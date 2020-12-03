WEIPPE — The Lapwai Wildcats scored an impressive 35 points in the first quarter of their opening game of the regular season, rolling to a 76-33 nonleague boys’ basketball victory against the Timberline Spartans on Wednesday.
Coach Zachary Eastman said his team did all the right things in the first half, in which the Wildcats committed just three turnovers and raced out to a 55-22 advantage.
“We ran the floor really well and we rebounded the ball,” Eastman said. “We took care of the ball, had a lot of assists and guys just took good shots.”
Titus Yearout led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Lapwai. Kross Taylor finished with 15 points and three assists, and Terell Jones-Ellenwood added 15 points and five assists.
“Our boys were very prepared for this game,” Eastman said. “We had a lot of players that hadn’t played a lot of varsity minutes and they played very well as a team.
Devon Wentland finished with nine points for Timberline (0-2) of Weippe.
It could be a sign of things to come for Lapwai, who finished third in the state in the 2019-20 season.
“If we can run the floor like this, we’re going to be a very tough team to beat,” Eastman said.
LAPWAI (1-0)
Terell Jones-Ellenwood 5 0-0 15, Titus Yearout 10 4-4 25, Kross Taylor 5 2-2 15, Chris Brown 2 0-0 4, JC Sobotta 3 0-0 6, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 4 1-2 9, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-8 76.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-2)
Rylan Larson 2 1-2 6, Parker Brown 1 2-2 5, Ryder Cram 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 2, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0, Devon Wentland 4 1-4 9, Jaron Christopherson 2 1-2 5, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-10 33..
Lapwai 35 20 11 10—76
Timberline 12 10 6 5—33
3-point goals — Jones-Ellenwood 5, Taylor 3, T. Yearout, Larson, Brown, Cram, C. Hunter.
JV — Lapwai 94, Timberline 19
Prairie 61, Grangeville 52
GRANGEVILLE — Prairie found itself trailing by 14 points early, but then was able to break Grangeville’s full-court press and keep the Bulldogs’ scorers from driving to take a nonleague game.
The Pirates (2-0) trailed 17-3 early in the first quarter and were down 21-9 at the end of the period. Prairie trimmed the gap to four at half, then a 25-6 third-quarter spurt put the Pirates up 50-35.
“We were having a little bit of trouble with their full-court press,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “We broke that down and it turned into a few easy buckets.
“Defensively, they were driving right by us. They outsized us. So, at first, I think the boys came out a little tentaive. But as soon as they realized they couldn’t hit the jump shot, we were able to get things going.”
Cole Schlader paced the Pirates with 29 points, and Tyler Wemhoff added 15.
Miles Lefebvre led Grangeville (0-1) with 20 points, and Blake Schoo chipped in 11.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-0)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Tyler Wemhoff 6 2-2 15, Shane Hanson 2 1-2 5, Zach Rambo 3 0-0 8, Cole Schlader 8 11-13 29. Totals 21 14-17 61.
GRANGEVILLE (0-1)
Miles Lefebvre 9 1-1 20, Reece Wimer 2 0-0 4, Blake Schoo 5 0-1 11, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 1 1-2 3, Dane Lindsley 2 1-4 5, Jared Lindsley 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 3-8 52.
Prairie 9 16 25 11—61
Grangeville 21 8 6 17—52
3-point goals — Schlader 2, Rambo 2, Wemhoff, Lefebvre, Schoo, J. Lindsley
JV — Prairie 54, Grangeville 48.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLKamiah-Prairie rescheduled
Tuesday’s Whitepine League Division I game between Kamiah and Prairie was postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 17. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALLMoscow players honored by IEL
Seven Moscow players recently were honored as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 4A all-league football team.
Senior Jonah Elliss, who has committed to play for the University of Utah, was named the league’s player of the year.
Making the first team on offense were senior quarterback Chad Redinger, and senior offensive linemen Tyler Skinner, Preston Bielenberg and Kaden Kiblen.
Making the first team on defense were sophomore lineman Micah Ellis and junior defensive back Cody Isakson.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Chad Redinger, Moscow. Running back — Gerrit Cox, Sandpoint; John White, Lakeland. Receiver — Alden Waddington, Lakeland; Cody Newhart, Sandpoint. Tight end — Ammon Munyer, Lakeland. Linemen — Marcus Anderson, Sandpoint; Sam Feusier, Lakeland; Tyler Skinner, Moscow; Preston Bielenberg, Moscow; Kaden Kiblen, Moscow. Kicker — Elek Christopherson, Sandpoint.
Most valuable player — Parker Pettit, Sandpoint.
DEFENSE
Linemen — Micah Elliss, Moscow; Keith Jensen, Sandpoint; Will Hurst, Sandpoint. Linebacker — Isaac Webb, Sandpoint; Connor Moore, Lakeland; Cody Steiger, Sandpoint. Backs — Elijah Larson, Sandpoint; Adam Bucholtz, Sandpoint; Cody Isakson, Moscow; Thomas Calder, Lakeland. Punter — Alden Waddington, Lakeland. Returner — Cox.
Most valuable player — Tag Benefield, Sandpoint.
Player of the year — Jonah Elliss, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Wes Benefield, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC game with Yellowstone Christian rescheduled
Lewis-Clark State College’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Yellowstone Christian, which originally was scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Activity Center, now will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the same site.
In fact, the two teams will play twice. The Warriors and the Centurions also will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Activity Center. Both games are exhibition contests.
This is the third consecutive season the teams will meet. Last season, LCSC won 94-47 in the regular season opener for the Warriors.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho, Washington State games changed
The University of Idaho and Washington State University women’s basketball games scheduled for the end of the week have been altered in one form or fashion because of the pandemic.
Washington State’s game at Stanford, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, has been postponed because of coronavirus protcols in Santa Clara County. It will take place at a time and date to be determined later. The Cougars’ game Sunday at California still is scheduled to take place and now will be WSU’s season opener.
Idaho’s series at Memorial Gym with Sacramento State, orginally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, now will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The switch was mutually agreed upon by both schools.