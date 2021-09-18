LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams had at least four runners finish in the top nine as they swept the Eastern Oregon Invitational at La Grande Country Club.
LCSC’s men scored 30 points to beat College of Idaho, which had 54. The Warrior women earned 41 points and slipped past the Yotes, who had 42.
The men’s team was led by senior Cole Olsen’s second-place finish in a time of 22 minutes, 16.1 seconds on a 7K course. The women’s team was led by junior Maja Plaznik’s fourth-place finish in 19:29.5 on a 5K course.
The teams next will compete at the 46th Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Salem, Ore.
MEN
Team results — 1. Lewis-Clark State 30; 2. College of Idaho 54; 3. Eastern Oregon 74; 4. Northwest Nazarene 95; 5. Whitman 106.
Winner — Logan Hunt (College of Idaho) 22:02.3.
LCSC individuals — 2. Cole Olsen 22:16.1; 5. Clayton VanDyke 22:31.6; 6. Brycen Brown 22:42.1; 7. Brycen Kempton 22:44.7; 10. Griffen Parsells 22:49.5; 18. Dillon Dawson 23:09.7; 26. Carter Gordan 23:35.3; 29. Andrew Larson 23:43.2; 31. David Phillis 23:46.1; 39. Cooper Carlson 24:09.4; 40. Conner May 24:11.8; 54. Brady Nelsen 25:34.9; 55. Alejandro Martinez 25:50.7.
WOMEN
Team results — 1. Lewis-Clark State 41; 2. College of Idaho 42; 3. Northwest Nazarene 72; 4. Whitman 91; 5. Spokane CC 129; 6. Eastern Oregon 153.
Winner — Julia LaMar (Northwest Nazarene) 19:22.9.
LCSC individuals — 4. Maja Plaznik 19:29.5; 6. Callie Johnson 19:35.7; 7. Rylee Brown 20:01.3; 9. Geraldin Correa 20:05.0; 15. Brookyln Shell 20:27.1; 17. Abigail Peightal 20:31.4; 20. Grace McCormick 20:45.6; 26. Rainey Gallup 20:57.8; 33. Abigail Gorton 21:09.9; 39. Kelsey Henry 22:01.7; 44. Maureen Kipkorir 22:36.3; 45. Madison Howe 22:38.8.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC wins in five
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson finished with 17 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team downed Northwest 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 15-25, 15-13 in Cascade Conference action at the Activity Center.
Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez finished with 28 assists and senior setter Jess Ruffing had 19 for the Warriors (8-6, 3-3). Junior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 21 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward had 13.
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. today against Evergreen State at the same site.
WSU sweeps UC Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 15 kills as the Washington State volleyball team rolled to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 victory against UC Santa Barbara in the Thunderdome Classic at the Thunderdome.
Junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams chipped in 12 kills for the Cougars (4-4), who now have won four consecutive matches after starting the season 0-4. Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills. Junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 43 assists. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 13 digs and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville contributed 11.
WSU next plays against VCU (11 a.m.) and UC Santa Barbara (7 p.m.) today in the same event at the same site.
Idaho swept in pair of matches
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Idaho volleyball team fell 25-12, 25-11, 25-21 to Drake and 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 to South Dakota State in a pair of matches at the Jackrabbit Classic at Frost Arena.
Against the Bulldogs (4-3), senior outside hitter Allison Munday led the Vandals (2-6) with eight kills. Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 18 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey chipped in 12 digs and sophomore Delaney Nicoll had 10.
Against the Jackrabbits (8-2), senior middle blocker Nikki Ball tallied nine kills, Ely finished with 23 assists, and Lacey had 11 digs.
Idaho next plays at 9 a.m. today against Southeastern Louisiana at the same site.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYTadzhimatov leads Clarkston
JOSEPH, Ore. — Mark Tadzhimatov led Clarkston’s boys’ cross country team at the Wallowa County Invitational at Wallowa Lake State Park.
The junior placed ninth in a time of 19:23.7.
Injuries kept the Clarkston girls’ team from competing.
The Bantams next will compete at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a dual at East Valley.
Clarkston individuals — 9. Mark Tadzhimatov 19:23.7; 41. Caleb Daniel 23:10.3; 48. Gabe Erickson 24:14.9;