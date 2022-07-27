L-C Babe Ruth softball team concludes run at 16U World Series

Members of the Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U team gather before a World Series game in Jensen Beach, Fla. The team’s run at the tournament came to an end Tuesday after seven games.

 Courtesy Samuel Schaefer

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark 16U Babe Ruth softball team lost 15-0 to Hamilton County, Fla., on Tuesday in the first round of the Diamond bracket in the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball World Series at Pineapple Park.

“When you have a bunch of kids that are all great people, coaching is a lot of fun,” Lewis-Clark coach Willie Wingfield said. “These girls deserved to have this experience. They got to see some great teams this week.”

Tags

Recommended for you