CALDWELL, Idaho — Lukas Krogh put up 14 points and shot 9-for-11 from the foul line as Kamiah used a variety of defenses to stifle Liberty Charter 41-23 on Thursday in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball tournament at Vallivue High School.
The second-seeded Kubs (19-6) play a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Pacific today against Grace, which beat Rimrock 61-35.
Kamiah held the Patriots to 30 percent shooting, including 1-for-16 from 3-point range.
“We hang our hat on our ability to play defense,” Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said. “Our offense sputtered from time to time. We could have really spread it out a little bit more. But first game down here, a little bit of jitters. We spread it out and held the ball a little, too, to make sure we secured that first win.”
David Kludt tallied seven points, seven rebounds and two 3-pointers for the Kubs, and Everett Skinner also had seven points.
Kamiah shot 54 percent in the first half and led 18-11 at halftime. The Kubs cooled off to 42 percent for the game but finished 4-of-10 from long range.
Dallin Criddle, the Patriots’ 6-foot-6 guard, was held to 14 points and 0-for-7 shooting from distance.
“We extended our zone a little bit — we’ve been working on that,” Aaron Skinner said. “We got some good turnovers off that. We didn’t really do what we wanted to do offensively off of our transition. They did a pretty good job of slowing us up and getting to some spots that we were trying to get to. But ultimately we did what we needed to do.”
LIBERTY CHARTER (18-6)
Tyler Baker 1 0-0 2, Luke Thomas 1 0-0 3, Phillip Crust III 0 0-0 0, Shayne Edwards 0 0-0 0, Nicky Neagu 0 0-0 0, Kade Johnson 0 0-0 0, Luke Starner 2 0-0 4, Stephen Roskam 0 0-0 0, McKinnon Dodge 0 0-0 0, Dallin Criddle 7 0-0 14. Totals 11 0-0 23.
KAMIAH (19-6)
Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Lukas Krogh 2 9-11 14, David Kludt 3 0-0 7, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 1-2 7, Brady Cox 3 0-0 6, Kavan Mercer 1 4-4 6, William Millage 0 0-0 0, Kolby Hix 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 15-19 41.
Liberty Charter 5 6 6 6—23
Kamiah 12 6 13 10—41
3-point goals — Thomas, Skinner 2, Krogh, Kludt.
Jerome 63, Moscow 46
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Moscow fell to second-seeded Jerome in a quarterfinal-round game of the Idaho Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at Rocky Mountain High School.
The Bears (15-10) hung close for most of the game, trailing 27-23 at halftime and 40-35 through three quarters, but Jerome (23-2) reached a new peak and pulled away in the fourth.
“(Jerome) just made the plays in the fourth quarter,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “They got on a roll. We made some mistakes, and they just carried all the momentum through the quarter.”
Moscow was led by Jamari Simpson and Taylor Strong with 14 points apiece, while Mikey Lloyd scored a game-high 17 for Jerome, which Uhrig called a “very disciplined, hard-fighting team.”
The Bears return to action in consolation play at 6 p.m. Pacific today against Burley at the same site.
MOSCOW (15-10)
Sam Kees 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 5 1-2 14, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 2 0-0 5, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Bryden Brown 3 0-0 6, Taylor Strong 4 6-7 14, Zac Skinner 0 1-2 1, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-11 46.
JEROME (23-2)
Evan Sheffield 2 2-2 7, Josh Arevelo 2 0-0 5, Colton Ellison 1 0-0 2, Scott Cook 5 1-1 12, Schuyler Mower 2 0-0 5, Mikey Lloyd 6 1-2 17, Keenan Blair 2 0-0 4, Gavin Capps 3 4-4 11. Totals 23 8-9 63.
Jerome 15 12 13 23—63
Moscow 10 13 12 11—46
3-point goals — Simpson 3, Rehder, Isakson, Abendroth, Lloyd 4, Sheffield, Arevelo, Cook, Mower, Capps.
Rockland 55, Kendrick 40
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Tigers held even through the first quarter, but fell into a hole in the second and never recovered in a first-round defeat against the Bulldogs in the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state tournament at Caldwell High School.
“We kind of, in the first quarter, kept that Tieg Matthews in check,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “They really changed some things up, and they got a lot of offensive rebounds.”
Matthews would finish with 24 points for Rockland (21-3), which outrebounded Kendrick 42-29 on the day.
The Tigers (12-9) enjoyed a team-high 18 points from Jagger Hewett, along with 10 points and six rebounds from Hunter Taylor.
Kendrick faces Timberline of Weippe in consolation play at 6 p.m. today at the same site. The Tigers have already faced the Spartans twice so far this season, going 1-1.
KENDRICK (12-9)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 7-9 18, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 1 0-1 2, Hunter Taylor 2 3-4 10, Mason Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Anthony Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 1 0-0 2, Carson Hogan 0 0-0 0, Leyton Brown-Sherrill 0 0-0 0, Dallas Morgan 3 1-2 7. Totals 13 12-20 40.
