GRANGEVILLE — Caleb Frei scored on a 2-yard run and Josh Nichols kicked the game-winning point-after attempt with 10:22 remaining as Grangeville edged McCall-Donnelly 7-6 on Thursday in a nonleague football game.
Jones, a senior cornerback, had worked all summer on his kicking, Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said. It was was first conversion try of the season, though he’d watched a 22-yard field-goal try get blocked earlier in the game.
Grangeville’s long winning drive came after Ray Holes and Jared Lindsley stuffed a scoring threat by causing a McCall fumble recovered by Grangeville in the end zone.
The game, originally scheduled for tonight, was moved because of a shortage of officials.
Frei rushed for 114 yards and Lindsley added a pivotal 53 for the Bulldogs, who secured their first win in four rugged early-season games.
“So tough and resilient,” Adams said of his team. “I couldn’t be prouder.”
Miles Lefebvre intercepted two passes as the Dogs induced five turnovers.
McCall-Donnelly 6 0 0 0—6
Grangeville 0 0 0 7—7
McCall-Donnelly — D.J. Green 57 run (pass failed)
Grangeville — Caleb Frei 2 run (Josh Nichols kick)
GIRLS’ SOCCERLewiston 1, Coeur d’Alene 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Naomi Kessler scored the game-winner for Lewiston in the 60th minute against Class 5A Inland Empire league opponent Coeur d’Alene.
Mollie Albrich received a pass to get into attacking position and found Kessler for the assist.
“This win was amazing for the girls, but, we have a long road ahead of us,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “Hopefully this win gives us momentum for the second half of the season.”
The Bengals improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in IEL play.
A full box score was unavailable.
Lewiston 0 1—1
Coeur d’Alene 0 0—0
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler (Mollie Albrich), 60th.
Ridgeline 2, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — Pullman fell to Ridgeline in a nonleague contest.
Natalie Thompson hit the game-winner in the 45th minute.
“We did fine in the first 20 minutes,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We just couldn’t find our footing after they made their second goal.”
Pullman dropped to 3-3.
Ridgeline 1 1—2
Pullman 1 0—1
Pullman — Meg Limburg, 5th.
Ridgeline — Preslie Young (Kaityn Hale) 27th.
Ridgeline — Natalie Thompson (Young), 45th.
Shots — Ridgeline 14, Pullman 7. Saves — Ridgeline: Jersey Measel 2, Brooke Ashworth 2. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 8.
Lake City 6, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Lake City of Coeur d’Alene routed Moscow in Inland Empire League play at the Moscow Community Playfields.
“(Our) defensive line held strong in the second half with McKenna Knott, Lola Johns, Araya Wood and Jessika Lassen,” said Moscow coach Jessica Brown, who also offered a “shout-out” to Knot, Megan Poler and Kacie Clyde for “changing out their cowboy boots for soccer cleats after a long day of showing animals at the fair.”
Moscow fell to 3-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league.
A full box score was unavailable.
Lake City 4 2—6
Moscow 0 0—0
Shots — Lake City 17, Moscow 5. Saves — Lake City 1, Moscow: Gracie Beck 7.
BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 0, Lake City 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Freshman goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft made 11 saves as Moscow battled to a scoreless tie with a larger school, Lake City, in an Inland Empire League match.
Midfielder Cayden May contributed to the strong defensive effort for the Bears (2-4-2, 1-2-1).
“It was a pretty tactical game,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We had a plan and we stuck to our plan. It worked for the most part. We couldn’t convert those to goals. The boys felt good about this one.”
Moscow mised a penalty kick in the 55th minute.
Moscow 0 0—0
Lake City 0 0—0
Shots — Lake City 10, Moscow 4.
Saves — Moscow 10, Lake City 4.
Coeur d’Alene 4, Lewiston 0
The Lewiston Bengals were unable to get on the board against Coeur d’Alene in an Inland Empire League match at Walker Field.
Lewiston fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in league, while the Vikings moved to 9-0 and 6-0.
Coeur d’Alene 1 3—4
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene — Zak Wenglikowski (Isaac Fritts), 26th
Coeur d’Alene — Kason Pintler (Steven Ball), 64th
Coeur d’Alene — Fritts, 67th
Coeur d’Alene — Caleb Sumrall (Markus Noble), 78th
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 8, Lewiston 1. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Dylan Jones 1, Dallin Dance 1. Lewiston: NA 1.
VOLLEYBALLHounds conquer Saxons
SPOKANE — Pullman defeated Ferris 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in nonleague action.
Margot Keane (11 kills, 15 digs) and Keleigh Myers (24 assists, 13 digs, four aces) each recorded a double-double for the Greyhounds (2-2). Lily McNannay and Gabby Oliver each provided 15 digs, while Sophie Armstrong had eight kills and five blocks.
Bengals down Vikings
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston defeated Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene 25-19, 25-9, 25-15, 25-16, 15-12.
Katy Wessels led the way in kills with 17. Julia Dickeson added 12 and Morgan Moran notched 24 digs. Megan Halstead ended with 33 assists.
“They passed the ball extremely well,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “They captured momentum and didn’t let it go.”
The Bengals improved to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in league.
Pirates bring Bulldogs to heel
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader racked up 15 kills and 15 assists to help Prairie of Cottonwood claim a seesaw 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13 Whitepine League Division I victory against Genesee.
“In that last (set) it was 13-13, and we were able to hang with it and pull it out,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “That’s huge for my girls: hanging onto the close ones.”
