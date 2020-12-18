KAMIAH — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones scored 22 points with six 3-pointers Thursday as undefeated Lapwai erased an early deficit and handed Kamiah its first Whitepine League Division II loss in boys’ basketball.
Titus Yearout added 21 points for the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0), who also got 10 rebounds from Kase Wynott and eight from Alexander Ellenwood.
Lapwai trailed 8-0 before Ellenwood-Jones provided a spark with defensive coups and four 3s by the end of the first quarter. He and Yearout finished with five assists each and the latter had four steals.
“It was a good learning experience to play a team that is really well-coached and runs their offense very well,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “We had to be disciplined and play a team game on defense.”
LAPWAI (5-0, 4-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 8 0-0 22, Titus Yearout 8 1-2 21, Kross Taylor 1 0-2 2, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 3 0-0 6, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 1-4 59.
KAMIAH (3-2, 2-1)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 0-0 4, Jace Sams 8 0-0 16, Luke Krogh 1 4-5 7, Landon Keen 2 1-2 5, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 4, Brady Cox 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 5-7 44.
Lapwai 18 13 12 16—59
Kamiah 12 13 9 10—44
3-point goals — T. Ellenwod 6, Yearout 4, Krogh.
JV — Lapwai 62, Kamiah 29
Prairie 64, Clearwater Valley 31
KOOSKIA — Four Prairie players made double-digit contributions as the Pirates sailed to victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Zach Rambo led the way for Prairie (5-1, 2-1) with a game-high 19 points.
“He’s just starting to come into being an aggressive player,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “He’s started attacking — started figuring out that he’s a little bit taller, a little bit more athletic than most of the guys we’ve faced so far. His confidence is boosting him up quite a bit.”
Cole Schlader (17 points), Brody Hasselstrom (11) and Lane Schumacher (10) were the other top scorers for Prairie.
“They did a great job sharing the ball,” Wolter said. “Very unselfish basketball. Having four players in double digits, that’s hard to come by — a coach’s dream. I think we had eight turnovers total. Defensively, they did a good job of not getting outrun on the drive.”
Connor Jackson led Clearwater Valley (1-4, 0-3) with 14 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-1, 2-1)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 1-2 1, Lane Schumacher 4 0-0 10, Tyler Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 8 2-2 19, Cole Schlader 7 0-0 17, Brody Hasselstrom 4 2-2 11, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-6 64.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-4, 0-3)
Connor Jackson 7 0-0 14, Luke Olsen 2 0-0 4, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 2 0-2 4, Laton Schlieper 4 1-3 9, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 31.
Prairie 17 13 22 12—64
Clearwater Valley 6 6 11 8—31
3-point goals — Schlader 3, Schumacher 2, Rambo, Hasselstrom.
Timberline-Highland postponed
The Whitepine League Division II boys’ game between Highland of Craigmont and visiting Timberline of Weippe was postponed, as the Spartans were in quarantine because of an exposure to COVID-19.
A makeup date had not yet been announced at press time.
There was no word from the Timberline girls, who also were scheduled to play at Highland.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPrairie 49, Kamiah 15
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood held Kamiah to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Madison Shears spearheaded the Pirates (8-1, 5-1) with three 3s and 14 points. Delanie Lockett added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Kristin Wemhoff had 10 steals, eight points and five assists.
“She just is a good floor leader,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of Shears. “She takes charge on the floor, takes good shots, and is pretty heady. Just a smart kid out there. Just knows when to launch and when not to.”
Laney Landmark provided a team-high five points for Kamiah (4-5, 3-3).
“I thought the kids did a good job playing good defense and rotating in the defense, and just played good team ball,” Mader said.
KAMIAH (4-5, 3-3)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 2 0-2 4, Laney Landmark 2 0-1 5, Mariah Porter 2 0-0 4, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-3 15.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-1, 5-1)
Delanie Lockett 4 2-3 10, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-4 8, Madison Shears 5 1-2 14, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 4-6 8, Tara Schlader 2 3-7 7, Molly Johnson 0 0-2 0, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-24 49.
Kamiah 5 4 4 2—15
Prairie 22 10 10 7—49
3-point goals — La. Landmark, Shears 3.
JV — Prairie 17, Kamiah 8 (two quarters)
Orofino 47, Lewiston JV 41
A strong second half from Grace Beardin helped Orofino rally past Lewiston’s JV team in nonleague play.
Beardin finished with 21 points off eight field goals and a 5-for-5 effort at the free-throw line for Orofino (6-2), while Kaylynn Johnson had two 3s and totaled 14 points. Peyton Merry was “really key” and “saved us defensively,” according to coach Tessa Mullinix.
Loryn Barney led the way for the Bengals with 16 points.
“The girls are doing well,” Mullinix said. “We’re progressing, and we’re just going to keep moving forward with every game, one win at a time.”
OROFINO (6-2)
Grace Beardin 8 5-5 21, Sydnie Zywina 1 0-0 2, Riley Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 5 2-2 14, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Lindi Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Abi Cook 1 0-1 2, Sayq’is Greene 1 0-2 3. Totals 18 8-12 47.
LEWISTON JV
Dylynne Albright 2 2-5 7, Sydney Arellano 0 2-2 2, Loryn Barney 7 2-6 16, Sierra Kelly 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 2 0-0 4, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Savannah Burke 3 1-3 8, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Patience Patterson 0 0-0 0, Phoenix Pea 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-16 41.
Orofino 11 3 20 13—47
Lewiston 14 12 7 8—41
3-point goals — Johnson 2, Say. Greene, Albright, Burke.
JV — Lewiston C 38, Orofino 24
COLLEGESKing to call UI football games
MOSCOW — Eighth-year University of Idaho sports broadcaster Chris King will become the voice of the Vandal football team in the spring, as announced by Learfield IMG College, the school’s multimedia rightsholder.
King, the play-by-play announcer for UI’s men’s basketball team, takes over for Dennis Patchin, who has been hired by KHQ-TV (Channel 6) in Spokane.
“My wife and I love our life here on the Palouse and recently purchased our first home,” King said in a news release. “To have the chance to broadcast both football and basketball here is a dream come true and I couldn’t be more excited or proud to be doing that with the Vandals.”
King was the 2017 recipient of the National Sports Media Association Idaho Sportscaster of the Year award. The Washington State graduate, a native of Marysville, Wash., calls Tri-City Dust Devils minor league baseball games during the summer. He also hosts the weekly Idaho basketball coach’s show. King has experience announcing UI football games — alongside former standouts such as quarterback Matt Linehan and punter/kicker Austin Rehkow — on PlutoTV.