ROCKLAND (21-3)
JT Parish 1 1-2 3, Clay McLean 0 0-0 0, Ezra Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Gavin Permann 0 0-1 0, Teague Matthews 10 4-9 24, Easton Hall 0 0-0 0, Wes Matthews 2 0-0 5, Dylan Merritt 0 1-2 1, Tyson Kress 0 0-0 0, Eli Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Brigham Permann 6 3-4 17, Hayden Smith 0 0-0 0, Brandon Neal 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 10-19 55.
Kendrick 13 9 12 6—40
Rockland 13 17 14 11—55
3-point goals — Hewett, Taylor, B. Permann 2, W. Matthews.
Carey 62, Timberline 40
CALDWELL, Idaho — Getting outscored by 20 points in the first quarter, the Spartans of Pierce-Weippe suffered a first-round loss to the Panthers in the Idaho 1A Division II tournament at Caldwell High School.
Timberline shot 2-for-19 from 3-point range, was outscored 21-4 from beyond the arc, and committed 37 turnovers.
The Spartans (13-11) face a consolation game at 6 p.m. Pacific today against fellow Whitepine League member Kendrick at the same site.
Logan Hunter paced seventh-seeded Timberline with nine points and seven rebounds, and Rylan West added seven points.
Carsn Perkes racked up 16 points and 13 rebounds for Carey (20-6).
The Spartans trailed 25-5 after a quarter and 49-24 heading into the final period. They got outrebounded 46-37 and outdone 18-8 in second-chance points.
TIMBERLINE (13-11)
Parker Brown 1 3-4 5, Cody Bird 1 0-0 2, Rylan West 3 0-0 7, Micha Nelson 1 2-2 4, Tim Short 1 3-4 5, Jude Nelson 1 2-2 5, Logan Hunter 3 3-5 9, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 1 1-2 3, Jaron Christopherson 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 14-19 40.
CAREY (20-6)
Preston Wood 4 1-2 13, Connor Simpson 3 0-0 7, Ashton Drage 1 0-1 2, Colton Larna 0 0-0 0, Carsn Perkes 6 3-6 16, Riley Morey 3 0-0 6, Hagen Hennefer 0 0-0 0, Ivan Carrillo 2 0-0 6, Chris Gamino 1 0-0 2, Chase Bennion 3 1-2 7, Owen Parke 1 0-0 2, Nick Versis 1 0-0 2. Totals 25-69 5-11 46.
Timberline 5 14 5 16—40
Carey 25 13 11 13—62
3-point goals — West, Nelson, Wood 4, Simpson, Perkes, Carrillo.
Morton-White Pass 64, Colfax 60
SPOKANE — Playing against a larger team, Colfax’s Washington Class 2B boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal game against Morton-White Pass came down to the final minute in true March Madness fashion.
Bulldogs star John Lustig had a heroic 40-point, 12-rebound performance, but it wasn’t enough to lift his Bulldogs past the Timberwolves.
“You get to this point in the year and we know that regardless of who we’re going to play, all there is is good teams left,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Morton-White Pass was tough, that was a tough matchup for us with their size.”
Lustig’s driving layup tied the game at 60 and he had a chance for a traditional three-point play. But Lustig missed the free throw and fouled a T-Wolves (17-7) player on the rebound, ending his game with 41 seconds left as he fouled out.
“He’s done a great job for us,” Jenkin said. “Obviously, he’s the heartbeat of our team. I think it’s tough to put that one into words a little bit. That was a big call there at the end of the game … but sometimes those things happen. That was a big foul.”
Colfax (18-5) didn’t score again and MWP closed out the game at the free-throw line.
The more-balanced T-Wolves put four players in double figures, led by Gary Dotson with an 18-point, 10-rebound effort. Leytan Collette, Josh Salguero and Hunter Hazen each finished with 12 points.
The game was tied at 45 early in the fourth quarter and neither team led by more than five the rest of the way.
MORTON-WHITE PASS (17-7)
Leytan Collette 5 1-4 12, Kysen Collette 1 1-5 3, Gary Dotson 7 4-5 18, Carter Dantinne 1 0-0 2, Josh Salguero 4 4-6 12, Judah Kelly 1 2-2 4, Hunter Hazen 5 2-5 12, Jace Peters 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 15-29 64.
COLFAX (18-5)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 5, Carson Gray 2 0-0 5, Seth Lustig 1 3-4 6, John Lustig 13 9-10 40, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-2 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-16 60.
MWP 17 12 15 20—64
Colfax 17 17 11 15—60
3-point goals — L. Collette, J. Lustig 5, Demler, Gray, S. Lustig.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 40, Mossyrock 35
SPOKANE — Garfield-Palouse won the battle of the Vikings versus Mossyrock to advance to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 1B girls state basketball tournament at Spokane Arena.
Kenzi Pedersen scored 20 of Gar-Pal’s 27 points in the opening half as the fifth seed pulled out to a 27-14 halftime lead. Pedersen finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
“(Pedersen) was unstoppable in the first half,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “Didn’t score as much in the second half, but got some big rebounds for us.”
