KAMIAH — Christian Nixon tallied three hits and Brady Mclay supported his pitching with a double and a single Monday as Kamiah beat Potlatch 16-6 in a Whitepine League baseball game.
Mclay struck out 11 in five innings and Nixon continued his midseason surge as the Kubs (9-5, 9-4) pushed their win streak to nine games.
Nixon drove in four runs in a “smokin’ hot” performance, Kubs coach Tommy Williamson said.
Potlatch 002 031—6 6 2
Kamiah 021 12(10)—16 9 2
Howard, Simons (5), Vowels (5), Carpenter (6), Yearout (6) and Palmer. Mclay, Weist (6) and W. Williamson.
Potlatch hits — Howard 2 (2B), Whitney, Simons, Yearout, Tucker.
Kamiah hits — Mclay 2 (2B), W. Williamson 2, Bashaw, H. Williamson, Nixon 3.
Grangeville 6, St. Maries 1
GRANGEVILLE — David Goicoa struck out eight for the Bulldogs in a Central Idaho League win versus the Lumberjacks.
Goicoa used 96 pitches to throw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.
Miles Lefebvre went 3-for-3 with two runs for Grangeville (7-15, 2-2).
Goicoa, Cody Klement and Ray Holes had two hits each.
Shaun Hunter doubled and later scored in the seventh for St. Maries (3-10, 1-3) to avoid the shutout.
St. Maries 000 000 1—1 4 3
Grangeville 003 102 x—6 10 2
Wyatt Holmes, Trace Wicks (6) and Dillon Holder; David Goicoa, Jeffrey Jackson (7) and Cody Klement. W—Goicoa. L—Holmes.
St. Maries hits — Trace Wicks 2, Shaun Hunter (2B), Dillon Holder (2B).
Grangeville hits — Miles Lefebvre 3, Cody Klement 2 (2B), David Goicoa 2, Ray Holes 2, Jared Lindsley (2B).
CV-Nezperce scrapped
KOOSKIA — The scheduled game between Clearwater Valley and Nezperce was canceled because of inclement weather.
Due to a rescheduling issue, Nezperce forfeited. The official score goes down as 1-0.
The two teams are scheduled to play Thursday in Kooskia. The Nighthawks didn’t want to make it a doubleheader because of a lack of pitching.
SOFTBALL
Colton 9-16, Pomeroy 4-4
COLTON — The Wildcats won both both ends of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against the Pirates behind strong pitching from Maggie Meyer.
Meyer threw two complete games, striking out 13 and allowing just 10 hits between the two games.
Rachel Becker went 3-for-3 in Game 2 for Colton (8-4, 3-2). Becker hit a home run and a double and knocked in six. The catcher totaled 10 RBI.
Keely Maves struck out 20 in two complete games for Pomeroy (6-9, 4-7).
GAME 1
Pomeroy 200 020 0—4 5 0
Colton 330 300 x—9 4 5
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres; Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker.
Pomeroy hits — Elizabeth Ruchert 2 (2B), Taylor Gilbert, Keely Maves (2B), Kaylee Schmidt.
Colton hits — Sidni Whitcomb (2B), Maggie Meyer (2B), Rachel Becker (2B), Mary Pluid.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 021 01— 4 5 5
Colton 306 7x—16 12 0
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres; Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker.
Pomeroy hits — Elizabeth Ruchert 2 (2B), Hannah Bagby 2 (HR), Keely Maves (2B).
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 3, Rachel Becker 3 (HR, 2B), Mary Pluid 3 (2B), Sidni Whitcomb, Maggie Meyer, Kate Schultheis.
Kendrick 17, Lapwai 6
KENDRICK — The Tigers were victorious in a Whitepine League game versus the Wildcats that was cut short because of an injury.
Lapwai (1-8, 1-8) pitcher Jordyn McCormack-Marks was hit with a comebacker in the fourth inning and taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was released later in the evening.
McCormack-Marks was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI before the injury.
Erin Morgan had three hits, including a three-run home run, and knocked in six for Kendrick (9-6, 7-5).
Lapwai 310 2— 6 11 0
Kendrick 548 0—17 12 0
Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Leiloni Ellenwood; Erin Morgan and Kenadie Kirk.
