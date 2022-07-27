JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark 16U Babe Ruth softball team lost 15-0 to Hamilton County, Fla., on Tuesday in the first round of the Diamond bracket in the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball World Series at Pineapple Park.
“When you have a bunch of kids that are all great people, coaching is a lot of fun,” Lewis-Clark coach Willie Wingfield said. “These girls deserved to have this experience. They got to see some great teams this week.”
Elizabeth Harrington drew a one-out walk in the first inning and Cady Browne hit a single to left field, but both were stranded.
In the fourth inning, Beccah Hogaboom reached on an error to start the inning and Mayonna Miller singled. The two reached scoring position, but were unable to score.
Sarah Snyder allowed one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
“Being so young and playing such great competition they never gave up,” Wingfield said. “We made mistakes, but kept our heads up and kept fighting. They represented our valley very well.”
Lewis-Clark 000 0— 0 2 6
Hamilton County 681 x—15 16 1
Cady Browne, Sarah Snyder (2) and Addy Bruck; Sarah Welch and Bailey Driggers. W—Welch. L—Browne.
Lewis-Clark hits — Cady Browne, Mayonna Miller.
Hamilton County hits — Mallory Blue 3 (2B), Chloe Bolyard 3, Deanna Bell 2, Bailey Driggers 2, Lauren Davis, Megan Wellman (2B), Kristen Livingston, Sarah Welch (2B), Mia Owens, Abigail Ranck.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWSU’s Stone named to Nagurski watch list
DALLAS — Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. was named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced.
The award is presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football. Stone Jr. is one of 85 players named to the list. He made 11.5 tackles for loss, tied for fourth in the Pac-12, and was tied for eighth with five sacks.
Also, the school announced it would begin fall practice at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Rogers Field.
The team will conduct 25 practices leading up to the Sept. 3 season opener against Idaho. The Cougars will have helmets-only practice for the first two days, Aug. 3 and 4, of camp, with shoulder pads being added on Aug. 5. The first practice in full pads is set for Aug. 9.
There will be two scrimmages, at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU to play in Hawaii in December
HONOLULU — Washington State’s men’s basketball team will be part of the eight-team Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic from Dec. 22-25, it was announced.
The Cougars will play George Washington at 6 p.m. Pacific on Dec. 22 in the first round. Depending on the results, Washington State will take on Pepperdine or Hawaii in a semifinal or a consolation round game Dec. 23. Games for placing will take place Dec. 25.
The Cougars are one of three teams in the event who competed in the NIT this past season, along with Iona and SMU.
CYCLINGEwers continues climb up Tour standings
Moscow product Veronica Ewers has improved with each of the three stages thus far at the Tour de France Femmes.
The 27-year-old, who races for the women’s world tour team EF-Education TIBCO Silicon Valley, placed 22nd out of 144 cyclists in the field in Stage 3 after recovering from a crash late in the 83-mile ride from Reims to Epernay, which involved more than 5,100 feet of vertical climbing. The finish was an improvement from 59th in Stage 1 and 26th in Stage 2, and she jumped 12 spots to 17th in cumulative tour standings.
Ewers was with the front pack of riders before the crash, which occurred after other cyclists slid in front of her. Teammate Letizia Borghesi gave up her bike for Ewers to ride to the finish.