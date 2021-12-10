COTTONWOOD — Lapwai went on a 30-3 third-quarter run Thursday to close out an 84-40 victory against Whitepine League Division I rival Prairie in boys’ basketball action.
“The first half it was extremely tight,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “In the second half, we wanted to make the game faster and push the ball. That’s when we went on the run and didn’t look back.”
Kase Wynott paced the Wildcats with 23 points. He’s been a walking highlight reel for Lapwai (3-1, 2-0) during the early stages of its season, according to Eastman.
“He’s a dual threat and can get the crowd involved,” he said. “He’s had some highlight dunks and that gets our team going. He’s been a great spark for us.”
Titus Yearout added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kross Taylor finished with 14. AJ Ellenwood contributed 10 rebounds and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones tallied 10 assists.
Zach Rambo led the Pirates (2-1, 0-1) with 19 points and Lane Schumacher added 12.
LAPWAI (3-0, 2-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2 0-0 5, Titus Yearout 8 0-0 16, Kross Taylor 4 3-3 14, AJ Ellenwood 2 2-2 6, Kase Wynott 9 4-5 23, Ahlius Yearout 3 0-0 6, Simon Henry 2 0-0 5, Mason Brown 2 0-0 4, Chris Dohnee 1 2-2 5. Totals 33 11-12 84.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-1, 0-1)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-2 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-1 0, Lane Schumacher 4 2-3 12, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 2 0-0 4, Zach Rambo 9 0-1 19, Lee Forsmann 2 0-0 5, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton Mcelory 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-9 40.
Lapwai 22 22 24 16—84
Prairie 14 16 6 4—40
3-point goals — Taylor 3, T. Ellenwood-Jones, Wynott, Henry, Dohnee, Schumacher 2, Rambo, Forsman.
JV — Lapwai 53, Prairie 27
Genesee 55, Troy 48
GENESEE — Derek Burt finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs rallied to beat the Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Genesee (3-1, 1-1) trailed the majority of the game, falling behind by 10 points at halftime. A 19-8 fourth-quarter run proved to be key.
Jackson Zenner chipped in 14 points, Jack Johnson had 12 and Jacob Crick 11.
Troy (2-2, 0-2) was paced by Noah Johnson’s game-high 21 points.
TROY (2-2, 0-2)
Eli Stoner 1 0-3 2, Joseph Bendel 3 0-0 6, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 10 1-2 21, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 7, Boden Demeerleer 3 2-2 10, Brody Patrick 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-7 48.
GENESEE (3-1. 1-1)
Cameron Meyer 0 4-4 4, Jackson Zenner 5 3-6 14, Derek Zenner 0 1-2 1, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Crick 4 0-0 11, Jack Johnson 5 0-1 12, Derek Burt 6 1-5 13. Totals 20 9-18 55.
Troy 16 17 7 8—48
Genesee 12 11 13 19—55
3-point goals — Demeerleer 2, Blazzard, Crick 3, Johnson 2, Zenner.
JV — Troy 40, Genesee 29
Lake City 72, Moscow 44
MOSCOW — A promising lead through the first several minutes of play for the Bears quickly gave way to a takeover by the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene in Inland Empire League play.
“We were actually up at one point 16-7, and just went cold,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “They started getting buckets in transition in the second and third and kind of pulled away from us there.”
Sam Kees, Jamari Simpson and Bryden Brown had eight points apiece to lead scoring for Moscow (2-2), and Simpson had a team-high six rebounds.
Kolton Mitchell of Lake City (3-0) was the offensive powerhouse of the night, piling up 25 points. Former Moscow player Blake Buchanan added 13.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (3-0, 1-0)
Blake Buchanan 6 0-0 13, Reese Strawn 3 0-0 6, Justin Hill 0 0-0 0, Miles Jones 2 0-0 5, Cason Miller 3 0-0 7, Nathan Hocking 7 0-0 14, Zach Johnson 1 0-0 2, Josiah Weaver 0 0-0 0, Kolton Mitchell 9 6-9 25. Totals 31 6-9 72.
