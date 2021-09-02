The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Lewis-Clark State College released their schedules Wednesday, with a bevy of home games dotting the early portion of the year.
The Warrior men, who finished 22-2 in 2020-21 and were the NAIA national runners-up, will play their first five games, and eight of their first 11, in the friendly confines of the Activity Center. That includes a season-opening doubleheader against Yellowstone Christian at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, respectively.
LCSC also will host the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic from Nov. 12-13, and will play Northwest and Evergreen State in Cascade Conference action during the run.
The Warriors also will play a pair of exhibitions, hosting the Seattle Mountaineers at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, then playing at NCAA Division I runners-up Gonzaga on Nov. 5.
“With last year not allowing for fans to attend, we wanted to get our guys in front of our home fans as much as possible in the nonconference schedule,” men’s coach Austin Johnson said in a news release.
The LCSC women, who finished 14-6 overall and made it to the round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, will open the season at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 against Whitman at the Activity Center. Their Warriors’ first three games are at home.
LCSC also will play an exhibition, visiting the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow for a Nov. 9 date against Idaho. The Warriors will compete in the William Jessup tournament during Thanksgiving weekend, playing NCAA Division III foe Pacific Union at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 before getting into the heart of Cascade play.
MEN’S SCHEDULE
Oct. 17 — Seattle Mountaineers+, 2 p.m.; 27 — Yellowstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.; 28 — Yellowstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 3 — Northwest Indian, 5:30 p.m.; 5 — at Gonzaga+, TBA; 12 — Providence (Mont.)#, 7 p.m.; 13 — Montana Western#, 7 p.m.; 23 — at Walla Walla*, 7:30 p.m.; 26 — Portland Bible College@, TBA; 27 — Ottawa (Ariz.)@, TBA; Dec. 3 — Northwest*, 7:30 p.m.; 4 — Evergreen State*, 5 p.m.; 12 — Portland Bible College, 2 p.m.; 17 — at Eastern Oregon*, 7:30 p.m.; 18 — at College of Idaho*, TBA; 31 — Warner Pacific*, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 1 — Multnomah*, 5 p.m.; 7 — at Oregon Tech*, 7:30 p.m.; 8 — at Southern Oregon*, 5 p.m.; 14 — Corban*, 7:30 p.m.; 15 — Bushnell*, 5 p.m.; 21 — at Evergreen State*, 7:30 p.m.; 22 — at Northwest*, 5 p.m.; 28 — at Multnomah*, 7:30 p.m.; 29 — at Warner Pacific*, 5 p.m.; Feb. 4 — College of Idaho*, 7:30 p.m.; 5 — Eastern Oregon*, 5 p.m.; 8 — Walla Walla*, 7:30 p.m.; 11 — at Bushnell*, 7:30 p.m.; 12 — at Corban*, 5 p.m.; 18 — Southern Oregon*, 7:30 p.m.; 19 — Oregon Tech*, 5 p.m.
+ — exhibition
# — Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic
@ — Corban tournament
* — Cascade Conference games
WOMEN’S SCHEDULE
Nov. 2 — Whitman, 5:30 p.m.; 9 — at Idaho+, TBA; 12 — Montana Tech, 5 p.m.; 13 — Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.; 23 — Walla Walla*, 5:30 p.m.; 26 — at Willliam Jessup#, 5 p.m.; 27 — Pacific Union College#, 5:30 p.m.; Dec. 3 — Northwest*, 5:30 p.m.; 4 — Evergreen State*, 3 p.m.; 11 — at George Fox, 3 p.m.; 17 — at Eastern Oregon*, 5:30 p.m.; 18 — at College of Idaho*, 2 p.m.; 31 — Warner Pacific*, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 1 — Multnomah*, 3 p.m.; 7 — at Oregon Tech*, 5:30 p.m.; 8 — at Southern Oregon*, 3 p.m.; 14 — Corban*, 5:30 p.m.; 15 — Bushnell*, 3 p.m.; 21 — at Evergreen State*, 5:30 p.m.; 22 — at Northwest*, 3 p.m.; 28 — at Multnomah*, 5:30 p.m.; 29 — at Warner Pacific*, 3 p.m.; Feb. 4 — College of Idaho*, 5:30 p.m.; 5 — Eastern Oregon*, 3 p.m.; 8 — Walla Walla*, 5:30 p.m.; 11 — at Bushnell*, 5:30 p.m.; 12 — at Corban*, 3 p.m.; 18 — Southern Oregon*, 5:30 p.m.; 19 — Oregon Tech*, 3 p.m.
+ — exhibition
# — William Jessup Tournament
* — Cascade Conference games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU freshmen lead way at open meet
COLFAX — A pair of freshmen led the way for Washington State at its season-opening XC Open at Colfax Golf Club.
Brian Barsaiya won the men’s 6K race in 17 minutes, 31.7 seconds. Neema Kimtai took the women’s 4K race in 13:35.5.
The team will host the Cougar Classic at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the same site.
MEN’S RESULTS
1. Brian Barsaiya, WSU, 17:31.7; 2. Amir Ado, WSU, 17:43.0; 3. Zachary Stallings, WSU, 17:51.5; 4. Matthew Watkins, WSU, 17:55.1; 5. Leif Swanson, WSU, 18:15.9; 6. Landon Boomsma, WSU, 18:53.6; 7. Ethan Martin, WSU, 18:57.6; 8. Jacob Easton, WSU, 19:00.6; 9. Evan Gonzalez, WSU, 19:04.2; 11. Cooper Cortinas, WSU, 19:39.9; 13. Amrit Banga, WSU, 19:45.3; 15. Nate Pendleton, WSU, 20:41.5.