Garfield-Palouse next plays at 7:15 p.m. today against Mount Vernon Christian at the same site for the right to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Mossyrock (15-7) did not score for the first 5:40 of the game.
Caelyn Marshall took charge in the third quarter for Mossyrock as she went on a personal 6-0 run to cut the lead to seven. Marshall finished with 11 points to lead Mossyrock.
Garfield-Palouse (18-5) struggled to find the bottom of the basket as their Mossyrock shut down Pedersen and Madi Cloninger in the second half. Cloninger finished with just three points.
“We played as good as you could in the first half, the second half we could just never get it going on offense,” Parrish said, who added that the defense played a complete game and was the reason for the win.
Hailey Brooks, who finished with 10 points for Mossyrock, hit a 3 with 4:20 to go in the game to cut the lead to one. It then had several good looks to take its first lead, but failed to do so.
Makenzie Collier, who had nine points, hit four clutch free throws late to help Gar-Pal stay in front.
MOSSYROCK (15-7)
Abbie Lovan 2 0-0 4, Teaguen Weise 0 0-0 0, Payton Torrev 2 5-6 9, Caelyn Marshall 3 4-6 11, Hailey Brooks 3 3-3 10, Areonna France 0 0-0 0, Chesney Schultz 0 0-0 0, Adyson Barrows 0 0-0 0, Delaney Marshall 0 1-1 1. Totals 10 13-16 35.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-5)
Kara Blomberg 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Collier 1 6-6 9, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 9 4-6 24, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-12 40.
Mossyrock 4 10 14 7—35
Garfield-Palouse 13 14 5 8—40
3-point goals — Marshall, Brooks, Pedersen 2, Cloninger, Collier.
Colton 57, Pomeroy 43
The Wildcats outlasted the Pirates in their 11th meeting in the past four seasons to advance to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament at Spokane Arena.
Maggie Meyer went on a personal 6-0 run in the first quarter giving Colton (21-2) a 13-3 lead.
Meyer, who led all scorers with 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 28-14 point lead late in the second quarter.
Pomeroy (17-8) would score six of the final eight points in the half to cut lead to 10 at the break. Keely Maves, who had all of the Pirates’ points in the spurt, finished with 22.
Pomeroy cut the Colton lead to four early in the third quarter before both teams went cold.
“Thought our team persevered and overcame adversity,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We have played (Pomeroy) a lot and are pretty familiar with each other.”
Kyndra Stout, who added 16 points, hit a 3 as the buzzer sounded to give the Wildcats a 39-30 lead.
Mary Pluid chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Colton, who next will play Neah Bay at 9 p.m. today at the same site for the right to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Pomeroy next plays at 2 p.m. today in an elimination game against Wilbur-Creston-Keller at the same site.
POMEROY (17-8)
Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Chase Caruso 2 2-2 7, Elizabeth Ruchert 3 0-2 6, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Jillian Herres 2 1-3 5, Keely Maves 8 4-10 22, Isabella Field 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-17 43.
COLTON (21-2)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 8 6-11 25, Mary Pluid 3 4-5 10, Kyndra Stout 6 0-0 16, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 6-8 6, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-24 57.
Pomeroy 5 15 10 13—43
Colton 13 17 9 18—57
3-point goals — Maves 2, Caruso, Gilbert, Stout 4, Meyer 3.
COLLEGE TRACKLCSC competes in first day of NAIA indoor meet
BROOKINGS, S.D. — A pair of relays competed on the first day of the NAIA national indoor meet at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The women’s 1,600 relay of junior Ashley Britt, senior Karlie Smith, sophomore Anika Grogan and freshman Madigan Kelly finished in a time of 3:56.06. The time was 0.61 seconds faster than their previous best this season, but it only was good enough for fourth in the third heat and 12th overall.
The top two finishing teams in each heat plus the next two best times advanced to the final of the event.
Grogan and Kelly each are former Lewiston High School standouts.
The men’s distance medley relay of seniors Dillon Dawson and Clayton VanDyke, junior Brycen Brown and sophomore Carter Gordon finished in a time of 10:41.09 in the third heat, placing eighth in the heat and 21st overall.
The Warriors will see plenty of action today. Kelly will compete in the preliminaries of the women’s 60 hurdles at 10:35 a.m. Pacific. VanDyke competes in the men’s 800 semifinals at 1 p.m. Senior Emily Adams runs in the semifinal round of the women’s 3,000 at 1:55 p.m. and senior Cole Olsen will run in the men’s 3,000 preliminaries at 2:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho adds assistant coach
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s soccer coaching staff has announced the addition of Madison Kroger to the staff.
Kroger previously was a volunteer assistant in the fall with Hawaii, working on scouting reports and film breakdown.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to join a veteran staff and work with a fantastic program,” Kroger said in a news release.
She began her career as an assistant in 2019 at Central Washington, specializing in defenders. The next year, she assisted at NCAA Division II Stanislaus State (Calif.), where he was the recruiting coordinator and planned training sessions.
“Madison is a great addition to our staff,” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “She is very experienced and knowledgeable. She is high energy with a great work ethic.”