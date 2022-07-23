L-C 16U softball drops first 2 games at Babe Ruth World Series

Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U softball players warm up before a regional tournament game earlier this month in Meridian, Idaho. The team lost its first two games in the World Series on Friday in Jensen Beach, Fla.

 Courtesy Hogaboom family

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U softball team struggled in its first two games of pool play at the World Series on Friday, falling 19-0 to Puerto Rico and 7-0 to the Treasure Coast (Fla.) Athletic Association Wildcats.

Puerto Rico scored five-plus runs in three seperate innings to come away with the victory in a game that was shortened because of the mercy rule.

Tags

Recommended for you