MOSCOW (2-2, 0-2)
Sam Kees 3 0-0 8, Jamari Simpson 2 4-4 8, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Bryden Brown 2 2-2 8, Taylor Strong 2 0-0 5, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 2-3 2, Ian Hillman 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 8-9 44.
Lake City 14 22 29 7—72
Moscow 16 8 8 12—44
3-point goals — Buchanan, Jones, Miller, Mitchell, Kees 2, Brown 2, Hillman 2, Strong, Rehder.
JV — Moscow 50, Lake City 33
St. John Bosco 53, Kendrick 48
COTTONWOOD — The Patriots of Cottonwood switched up their defense in the fourth quarter, going to a box-and-one to hone in on the Tigers’ Ty Koepp, and it worked perfectly in a Whitepine League Division II win.
“It was fun basketball tonight,” St. John Bosco coach Alex Frei said. “It was back and forth and down to the wire, what sports is all about. We really respect Kendrick. This is going to be a big morale booster for our kids.”
Koepp had tallied 14 points through the first three quarters for the Tigers (1-2, 1-1), but was limited to just three in the fourth to finish with 17 points.
Cody Wassmuth had a game-high 23 points for the Patriots (3-1, 2-0). Luke Stubbers and Tory Schmelik each added 13.
Lane Clemenhagen finished with 11 for the Tigers.
KENDRICK (1-2, 1-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 5 1-2 11, Jagger Hewett 0 0-0 0, Preston Boyer 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 0 2-4 2, Hunter Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 2 0-0 4, Ty Koepp 7 3-3 17, Dallas Morgan 4 0-4 8. Totals 20 6-13 48.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (3-1, 2-0)
Cody Wassmuth 6 9-11 23, Luke Stubbers 5 3-4 13, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 0 0-2 0, Tory Schmelik 4 3-4 13, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 15-23 53.
Kendrick 15 8 19 6—48
St. John Bosco 13 12 9 19—53
3-point goals — Boyer 2. C Wassmuth 2, Schmelik 2.
Logos 38, Potlatch 28
POTLATCH — Will Casebolt was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field in the second half to lead the Knights of Moscow to a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Loggers.
Casebolt paced Logos (1-1, 1-1) with 19 points. Jasper Whitling chipped in six points, two steals, four blocks and five assists.
Jack Clark led Potlatch (3-1, 1-1) with 12 points and Tyler Howard had 10.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-1, 1-1)
Jack Driskill 2 1-2 6, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 8 0-0 19, Jasper Whitling 2 2-2 6, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 3 Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-4 38.
POTLATCH (3-1, 1-1)
Dominic Brown 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 4 2-2 12, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 3 2-4 10, Patrick McManus 2 1-2 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-10 28.
Logos 3 6 10 19—38
Potlatch 6 6 9 7—28
3-point goals — Casebolt 3, Wilson, Driskill, Clark 2, Howard 2.
Highland 42, Timberline 39
WEIPPE — Ty Hambly was the hero of the night for the Huskies of Craigmont, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four blocks as they surged past the Spartans of Weippe for their first win of the season, this in Whitepine League Division II play.
“He was running on empty and really stepped up for the last part of the game,” Highland coach Patty Weeks said.
Noah Watson “got (the Huskies) going in that first quarter,” according to weeks, and made double-digit contributions of his own with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Highland (1-4, 1-1).
Parker Brown led the way for Timberline (1-3, 1-1)with 16 points and narrowly missed a late attempt at a tying 3-point goal.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-4. 1-1)
Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 7 7-11 21, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 0 0-0 0, Ty Goeckner 1 1-2 3, Elias Crea 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 4 0-1 11, Carter Dion 2 0-0 4, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-14 42.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-3, 1-1)
Parker Brown 4 6-7 16, Cody Bird 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 1 0-1 2, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Derrick Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 2 1-2 5, Gavin Christopherson 4 4-6 12. Totals 13 11-16 39.
