MERIDIAN — The Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U All-Star softball team punched its ticket to the World Series in Treasure Coast, Fla., on Friday by taking the first two games in a best 2-out-of-3 regional tournament final against Meridian.
Lewis-Clark won the first game 11-1 and the second game 22-12, each stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
“The girls worked their tails off and continued getting better,” coach Willie Wingfield said about the team’s summer progress. “Was fun to watch them.”
Cady Browne was dominant in the circle in the two games. Browne threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 11 in Game 1. The only hit she allowed was a leadoff single by Lindsay Probst. Browne added two hits offensively.
In the second game, Browne came in relief and went three scoreless innings, striking out seven. She also had the game clinching hit in a nine-run fifth as L-C rallied from a 12-1 deficit after 1½ innings.
Katie Bittle had two hits, including a double. Maryssa Clements scored three times and collected two hits.
The team, compiled of kids from Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston, will play in the World Series from July 22-27.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 421 31—11 6 0
Meridian 000 00— 0 1 0
Cady Browne and Addy Bruck; N/A and N/A.
Lewis-Clark hits — Katie Browne 2, Kamryn Lockhart, Becca Hogaboom, Corrina Scoville, Mayona Miller.
Meridian hit — Lindsay Probst.
GAME 2
Meridian 660 00—12 2 0
Lewis-Clark 142 69—22 10 4
N/A and N/A; Becca Hogaboom, Kierra Nielson (2), Cady Browne (3) and Cady Browne, Addy Bruck (3).
Meridian hits — Taylor Zenner, Bella Bruno.
Lewis-Clark hits — Maryssa Clements 2, Katie Bittle 2 (2B), Katie Browne 2 (2B), Becca Hogaboom, Corrina Scoville, Mayona Miller, Elizabeth Harrington.
SUMMER BASEBALLCubs go 1-1 in Palouse Summer Series
The Lewis-Clark Cubs won their first game 6-1 against New Level Prep but dropped the nightcap to Redmond 5-4 in the Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field.
Trace Green threw a two-hitter in a complete-game effort for the Cubs (14-10) against New Level. He threw 103 pitches and struck out three.
“Green was lights out on the mound, did an absolute fantastic job of commanding his pitches,” coach Kent Knigge said.
L-C did all of its damage in the third and fourth innings, scoring three runs in each.
Mason Way and Clayten Jenkins-Hix both knocked in a pair of runs.
The Cubs scored four runs in the first inning against the Dudes, including a two-run double by Green. Brody Balmer would knock in Green with a single.
Colby Simpson came in relief for Redmond in the second and retired the final 17 batters he faced, striking out 10 on 75 pitches.
“Simpson was commanding three pitches. (Toby) Elliott went toe-to-toe with him for six innings,” Knigge said.
The only baserunner L-C was able to muster after the first was on a dropped third strike that allowed Guy Krasselt to reach in the second.
New Level Prep 000 010 0—1 2 2
Lewis-Clark 003 300 0—6 8 0
Reese Widman and Owen Hansin; Trace Green and Race Currin.
New Level Prep hits — Luke Meitlich 2 (2B).
Lewis-Clark hits — Lance Bambacigno 2, Clayten Jenkins-Hix 2, Guy Krasselt (2B), Tucker Green, Mason Way (2B), Trace Green.
———
Lewis-Clark 400 000 0—4 2 3
Redmond 120 001 1—5 10 2
Toby Elliott, Guy Krasselt (7) and Race Currin; Asulock, Colby Simpson (2) and Kreidra. W—Simpson. L—Krasselt.
Lewis-Clark hits — Trace Green (2B), Brody Balmer.
Redmond hits — Jackson Werner 2, Hamilton Strain 2 (2B), Mazziotti 2, Landskov (3B), Kreidra, Colby Simpson, Davia (3B).
North Idaho Lakers 12-14, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 0-4
SANDPOINT — The Zephyrs couldn’t get much offense going as they were swept in an American Legion league doubleheader by the Lakers, each game ending by mercy rule.
Camas Prairie (7-8) managed just four hits in the first game against Zeke Roop, with David Goicoa registering two of those. Roop struck out four batters and also had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI offensively for North Idaho (8-6).
The Zephyrs got off to a better start in the second game, taking a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, then rallying for two more runs in the third to pull within 6-4, but Sandpoint scored eight unanswered runs to end it.
Blake Schoo was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Sam Lindsley was 2-for-3 and Ryan Lockart doubled and scored a run.
Roop had two hits, scored two runs and had four RBI to pace the Lakers.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 000 00—0 4 2
North Idaho 083 1x—12 6 2
Sam Lindsley, David Goicoa (3) and Cody Klement; Zeke Roop and Mike Riley. L—Lindsley.
