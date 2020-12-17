MOSCOW — Blake Buchanan’s return to Moscow was a positive one for the former Bear. But in the end, the Lake City Timberwolves got contributions from everyone, particularly on the offensive glass, and it did in Moscow’s boys’ basketball team.
The Timberwolves got 14 offensive rebounds, spread out among the team, and held on to beat the Bears 54-52 in a nonleague game Wednesday at the Bear Den. The game was scheduled just two days ago after Timberlake had to back out because of positive virus tests.
“It shouldn’t have came down to that,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “That’s the telling story of the game right there. Their whole team was really good on the boards. They had a guard who was like (5-foot-10) who got a couple on one possession. We just didn’t have a really good effort in that area.
“Defensively, overall, we played really well. We just didn’t finish on the boards.”
Lake City (3-0) had taken the lead early in the fourth quarter and went up by six. But Moscow (1-2) slowly chipped away at the advantage, trimming to one with 18 seconds remaining on a basket. The Bears fouled the Timberwolves, and they made 1-of-2 free throws. On the next possession, Lake City fouled Moscow, but the Bears missed the front end of the bonus situation and the clock ran out.
“We had our chances,” Uhrig said. “It was close, nip-and-tuck the whole way pretty much.”
Kolton Mitchell led the Timberwolves with 15 points. Jack Kiesbuy added 14 points and Buchanan, a 6-9 sophomore post who transferred before the season, finished with 12.
Joe Colter paced the Bears with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Moscow next will host Grangeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (3-0)
Blake Buchanan 6 0-0 12, Ben Janke 1 1-2 3, Chris Irvin 1 0-1 2, Jack Kiesbuy 5 4-4 14, Nathan Spellman 0 0-0 0, Zach Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kolton Mitchell 5 3-3 15, Varick Meredith 2 1-3 5 Totals 21 10-15 54.
MOSCOW (1-2)
Bryden Brown 2 0-0 6, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 6, Cody Isakson 0 1-2 1, Sam Kees 2 0-0 5, Barrett Abendroth 1 2-2 4, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 5, Benny Kitchel 2 2-4 8, Joe Colter 5 1-2 11, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 6-10 52.
Lake City 20 14 5 15—54
Moscow 16 14 10 12—52
3-point goals — Mitchell 2, Brown 2, Rehder 2, Kitchel 2, Simpson 2, Kees, Skinner.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City.
Kendrick 76, St. John Bosco 35
KENDRICK — Three Kendrick players finished in double figures as the Tigers rolled to a Whitepine League Division II victory against the Patriots.
Kendrick (2-4, 2-2) found its shooting touch, making 54 percent of its field goals, and that was something coach Tim Silflow was happy to see.
“For us, we haven’t been playing as good as I think we can, and we haven’t been shooting as well, so it was nice to see the shooters hit their shots,” Silflow said. “It was by far our best shooting night from the field.”
Talon Alexander led the way for the Tigers with 18 points and five assists, while Jagger Hewett tallied 17 points and eight assists. Those two combined to make six 3-pointers. Ty Koepp contributed 12 points.
The Tigers also held St. John Bosco (0-4, 0-3) to just 27 percent shooting from the field.
Another positive for Kendrick: It played a lot of players.
“We subbed a lot tonight and that’s how I want to develop this team,” Silflow said. “I want to play eight or nine guys, and it was a good confidence builder for this young team.”
Cody Wassmuth led the Patriots with 10 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-4, 0-3)
Cody Wassmuth 4 0-0 10, Wyatt Weckman 1 0-0 2, Luke Stubbers 4 1-2 9, Levi Wassmuth 0 1-2 1, Clay Weckman 2 1-4 5, Tory Chmelyk 2 0-0 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Mattheu Warren 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 3-8 35.
KENDRICK (2-4, 2-2)
Jagger Hewett 7 0-0 17, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 1-2 7, Ty Koepp 5 2-2 12, Dallas Morgan 3 0-0 6, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Fitzmorris 3 0-0 7, Matt Fletcher 1 0-0 3, Talon Alexander 7 1-1 18. Totals 32 4-5 76.
St. John Bosco 11 12 7 5—35
Kendrick 23 23 21 9—76
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth 2, Hewett 3, Alexander 3, Fitzmorris, Fletcher.
SCHEDULE CHANGESGames scrapped because of virus
The Lewiston boys’ junior varsity basketball game against Orofino’s varsity team, which was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. today at Orofino, was postponed because of COVID-19 related quarantines in the Bengal program, according to an email sent by the Orofino athletic department. The game is trying to be rescheduled for later in the season. The girls’ game between Orofino and Lewiston’s JV team still is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. today at Lewiston.
Also, Potlatch has had to scratch a pair of scheduled boys’ games for the same issues. The Loggers’ games at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie and 3 p.m. Tuesday at home against Highland are off for now. The game against the Pirates will be rescheduled since it is a Whitepine League Division I contest, while the contest against the Huskies will be attempted to be rescheduled.
Because of that, Tuesday’s Highland at Potlatch girls’ game has been moved up to a 2 p.m. start.
Salmon River’s boys’ and girls’ programs also will not play any more games until after winter break because of a staff member’s positive test and symptoms among the athletes. That affects today’s games at Garden Valley and Saturday’s contests at home against Cascade.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC men still in top 10
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team retained a spot in the top 10 as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its first top 25 coaches’ poll of the regular season.
The Warriors (2-0), who swept a pair of games from Yellowstone Christian on Dec. 4-5, actually slipped a couple of spots from the preseason poll, moving from No. 5 down to No. 7.
LCSC does not currently have any games scheduled as of this time.
The women’s team, which beat Montana State-Northern in a pair of games, also slipped a bit from the preseason poll but still is receiving points. The Warriors (3-1) are just outside the top 25 at No. 29 with 67 points.
LCSC will be back in action this weekend with home games at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 6 Carroll College. The two teams already have met once this season, with the Fighting Saints coming away with a 99-48 win Nov. 28 at the Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic.