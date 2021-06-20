OMAHA, Neb. — Washington State swimmer Chloe Larson failed to qualify Saturday for the final of the women’s 50-meter freestyle event during the U.S. Olympic Trials at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The senior from Rapid City, S.D., advanced to semifinal round after a time of 25.42 seconds in the eighth of nine preliminary heats. That tied her for 13th among the 16 qualifiers.
However, Larson wasn’t able to advance to today’s final eight after touching the wall in 25.35 in the semifinal heat. She finished sixth in her heat and 14th overall.
LEGION BASEBALLKennewick 10, Twins 5
The Lewis-Clark Twins led by five through 3½ innings but wound up losing to the Kennewick Outlaws on the third day of the Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field.
The Outlaws rallied for three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth, while the Twins (0-12) went scoreless for the final three innings.
Carson Kolb tallied two hits for the Twins, and pitcher Kayden Carpenter threw two shutout innings before allowing two runs in the third and another in the fourth. He allowed six hits and three earned runs in his five innings, striking out three and walking two.
In a tournament game late Friday that went unreported, the Twins lost 8-0 to the Spokane Expos. It was the host team’s second loss of the day.
L-C Twins 021 200 0—5 4 4
Kennewick 002 134 x—10 8 2
Carpenter, Edmison (6), Taylor (6) and Feger; Mitchel, Eliot (4), Zander (6) and Munoz.
L-C Twins hits — Kolb 2 (2B), Lopez (2B), Edmison.
Kennewick hits — Tanner 2 (2B), Munoz 2 (2B), Elliot (2B), Zander, Messner, Pabmino.
Pullman Posse splits pair
PULLMAN — The Pullman Posse’s Tyler Elbracht pitched a complete game and allowed only three hits and one run against Gonzaga Prep en route to a victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Pullman High School.
The Posse dropped the first game 7-6.
Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE BASEBALLManzardo honored by ABCA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named a third team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
He earned a similar honor from Perfect Game.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLEight selected for all-state game
TWIN FALLS — Eight area high school football players were set to participate in a small-school 8-man all-state game at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. The event was designed to raise awareness for the struggles of foster children.
Brayden Stapleton and Garrison Bogar of Deary, Chase Hunter and Covy Kelly of Timberline-Weippe, Matt Fletcher of Kendrick, Bodie Norman of Kamiah, Dalton Ross of Prairie and Eric Nelson of Salmon River were playing for the West team.
Results were unavailable at press time.