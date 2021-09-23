GRANGEVILLE — Zayda Loewen notched six kills, five aces and eight digs Wednesday as the Kamiah volleyball team of the Class 1A Division I ranks shrugged off a decisive first-set loss to defeat Class 2A school Grangeville for the first time in several years.
The scores were 9-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20.
Emma Godwin contributed nine kills for the Kubs (2-8), and sisters Logan and Laney Landmark combined for 29 digs. Laney added seven kills.
After the first set, Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said she told her team, “Just leave it there — leave that set there” and move onto the second.
The fourth-year Kubs coach defeated her alma mater.
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah 2-0.
Loggers roll past Rams
KOOSKIA — Olivia Wise had seven kills and four aces as Potlatch downed Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 in Whitepine League Division I action.
It was the Loggers’ first match since suffering their first loss of the season Monday against Troy.
“It was good to bounce back,” Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Troy gave us a reality check, so we know what we needed to work on and improve on. You can take every win you can get in the Whitepine League.”
Josie Larson had seven assists, four aces and three kills in about a set and a half of action for Potlatch (8-1, 7-1). Jordan Reynolds added five kills, and Emma Patton tallied seven assists in about one set of action.
The Loggers next play at 7 p.m. Monday at home against Logos.
JV — Potlatch def. CV 2-1.
Tigers outlast Deary
DEARY — Harley Heimgartner rang up 33 digs as Kendrick outlasted Deary 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, 16-25, 15-12 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Erin Morgan logged six kills and five blocks for the Tigers, and Natalie Kimbley added five kills and six digs.
Bantams defeat alumni
Maggie Ogden collected 12 kills as Clarkston downed former Bantams 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 25-10 in an alumni match.
Maddie Kaufman tallied 22 assists for the Bantams, and Nani Woodbury had 11 kidgs.
The eight-person alumni team represented a 10-year range of graduates going back to the class of 2011.
Lewiston’s match at Lake City moved
Lewiston’s Inland Empire League match at Lake City, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. today, has been rescheduled for noon Oct. 9 because of a shortage of bus drivers in the district.
CROSS COUNTRYSheffler leads breakthrough win
Ethan Sheffler strode to a boys’ title to lead Clarkston to the team crown in a cross country dual meet against East Valley at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
Sheffler was timed in 18 minutes, 2.04 seconds on a 5,000-meter course as the Bantam boys won 24-31.
“This is Clarkston’s first team win in league competition on the boys; side in more than a decade,” Bantams coach Pat Sobotta said. “We knew it would be a competitive race going in. I am super-proud of how our boys stayed focused and worked together throughout the race.”
Mia Bunch paced the Clarkston girls by taking fifth.
GIRLS
Team score — East Valley 15.
Winner — Logan Hofsett, EV, 19:17.93.
Top Clarkston placers — 5. Mia Bunce 26:17.63; 7. Taylor Celigoy 28:04.70; 8. Mikoto Grimm 28:09.25; 9. Claire Dooley 29:12.40.
BOYS
Team scores — Clarkston 24, East Valley 31.
Winner — Ethan Sheffler, EV, 18:02.04.
Top Clarkston placers — 2. Mark Tadzhimatov 18:42.50; 4. Caleb Daniel 21:28.76; 5. Samuel Polis 22:44.63; 6. Stanley Hochrein 22:49.75; 7. Gabe Erickson 22:56.43.
Huffman wins for Pullman
SPOKANE — Leo Huffman of Pullman handily won the boys’ title in a dual meet against West Valley at Millwood Meadows.
Huffman was timed in 16 minutes, 47 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Nicole Jones led the Pullman girls with a third-place finish. West Valley took both team titles.
“We knew West Valley was going to be our hardest match-up (in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League),” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said, “but we were blown away by how our young team grouped together and competed.”
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 21, Pullman 38.
Winner — Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 19:34.
Top Pullman placers — 3. Nicole Jones 20:32; 5. Elly Kunkel 21:54; 7. Abigail Wacker 23:11; 11. Alison Hathaway 24:16; 13. Erin Tolleson 25:57.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 24, Pullman 31.
Winner — Leo Huffman, Pul, 16:47.
Other top Pullman placers — 6. Peter Jobson 18:02; 7. Raul Najera 18:05; 8. Brendan Doumit 18:11; 9. Seth Hathaway 18:12.
FOOTBALLOrofino homecoming game moved
OROFINO — Orofino’s homecoming game against St. Maries, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22, has been changed to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 because of an officiating shortage.
Asotin Oct. 1 game moved up
ASOTIN — The Asotin football team announced its game at Davenport, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 1, has been moved up to the same time Sept. 30 because of an officiating shortage.
GOLFJeglum falls back at PNW PGA event
MOLALLA, Ore. — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum carded an 8-over-par 79 and fell off the pace after two rounds of the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Arrowhead Golf Club.
Jeglum, playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, sits tied for 55th place at 10-over 152, 20 shots behind leader Colin Inglis, of Junction City, Ore.
The top seven qualifiers advance to the 2022 PGA Professional Championship, which will be April 17-20 in Austin, Texas.
The third and final round begins at 9 a.m. today.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls past No. 24 Colorado
PULLMAN — Junior middle blockers Kalyah Williams and Magda Jehlarova each had 10 kills as the Washington State volleyball team won its seventh consecutive match, downing No. 24 Colorado 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for the teams at Bohler Gym.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis contributed 37 assists for the Cougars (7-4, 1-0) and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 16 digs.
Leah Clayton led the Buffaloes (9-1, 0-1) with 14 kills. Jenna Ewert had 26 assists and 12 digs, and Brynna DeLuzio had 18 digs.
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday against No. 8 Washington at home.
COLLEGE TENNISIdaho pair advances to quarters
PROVO, Utah — Idaho freshman Francisco Gay and sophomore Francisco Bascon moved on to the quarterfinal round of singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Mountain regional at BYU.
Gay upended Utah State’s Sergi Mico Fenollar 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, and Bascon, the No. 24 seed, downed No. 16 seed Maciej Ziomer of Northern Arizona, 7-5, 6-2.
Gay now moves on to play 14th-seeded Louis Menard of New Mexico State, while Bascon will play No. 23 seed David Cierny of Utah State in matches that will take place at 9 a.m. Pacific today.
Junior Bruno Casino fell in his round of 32 match to eighth-seeded Francisco Bastias of Utah, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles action, Gay and sophomore Mario Duron Garza beat Weber State’s Tristan Sarap and Elyes Marouani 8-4 in the seond round but fell 8-6 to BYU’s Matheus Ferreira Leite and Jack Barnett in third-round play.
Bascon and Casino fell 8-4 to eighth-seeded Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and Mattia Ros of Denver.