Highland 8 9 11 14—42
Timberline 10 8 15 6—39
3-point goals — Watson 3, Crea, Brown 2.
JV — Highland 24, Timberline 13.
Deary 66, Nezperce 39
DEARY — A 25-9 opening quarter and three double-digit scorers for the night helped propel the Mustangs past the Nighthawks for their first win of the season in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Kalab Rickard led all scorers with 18 points for Deary (1-3, 1-0), while Lakye Taylor had a healthy double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Laithan Proctor scored 12. Teammate Blaine Clark impressed all-around with seven points, five assists and nine rebounds.
For Nezperce (0-5, 0-3), Ryan Zenner provided a team-high 13 points.
“Tonight, our defense was kind of what transitioned into our offense,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “We had a good first quarter; jumped on them pretty quick. What we’re trying to praise all year long is our effort. They have to dig deep no matter what the circumstances are.”
NEZPERCE (0-5, 0-3)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryan Zenner 5 2-3 13, Tanner Johnson 2 2-4 6, Caster Williams 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 0 1-2 1, Aiden McLeod 4 0-0 8, Brycen Danner 3 0-0 9, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-9 39.
DEARY (1-3, 1-0)
Laithan Proctor 6 0-0 12, Kalab Rickard 6 5-8 18, Wyatt Vincent 0 2-3 2, Blaine Clark 2 1-2 7, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 1 0-0 3, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 7 2-3 16. Totals 26 10-16 66.
Nezperce 9 12 11 7—39
Deary 25 22 10 9—66
3-point goals — Danner 3, Zenner, Clark 2, K. Rickard, Stapleton.
JV — Nezperce 17, Deary 14 (half)
Salmon River 49, Meadows Valley 22
NEW MEADOWS — Gabe Zavala had 20 points in the Savages' victory against the Mountaineers of New Meadows in a Long Pin Conference game.
Salmon River’s defense forced 16 turnovers.
Garret Shepherd added 12 points and Cordell Bovey had 10 for the Savages (2-0, 1-0).
Alex Sherman paced Meadows Valley (1-4, 0-1) with seven.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-0, 1-0)
Levi Cereghino 0 3-4 3, Garret Shepherd 5 0-0 12, Cordell Bovey 3 2-2 10, Gabe Zavala 8 4-7 20, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Dawson Whitney 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 11-15 49.
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS (1-4, 0-1)
Joshua Ford 0 0-0 0, Joseph Padgett 1 0-0 2, Cason Priddy 1 0-0 2, Anthony Correa 1 2-2 4, Dylan Gwinn 0 0-0 0, Alex Sherman 3 0-0 7, Dylan Jernigan 0 0-0 0, Cody Padgett 2 0-0 5, Koby Rives 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-2 22.
Salmon River 13 9 14 13—49
Meadows Valley 4 5 2 11—22
3-point goals — Shephard 2, Bovey 2, Sherman, Co. Padgett
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLDeary 31, Nezperce 30
DEARY — Trinity Wood converted a free throw with four seconds left to give the Mustangs a Whitepine League Division II victory against the Nighthawks.
Araya Wood notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 steals for Deary (3-2, 2-0).
Grace Tiegs and Jillan Lux each notched 10 points to lead the Nighthawks (5-3, 2-1).
NEZPERCE (5-3, 2-1)
Grace Tiegs 4 0-0 10, Jillian Lux 4 2-5 10, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-2 4, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 1 0-0 2, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-8 30.
DEARY (3-2, 2-0)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 0 1-2 1, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-3 9, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 4 2-4 11, Triniti Wood 1 2-2 4, Macie Ashmead 2 2-3 6, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-14 31.
