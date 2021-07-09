Cruz Hepburn went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the second game, but the Lewis-Clark Twins were swept by the Columbia Basin (Wash.) River Dogs 8-0 and 9-4 on Thursday in the Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field.
The Twins (4-22) outhit the River Dogs 10-7 in the finale, but a five-run inning in the bottom of the fifth put Columbia Basin over the top, as the Twins were held scoreless the rest of the way.
In the opener, which counted toward the pool-play standings, the Twins were held to just one hit, a one-out single by Jack Johnson in the fourth inning.
Kayden Carpenter took the loss, allowing seven hits, four walks and seven runs, all earned, in 4 innings.
The Twins next face New Level Prep in the tournament at 7 p.m. today at Harris Field.
GAME 1
Columbia Basin 202 22—8 8 0
L-C Twins 000 00—0 1 1
Carson Janke and Cooper Correia; Kayden Carpenter, Elliott Taylor (5) and Jake Feger.
L — Carpenter.
Columbia Basin hits — Cooper Cooreia 3 (2 2B, 3B), Eathan Gustefron, Zane Harden, Carson Janke, Jacob Martinez, Gavin Bingham.
L-C Twins hit — Jack Johnson.
GAME 2
L-C Twins 101 020 0—4 10 1
Columbia Basin 120 051 x—9 7 2
Wyett Lopez, Kaden Daniel (5) and Quinton Edmison; Beau DeChance, Drew Greninser (3), Jordan Martin (5), Gavin Bingham (5) and Blaine Macdonald.
L-C Twins hits — Cruz Hepburn 3 (2B), Jack Johnson 2 (3B), Lopez (2B), Elliott Taylor, Thomas Reynolds, Brice Bensching, Edmison.
Columbia Basin hits — Asher Lindgren 3 (2B, 3B), Winston Roberts (2B), Zane Harden, Cooper Correia, Seth Olson.
Havre (Mont.) North Stars 5, Moscow Blue Devils 2
FLORENCE, Mont. — The Blue Devils tried to mount a late rally, but it came up short in the Rasmussen Memorial tournament.
The North Stars built a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but Hayden Thompson doubled in a pair of runs for Moscow (16-6) with two outs. However, Dylan Andrews, who had singled the batter before, was thrown out trying to score all the way from first base.
Thompson had two hits to lead the offense. He also took the loss, allowing six hits, four walks and five runs in 6ž innings.
The Blue Devils will face the Bitteroot (Mont) Bucs and the Lewistown (Mont) Redbirds at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively, in the event today.
Havre 000 140 0—5 6 2
Moscow 000 000 2—2 8 1
Kale Reno and Tavish McLain; Hayden Thompson, Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson.
L — Thompson.
Havre hits — Trenton Malockney 2 (2B), Theron Peterson (2B), Brody Nanani, Ethan Carlson, Tavish McLain.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa (2B), Dylan Andrews, Preston Boyer, Mack Hagenbaugh, Isaac Staszkow, Cam House.
COLLEGESLCSC has athletes named academic All-District
Five Lewis-Clark State golf and tennis athletes were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District at-large team.
Golfers Carlos Davila and Lauren Hamm, and tennis players William Bruchard, Laura Diaz and Sophie Uhlenkott earned the accolade.
Uhlenkott is a three-time honoree, Bruchard has been honored twice and it is the first time for the other three.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 grade-point average.