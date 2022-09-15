MOSCOW — In a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match rescheduled from today to Wednesday because of referee availability, Logos of Moscow toppled Idaho Class 1A Division I heavyweight Genesee for its biggest win of the season thus far.

The Knights prevailed 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 to move to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in league play, avenging an August loss to the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2).