Lapwai hits — Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 (2 2B), Kayla Williamson 2 (2B), Presley Nellesen, Solara Greene, Kelsey Williamson, Amasone George, Andreanna Domebo, Deion StandingRock.
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 3, Erin Morgan 3 (HR, 3B), Kenadie Kirk 2 (2 2B), Harley Heimgartner 2, Hailey Taylor, Natalie Kimbley.
Panthers win by forfeit
ASOTIN — Asotin picked up a home win when Davenport canceled its game because of a lack of players.
The Panthers improved to 15-4 overall and 10-4 in league.
Clarkston JV 26, Orofino 14
The Bantams JV used a 12-run second inning to score a nonleague against the Maniacs.
Orofino scored nine runs in the first inning and all 14 of their runs in the first three.
Clarkston JV scored at least three runs in every inning.
Orofino 923 00—14 9 2
Clarkston JV 3(12)7 4x—26 16 3
Hanna Johnson and Dayna Maetche; Emma McManigle and Keely Ubachs.
Orofino hits — Burrows 2, McCarthy 2, L. Johnson 2, H. Johnson 2, Miller.
Clarkston JV hits — Broemmeling 4, Phillips 3, Stoker 3, Combs 2, Ubachs 2, McManigle, Coates.
TRACK
Moliga throws 37-7½
LAPWAI — Soa Moliga of Lapwai threw the shot a personal-record 37 feet, 7½ inches and Kadence Beck of Highland posted a triple win in the sprints in the nine-team Kendrick Invitational at Lapwai.
Logos captured both team titles.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 205.5, St. Maries 81.5, Kendrick 71, Nezperce 52, Grangeville 42, Lapwai 39, Highland 31, Deary 9, Genesee 6.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.97. 2. Lina Jankovic, Log, 13.70. 3. Allison Dundas, SM, 14.44.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.57. 2. Naomi Taylor, Log, 29.26. 3. Allison Dundas, SM, 30.52.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 59.52. 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 1:02.60. 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:04.10.
800 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:27.46. 2. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:27.53. 3. Cora Johnon, Log, 2:39.90.
1600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:19.61. 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:49.43. 3. Mari Calene, Log, 5:46.76.
3200 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:49.28. 2. Rachel Olson, Ken, 14:33.94. 1. Liara Sullivan, SM, 14:59.80.
100 hurdles — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 19.05. 2. Bridgid Monjurfe, Log, 19.76. 3. Lucy Guhin, Log, 19.93.
300 hurdles — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 54.89. 2. Aubree Lux, Nez, 57.79. 3. Lucy Guhin, Log, 1:00.39.
400 relay — 1. Logos (K. Monjure, Rench, B. Monjure, Holloway) 55.54.
800 relay — 1. Logos (Sentz, Elmore, Jankovic, Grauke) 2:23.29.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Miller, Evans, Jankovic, Blum) 2:02.38. 2. St. Maries 2:13.93.
1600 relay — 1. Grangeville (Bryant, Elliott, Galloway, Zechmann) 5:24.74.
High jump — 1. Jamie Mueller, SM, 4-10. 2. Sarah Spence, SM, 4-8. 3. Signe Holloway, Log, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Naomi Taylor, Log, 7-6. 2. Eve Rench, Log, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Log, 24-9. 2. London Comis, Log, 13-9½. 3. Emily Mottern, Dea, 13-9.
Triple jump — 1. KateBeth Monjure, Log, 30-8¼. 2. Katharine Duuck, Nez, 28-2¾. 3. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 27-6¼.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 37-7½. 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 33-10. 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 31-9.
Discus — 1. Jacklin Linnemeyer, SM, 104-4. 2. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 92-7. 3. Abby Whitman, Lap, 77-2.
BOYS
Team scores — Logos 144, Grangeville 131, St. Maries 119, Kendrick 74, Deary 36, Lapwai 30, Genesee 123, Nezperce 7, Highland 3.
100 — 1. Mason Brown, Lap 12.19. 2. Gabe Kantner, Gra, 12.34. 3. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 12.43.
200 — 1. Gabe Kantner, Gra, 24.92. 2. Ethan Kolar, SM, 25.48. 3. Aiden Elmore, Log, 25.67.