WOMEN’S RESULTS
1. Neema Kimtai, WSU, 13:35.5; 2. Caroline Jerotich, WSU, 13:35.8; 3. Alaina Stone Boggs, WSU, 13:43.4; 4. Pia Richards, WSU, 14:08.9; 5. Zorana Grujic, WSU, 14:26.3; 6. Samantha Boyle, WSU, 14:36.5; 7. Pietra Da Silva, WSU, 14:44.0; 8. Erin Mullins, WSU, 14:56.8; 9. Maya Nichols, WSU, 15:02.3; 10. Madison Lee, WSU, 15:50.1.
COLLEGE BASEBALLTwo LCSC players honored by WCL
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pair of Lewis-Clark State baseball players were honored with first-team All-West Coast League recognition, it was announced.
Senior outfielder Sam Linscott and senior right-handed pitcher Eric Chavarria earned the honor.
Linscott, a 6-foot-3, 193-pounder from Marysville, Wash., hit .314 with two home runs and 34 RBI in 41 games with the Bend Elks this summer. He added 10 doubles, two triples, scored 29 runs and stole seven bases.
Chavarria, a 6-1, 165-pounder out of Long Beach, Calif., went 3-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 11 games, nine starts. He allowed 36 hits and eight walks in 44 innings, striking out 41. Earlier this week, Chavarria was named the WCL’s pitcher of the year.
Former Washington State standout Collin Montez was an honorable mention. He was a teammate of Linscott’s.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU names Verberne as assistant
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s tennis program announced the addition of Fons Verberne as assistant coach.
Verberne spent the past two seasons as the assistant at Delaware. While there, Verberne played a large role in the on-court development of the Blue Hen athletes, mentored players academically, athletically and personally, assisted with practice plans and recruiting efforts, as well as scheduling and budget development.
Verberne also has been an assistant at Missouri, was a volunteer assistant at Saint Leo and has served as the full-time hitting partner of pro Salome Devidze.
“This is a dream come true for me to be able to coach at such a high level at Washington State and in the Pac-12,” Verberne said in a news release. “ I truly believe WSU can do big things in the years to come.”
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU announces fall schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s golf team announced it would play in four tournaments this fall.
The Cougars will be on the road for all four events, starting with the Badger Invitational from Sept. 19-21 in Madison, Wis. WSU then plays in three West Coast events, culminating with the Pac-12 Conference preview Nov. 1-3 at Nanea Golf Club in Kona, Hawaii.
FALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 19-21 — Badger Invitational; Madison, Wis.; 27-29 — Golfweek Conference Challenge; Wolcott, Colo.; Oct. 15-17 — Stanford Intercollegiate; Stanford, Calif.; Nov. 1-3 — Pac-12 preview; Kona, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERBonners Ferry 7, Orofino 2
OROFINO — The Grays each scored a goal as the Orofino Maniacs, a co-ed team, fell to Class 3A Bonners Ferry in nonleague play.
Harrison Gray got Orofino (0-2) on the board just before halftime, then Tristan Gray pulled the Maniacs within 5-2 in the second half before Bonners Ferry added a pair of insurance goals.
Nick Eastman had three goals for the Badgers.
Orofino next plays at 4 p.m. Friday at St. Maries.
Bonners Ferry 4 3—7
Orofino 1 1—2
Bonners Ferry — Peter Regan, 6th.
Bonners Ferry — Nick Eastman, 11th.
Bonners Ferry — Eastman, 34th.
Bonners Ferry — Jaden Villelli, 35th.
Orofino — Harrison Gray, 40th.
Bonners Ferry — Regan, 43rd.
Orofino — Tristan Gray (Jorge Santos Lopez), 48th.
Bonners Ferry — Eastman, 68th.
Bonners Ferry — Seth Rice, 69th.
Shots — Bonners Ferry 19, Orofino 7.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYTiegs, Johnson win
DEARY — Grace Tiegs of Nezperce and Noah Johnson of Troy claimed titles at the Moose Creek Invitational.
Tiegs won the girls’ race in 22:46, and Johnson was first among the boys in 20:25.
Deary coach Ryan Minden said the Mustangs’ Emily Scott, who placed fourth among girls, “is performing exceptionally well after some setbacks last year.”
GIRLS
Team winner — Troy 15.
Top placers — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 22:46; 2. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 24:05; 3. Halee Bohman, Troy, 24:18; 4. Emily Scott, Dea, 25:36; 5. Lauren Carr, Tim, 26:34.
BOYS
Team scores — Troy 15.
Top placers — 1. Noah Johnson, Troy, 20:25; 2. Emmett Long, CV-Kam, 21:54; 3. Tristn Currall, Nez, 22:07; 4. Micah Smith, Pot, 22:19; 5. Harrison Hill, Tim, 22:21.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLLoggers tops Logos
MOSCOW — Josie Larson tallied 12 assists, six digs, three blocks and 21-for-23 serving with four aces as Potlatch swept Logos in a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match.
The scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Jordan Reynolds added five kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces for the Loggers (2-0, 2-0), and Dani Howard contributed five kills.
Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor liked how his team kept its composure in the face of Logos’ characteristically spirited fans.
It was the season opener for Logos, which got strong setting and serving from Lily Leidenfrost and additional clutch serves from Lucy Spencer. The Knights mounted notable rallies in the first and third sets.
JV — Logos def. Potlatch 2-1.