Delanie Lockett and Olivia Klapprich each served 100 percent for the Pirates (6-2, 5-2), and Lockett made 13 kills while Klapprich had three aces.
“It was just a good game, being able to stay calm under fire,” Schumacher said. “Our league is tight this year, so it makes for a good season.”
JV — Prairie def. Genesee 2-1.
C — Prairie def. Genesee 2-0.
Knights vanquish Wildcats
MOSCOW — Lucy Spencer hit what coach Jessica Evans called a “resounding ace” to seal the deal as Logos of Moscow continued its rebound from a season-opening skid, overcoming Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22.
“Their defense is really excellent, so they kept the ball going, and they have some good attackers,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “But I feel like we were able to play defense and read their attack and get the ball back over.”
Lily Leidenfrost facilitated the Logos (2-4) offense with 25 assists, while Spencer had nine kills and four aces, including the match point. On the defensive side, Ellie Brower provided 12 digs.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai 2-1.
Spartans battle past Patriots
WEIPPE — Timberline of Pierce-Weippe was clutch in the big moments and earned its first win of the season, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13 against Whitepine League Division II foe St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
“One big thing I was really proud of my team for overcoming was, we were down a lot early in the sets and we came back and won those sets,” Timberline coach Brittany Hosley said. “We didn’t give up. Being down six or seven points and coming back — that was the best thing. They just pushed through no matter what.”
With 20 digs and seven aces, Marebeth Stemrich was instrumental to the Timberline (1-2) effort. Natalia Amarillas made a team-high 10 kills for the night, while Carlie Harrell added seven.
JV — St. John Bosco def. Timberline 25-14, 25-7.
Clarkston falls to Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — Late-set lapses cost Clarkston in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 loss to Cheney in nonleague action.
Maddie Kaufman tallied 26 assists for the Bantams (0-2), Avah Griner had 10 kills and Nicole Eggleston added 22 digs. Also, Abriauna Hoffman contributed two blocks.
Bantams coach Marie Huffman liked the defensive improvement her team showed from its opener.
JV — Clarkston def. Cheney.
C — Clarkston def. Cheyney.
Wildcats win catfight
COLTON — The Colton Wildcats bested the Prescott Tigers, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22, in nonleague action.
Mary Pluid finished with seven aces and three blocks for Colton, while Rachel Becker had 15 digs and Grace DeMeerleer provided 13 assists.
Grangeville-Nezperce scrapped
GRANGEVILLE — The nonleague match between Grangeville and Nezperce was canceled for unspecified reasons. No plans for a makeup have been announced.
SWIMMINGPullman wins four more
CHENEY, Wash. — Poppy Edge posted qualifying marks in two individual events and two relays as Pullman went 4-for-4 in dual-meet swimming wins for the second time in less than a week.
The Greyhounds defeated Clarkston, Cheney, Hermiston and Kamiakin.
Mya Reed and Madi Weber also posted qualifying times for the Greyhounds.
“This is an extremely special group of girls,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “Not only do we have the frontrunners, but our depth is impressive.”
Highlights for Clarkston included Natalie Graham’s time of 6:04.65 in the 500 freestyle and Makayla Dougherty’s 1:13.06 in the 100 butterfly.
Area team scores
Pullman def. Cheney 95-71; Pullman def. Clarkston 127-34; Pullman def. Hermiston; Pullman def. Kamiakin 127-39; Cheney def. Clarkston 95-45; Hermiston def. Clarkston 97-63; Kamiakin def. Clarkston 94½-49½.
Pullman state qualifying times
200 medley relay — Gilbert, Weber, Edge, Reed 1:58.83.
50 free — Mya Reed 24.94.
50 free — Poppy Edge 25.86.
500 freestyle — Poppy Edge 5:31.
200 free relay — Edge, Weber, Meyers, Reed 1:43.17.
100 breaststroke — Madi Weber 1:12.29.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWashington State 2, Denver 0
DENVER — Washington State scored a goal in each half and took down Denver in a nonconference game at University of Denver Soccer Stadium.
Senior midfielder Sydney Pulver got Washington State (5-1-1) on the board in the 26th minute off an assist from senior forward Elyse Bennett. Midway through the second half, junior forward Enzi Broussard scored off a pass from junior midfielder MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson.
The Cougars held a 14-8 edge in shots, including 7-3 on target, with corner kicks a 4-4 tie.
Freshman Nadia Cooper recorded her second consecutive shutout, making three saves. Nerea Arrazola tallied four saves for Denver (5-3).
The Cougars next play at 10 a.m. Sunday at Northern Colorado.
WSU 1 1—2
Denver 0 0—0
WSU — Sydney Pulver (Elyse Bennett), 26th.
WSU — Enzi Broussard (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 66th.
Shots — Washington State 14, Denver 8. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 3. Denver: Nerea Arrazola 4.
Idaho 0, California Baptist 0
MOSCOW — Neither Idaho nor California Baptist could find the back of the net after 110 minutes, and the teams finished in a scoreless tie at the Kibbie Dome.
California Baptist (2-4-1) held a 10-5 edge in shots, including 7-2 on target. Idaho (5-1-1) had a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox made seven saves, and Ronny Salvador stopped two shots for the Lancers.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against St. Thomas.
CBU 0 0 0 0—0
Idaho 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — California Baptist 10, Idaho 7. Saves — California Baptist: Ronny Salvador 2. Idaho: Avrie Fox 7.