400 — 1. Soloman Howard, Log, 53.21. 2. Theo Sentz, Log, 54.38. 3. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 54.38.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:07.15. 2. Zach Atwood, Log, 2:08.48. 3. Seamus Wilson, Log, 2:11.35.
1600 — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:58.95. 2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 5:03.99. 3. Lucuis Comis, Log, 5:13.66.
3200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Log, 10:36.87. 2. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 11:02.17. 3. Kyle Banister, Gen, 12:28.73.
400 relay — 1. Logos (Carlson, Comis, Daniels, Elmore) 49.58. 2. St. Maries 50.17. 3. Feary 50.40.
800 relay — 1. Logos (Sundie, Yager, Wilson, Howard) 1:42.49. 2. Genesee 1:55.03.
Medley relay — 1. Kendrick (Clemenhagen, Hogan, S. Hewett, j. Hewet) 4:01.08. 2. Grangeville 4:06.74. 3. Logos 4:12.79.
1600 relay — 1. Grangeville (Detweiler, Gates, Gortsema, Zechmann) 4:07.65. 2. Deary 4:12.43. 3. St. Maries 5:01.30.
High jump — 1. Tristan Nelson, SM, 5-2. 2. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 5-0. 3. Derick Romiski, Ken, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Garett Mueller, SM, 10-0. 2. Ben Martin, SM, 8-6. 3. Tristan Currall, Nez, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Mason Brown, Lap, 18-8. 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 18-5½. 3. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 16-10.
Triple jump — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 35-6. 2. Fredrick Plange, SM, 34-0¼.
Shot put — 1. Chase Phillips, SM, 37-10. 2. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 37-5. 3. Triston Jones, Ken, 36-8½.
Discus — 1. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 137-11. 2. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 124-0. 3. Scott Sotin, SM, 118-1.
TENNIS
Clarkston 6, Shadle Park 1
SPOKANE — The No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Gustafson and Ella Leavitt won 6-0, 6-0 as Clarkston topped Shadle Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League makeup match.
The Bantams improved to 6-2 and 5-1.
Singles — Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Danielle Cozzetto 6-2, 6-4; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Emma Hill 6-2, 6-2; Alyssa Smith, SP, def. Audrey Whittle 6-1, 1-6, 6-4; Nani Woodbury, Clk, def. Aliya Alexander 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Maddie Kaufman and Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Ensenya Avila and Kenzi Johnston 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Gustafson and Ella Leavitt, Clk, def. Kallye Chambers and Lydia Schepard 6-0, 6-0; Joanna Schnatterle and Mya Mendoza, Clk, def. Kendal Pepner and Clarie Barlin 6-4, 6-4.
GOLF
Greeny wins for Pullman
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny carded a 77 to lead Pullman to the title in the fourth Greater Spokane League match at Esmeralda Golf Course.
Tierney McKarcher shot an 87 to lead Clarkston to second place.
Team scores — Pullman 363, Clarkston 402, East Valley 490.
Top scorer — Lauren Greeny, Pul, 77.
Other Pullman scores — Ryliann Bednar 82, Matiline Rink 87, Alexis Hendrickson 116, Emma Bobo 128.
Clarkston scores — Tierney McKarcher 87, Ava Mendoza 99, Eloise Teasley 99, Sammy Hudgins 116, Hailey Mendenhall 130.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Vandals face Texas in NCAA
AUSTIN, Texas — The Idaho men’s tennis team is set to face the Texas Longhorns at 8 a.m. Pacific on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship.
The Vandals punched their ticket by defeating Montana State 4-3 on Saturday to win the Big Sky Championship. It was the first time Idaho has claimed the Big Sky title since 2018.
No. 12 Texas will play host in the first two rounds of its section. Southern Methodist and Louisiana State will play in the other first-round game at that site.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Way earns Cascade honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior Riley Way, who moved into second all-time on the Warrior hit list on Saturday, was honored Monday as the Cascade Conference Baseball Player of the Week.
Way hit 8-for-10 on the weekend, including a home run and two doubles. The shortshop knocked in four runs and scored six times.
It is the second conference weekly award for Way this season, and his fourth all-time.