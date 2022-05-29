HOMEDALE, Idaho — Trace Roberts allowed six hits in going the distance, helping himself at the plate with two hits as the Lewis-Clark Cubs American Legion baseball team earned a 9-2 victory Sunday against the Nampa Braves in the Owyhee Rattler Tournament at Homedale High School.
Earlier in the day, the Sawtooth Catch tallied five runs in the first two innings, the scored six fourth-inning runs in beating the Cubs 11-4 in a game called after five innings because of the time limit.
Roberts allowed three walks and two runs, both earned. He struck out six. Offensively, he went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Cubs (1-1-1) outhit the Braves 9-6. Trace Green went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Emmett Slagg hit a two-run double in a four-run sixth and Tucker Green finished with two RBI.
In the opener against the Catch, Guy Krasselt had two of the Cubs' three hits.
On Saturday, LC Cubs tied with the River Cats 5-5. No other information was available at that game.
Sawtooth 320 60—11 11 4
LC Cubs 110 11—4 3 2
Noah Thunborg, Joe Bernal (1), Bryce Tam (5) and Mike Clark; Lance Bambacigno, Zack Bambacigno (4), Trace Green (5) and Race Currin. W—Bernal. L—L. Bambacigno
Sawtooth hits — Ryan Foster 2 (2B), Brayden Schaefer 2 (2B), Nixon Downs 2, Noah Thunborg 2, Aidan Messerschmidt (2B), Brady Schelhaas, Mike Clark.
LC Cubs hits — Guy Krasselt 2, Trace Roberts.
———
LC Cubs 010 404 0—9 9 0
Nampa 000 000 2—2 6 3
Trace Roberts and Race Currin; Diego Soto, Kai Sena (5), Tyler Downes (6) and KC Kerns.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Roberts 2, Trace Green 2, Emmett Slagg (2B), Mason Way, Jackson Slagg, Lance Bambacigno, Tucker Green.
Nampa hits — Bryce Wallingford 2, Hayden Wade 2, KC Kerns, Tyler Downes.