Camas Prairie hits — David Goicoa 2, Colton McElroy, Noah Behler.
Sandpoint hits — Cameron Garcia 2 (2B, 3B), Zeke Roop 2, Alex Leverich (3B), Kody MacDonald.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 202 00—4 8 4
North Idaho 063 05—14 11 2
Ryan Lockart, David Goicoa (4) and Cody Klement; Jack Ringer and Dillon Terry. L—Lockart.
Camas Prairie hits — Sam Lindsley 2, Blake Schoo 2, David Goicoa, Ryan Lockart, Noah Behler, Ray Holes.
North Idaho hits — Zeke Roop 2 (2B), Kody MacDonald 2, Mick Koch 2, Avery Bocksch (2B), Alex Leverich, Ethan Butler, Jack Ringer, Dillon Terry.
Patriots split games
COEUR D’ALENE — Bryson Hathaway’s one-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh scored Tyler Elbracht and Josh Greene as the Palouse Patriots managed a 12-11 victory against Spokane Expos Ducham in the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic and a split of their first two Senior Division games at Ramsey Park.
In the opener, Palouse (10-12) was no-hit by Spokane Expos Kurucz pitcher AJ Russo in an 8-0 loss. Calvin Heusser walked twice and Brady Coulter walked once for the Patriots
Coulter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored against Ducham. Greene doubled, scored two runs and had three RBI. Hathaway finished with three RBI. Elbracht scored three times for the Patriots, who erased a 10-3 deficit after 2½ innings.
Nate Elbracht allowed three hits, three walks and a run in four innings of relief to pick up the win.
Palouse 000 00—0 0 1
SE Kurucz 000 26—8 11 0
Joey Hecker and N/A; AJ Russo and N/A.
SE Kurucz hits — Hunter Derr 2 (2B), Chase Sanders 2 (2B), Nate Weatherheal 2 (2B), Brayton Ayers 2, Caden Andreas, Cole Stoddard, David Barnes.
———
SE Ducham 271 001—11 10 2
Palouse 304 014—12 9 2
Luke Ferugson, Trey Schmidt (4), Sam Moore (5) and N/A; Max McCloy, Nate Elbracht (3) and N/A. W—N. Elbracht. L—Moore.
SE Ducham hits — Brayton Dean 3, Kyler Wasley 2, Trey Schmidt (2B), Trevor Shupe, Nolan Koch, Sam Moore, Dom Victor.
Palouse hits — Brady Coulter 2, Josh Greene (2B), Brendan Doumit, Joey Hecker, Max McCloy, Tyler Elbracht, Nate Elbracht, Bryson Hathaway.
Twins drop a pair
SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Twins dropped their first two games in the Senior Division of the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Al K. Jackson Field.
The Twins (12-10) lost a close one to the Spokane Expos Webb team 10-9 then fell to St. Albert 9-4 to start the tournament 0-2.
There were no other details available at press time.
Homedale 12-10, Orofino Merchants 0-8
OROFINO — The Merchants struggled to keep Homedale off the scoreboard, getting swept in an American Legion doubleheader.
The first game ended after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Anthony Fabbi and Steve Bradbury had the lone hits for Orofino (6-7-1) in the first game.
The bats came alive to start Game 2 as the Merchants tallied four runs on one hit in the bottom of the first.
Homedale then scored nine unanswered runs.
Orofino made a late rally, scoring four in the seventh and moving the tying run to first base.
Dash Barlow scored twice and Nate Guinard walked three times.
Linescores were unavailable at press time.
Posse drops game
COLFAX — The Pullman Posse couldn’t generate much offense as they fell 13-1 to the Northwest Bandits in Palouse Summer Series action at McDonald Park.
The Posse so far are 0-3 in the tournament.
There were no other details available at press time.
Blues split in tournament
SPOKANE — The Asotin County Blues split a pair of games in the Junior Division of the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Mt. Spokane High School.
The Blues took down the Knights 11-7 in their first game but fell short 9-1 in their second game against Mt. Spokane.
No other information was available at press time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho women bring in veteran coach
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s basketball coaching staff has announced the addition of Darin Spence as associate head coach.
Spence spent the 2021-22 season as head coach at Miles (Mont.) Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association. He’s been a head coach for more than 30 years at schools in NCAA Division I and II, NAIA and NJCAA schools.
Spence was at Newman University in Wichita, Kan., for nine seasons, also spending time at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., at New Mexico State, Marymount College in Salina, Kan., Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kan. and Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan.
“Darin is bringing a tremendous amount of experience to our program, an extremely high basketball IQ, recruiting contacts stretching from Kansas to California, and great energy and enthusiasm to our program,” said Jon Newlee, who met Spence while coaching at SMU, in a news release.