Nezperce 4 8 8 10—30
Deary 7 5 11 8—31
3-point goals — Kirk 2, G. Tiegs 2, A. Wood.
Highland 49, Timberline 11
WEIPPE — Three players hit double figures as the Huskies raced out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Spartans of Weippe.
“It’s was an all-out team effort,” Highland coach Brett Arnzen said. “We played very well.”
Katie Goeckner paced the Huskies (1-5, 1-1) with 18 points. Hannah Miller added 15 points and Payton Crow finished with 14.
Sam Brown led Timberline (1-5, 0-3) with six points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-5, 1-1)
Payton Crow 7 0-2 14, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 9 0-2 18, Hannah Miller 7 0-0 15, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 0-4 49.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-5 0-3)
Natalie Amarillas 0 0-2 0, Sam Brown 2 0-2 6, Abby Brown 0 1-2 1, Carlie Harrell 2 0-2 4, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 1-8 11.
Highland 14 14 11 10—49
Timberline 2 3 3 3—11
3-point goals — Miller, Brown 2.
Kendrick 54, St. John Bosco 20
COTTONWOOD — Every player for the Tigers scored in a Whitepine League Division II victory against the Patriots of Cottonwood.
Kendrick (4-0, 2-0) had 22 steals, with Hailey Taylor with a team-high four. The Tigers held St. John Bosco (0-3, 0-2) to single digits in every quarter, including a scoreless second.
Harley Heimgartner paced Kendrick with 12 points, and Erin Morgan chipped in 10.
Rachel Sonnen led the Patriots with 10 points.
KENDRICK (4-0, 2-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-2 4, Harley Heimgartner 5 0-0 12, Rachel Olson 1 0-0 2, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kimbley 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 0 2-2 2, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 4 2-3 10, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 4-7 54.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-3, 0-2)
Sarah Walters 0 0-0 0, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0, Dani Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Noelle Chmelir 2 3-3 6, Julia Waussmuth 0 4-8 4, Rachel Sonnen 4 2-3 10. Totals 6 8-14 20.
Kendrick 16 14 17 7—54
St. John Bosco 6 0 6 8—20
3-point goals — Heimgartner 2.
Salmon River-Meadows Valley postponed
RIGGINS — The Long Pin Conference game between the Mountaineers of New Meadows and the Savages was postponed because of an injury. No other information was available at press time.
VOLLEYBALLArea standouts highlight Class 1A DI all-state teams
Six of the eight spots on the first team were taken by area players as the all-state volleyball teams recently were released.
Voting was done by coaches and sponsored by American Construction Supply and Rental.
Troy’s Jolee Ecklund, Isabelle Raasch and Bailee Cook all made it, as did Potlatch’s Josie Larson and Olivia Wise, and Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate.
The player of the year was the Trojans’ Morgan Blazzard, with her mom, Debbie, earning coach of the year.
Makenzie Stout and Isabelle Monk from Genesee were on the second team.
Kendrick’s Harley Heingartner was a second-team pick in Class 1A DII, as was Moscow’s Grace Allen in Class 4A. Lewiston’s Morgan Moran was honorable mention in Class 5A, as was Orofino’s Riley Schwartz.
WOMEN’S GOLFLCSC signs defending Class 3A champion
Lewis-Clark State’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Reese Garey to the 2022 women’s team.
Garey, who also competes in basketball and cross country, is the defending Class 3A state champion and won nine of 10 tournaments she entered in the fall. She holds the school record for lowest round at 76.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU gets another transfer from Oregon State
PULLMAN — Washington State has announced the addition of forward Brianna McReynolds from the transfer portal.
McReynolds, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, has transferred from Oregon State. She is the second player to transfer to the Cougars from the Beavers. Sydney Studer transferred in before the 2021 season.
In three seasons, McReynolds has 13 goals and 11 assists, earning Pac-12 all-freshman honors in her first year. This past season, she was Oregon State’s third-leading scorer with four goals despite missing six matches.