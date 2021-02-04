LAPWAI — Titus Yearout narrowly missed a triple-double and Kross Taylor scored 18 points as the Lapwai boys remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division I basketball play with a 74-43 win against Kamiah on Wednesday.
Yearout tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Wildcats (11-3, 10-0), and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added 12 points and 11 assists.
Kase Wynott contributed 12 points and AJ Ellenwood had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Cats shot 74 percent in the first half while taking a 42-22 lead.
Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman lauded his team’s effort to make the extra pass and maintain defensive discipline in the face of Kamiah’s methodical play.
Luke Krogh finished with 16 points for Kamiah (10-6, 7-4).
KAMIAH (10-6, 7-4)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 0-0 4, Jace Sams 2 0-0 4, Luke Krogh 5 3-3 16, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 1 2-2 4, Kaden DeGroot 0 2-2 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 6 1-2 13. Totals 16 8-9 43.
LAPWAI (11-3, 10-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 0-0 12, Titus Yearout 5 2-2 15, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 18, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 1 0-0 2, AJ Ellenwood 5 0-0 11, Kase Wynott 5 2-2 12, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-10 74.
Kamiah 10 12 14 7—43
Lapwai 19 23 23 9—74
3-point goals — Krogh, Ellenwood-Jones 2, T. Yearout, Taylor 4.
JV — Lapwai 58, Kamiah 38
GIRLSSalmon River 46, Cascade 28
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Sofie Branstetter had eight of her 18 points in the second quarter as Salmon River beat Cascade in the first round of a Class 1A Division II District III girls’ basketblal tournament at Meadows Valley High School.
Raney Walters added 10 points for the Savages (8-6), who had balanced scoring in all four quarters.
No other information was available at press time.
Salmon River will face top-seeded Tri-Valley in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday at the same site.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC game canceled
Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of Idaho was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Yotes’ program. It’s the second time a game between the two teams has been scheduled and canceled because of the virus.
The Warriors, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, and the Yotes are scheduled to meet in the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series set to begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. LCSC’s next scheduled game, which originally was set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Nazarene, has been moved up to 6 p.m. Friday and is an exhibition.