7 with six minutes remaining in regulation, but their rivals found a touchdown and successful two-point conversion to edge out the winning margin.
“To play those guys that close says a lot about our kids,” Morgan said.
Colfax returns to action against an opponent to be determined in its postseason game Nov. 5.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 7 0 8—15
Colfax 0 8 6 0—14
LRS — Hayden Melcher 35 pass from Chase Galbreath (JT Kelly kick)
Colfax — Trentin Ensley 34 run (Mason Gilchrist pass from Damian Demler)
Colfax — JP Wigen 4 pass from Demler (run failed)
LRS — Brody Boness 6 run (Kelly pass from Galbreath)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBantams battle past Knights
Clarkston held off visiting East Valley of Spokane 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
The Bantams had to dig out of a hole late in the third set to avoid an extension of the match.
Maddie Kaufman had 32 assists, 14 digs and three aces for Clarkston (3-5, 3-10), while Maggie Ogden headed up the offense with 18 kills.
JV — Clarkston def. East Valley
Hounds fall in five
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds came up just short in a down-to-the-wire fifth set against Shadle Park of Spokane, falling 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14 to suffer their first Class 2A Greater Spokane League defeat of the season.
Pullman (11-6, 7-1) handled Shadle Park in straight sets the previous time the teams met.
Keleigh Myers provided a whopping 45 assists and three aces for Pullmanl, Lily McNannay had 27 digs, and Nicole Avery knocked down 20 kills.
Pirates sunk by Eagles
ST. JOHN, Wash. — In a doubleheader that made up for a COVID cancellation from earlier in the season, Pomeroy suffered two straight-set defeats to Southeast 1B League opponent Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
The scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 and 25-3, 25-12, 25-12. The matches were the Pirates’ fourth and fifth in a 48-hour span as they scrambled to complete their league schedule after coming out of quarantine.
“We just didn’t seem to have the ability to get side-outs when we needed them tonight like we did in earlier matches,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “I just think we’re a little bit worn down, and I think that showed tonight. I expect we’ll bounce back.”
Jillian Herres totaled 20 assists and seven digs on the day for Pomeroy (10-7, 4-5), while Keely Maves and Elizabeth Ruchert had nine kills apiece.
JV — SJE def. Pomeroy