MOSCOW — In a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match rescheduled from today to Wednesday because of referee availability, Logos of Moscow toppled Idaho Class 1A Division I heavyweight Genesee for its biggest win of the season thus far.
The Knights prevailed 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 to move to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in league play, avenging an August loss to the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2).
Evie Grauke and Lily Leidenfrost put down 10 kills apiece to spearhead the Logos offense.
“They just played well all the way around,” Logos coach Jeff Becker said. “They played together as a team... Things came together for us tonight after a lot of practices.”
JV — Genesee def. Logos 2-0.
Bears fall in Timberwolves’ den
COEUR D’ALENE — On senior night at Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, Moscow put up strong resistance for three sets but ultimately fell 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12.
Morgan Claus was a leader for the Bears (7-7) on offense and defense with nine kills and 20 digs, while Eva Biladeau added another nine kills and Maecie Robbins made 21 digs.
“We actually played good the first three sets,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “It was their senior night, so lots of energy in the gym. ...We just had some unforced errors that killed us in those three sets.”
JV — Moscow def. Lake City 2-1.
Maniacs master Panthers
OROFINO — Coach Heidi Summers was proud of the way her Maniacs “played as a team tonight and played together” in a 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory against visiting nonleague rival Asotin.
Leaders for the Maniacs (3-4) included Grace Beardin (12 kills, two blocks), Miley Zenner (nine kills, 11 digs) Rilee Diffin (seven kills, 12 digs) and Livia Johnson (28 assists).
For Asotin (3-2), Haylee Appleford had four kills and seven assists, Makayla Wheeler recorded four aces and six digs, Lily Denham made nine assists and six digs, and Carlie Ball had five blocks.
JV — Asotin def. Orofino 2-1.
C — 1-1 tie.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERClarkston 3, Ferris 0
The Bantams recorded a notable nonleague shutout against Ferris of Spokane at Lincoln Middle School.
Rebecca Skinner had a hand in two of Clarkston’s three goals, assisting Gabie Mills on the first and scoring the second herself. Sadie Thummel added the third goal with help from Lily Somers. Goalkeeper Eloise Teasley made nine saves to preserve the win for the Bantams (2-0-2).
“It’s always nice to beat a bigger school,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Ferris is a 3A school, and they’re a pretty solid program. We’re moving in the right direction, so it’s definitely a feel-good win and everybody that played contributed in a big way.”
Ferris 0 0—0
Clarkston 1 2—3
Clarkston — Gabie Mills (Rebecca Skinner), 25th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 62nd.
Clarkston — Sadie Thummel (Lily Somers), 65th.
Shots — Clarkston 13, Ferris 8. Saves — Ferris: Myan Johansen 10. Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 9.
Lake City 10, Moscow 1
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Moscow managed to get on the board in the second half, but could not stem the tide of Lake City goals in a nonleague defeat.
Addy Rainer scored the lone goal for Moscow (6-3) in the 58th minute with an assist from sister Elli Rainer.
“Tough loss for the Bears,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “The girls learned a lot from a very talented team and will come back stronger because of it.”
Moscow 0 1— 1
Lake City 5 5—10
Lake City — Olivia Azzollini, 4th.
Lake City — Georgia Whitehead, 11th.
Lake City — Macie Lilyquist, 15th.
Lake City — Whitehead, 20th.
Lake City — Delaney Moczan, 30th.
Lake City — MacKenzie Goings, 42nd.
Lake City — Emily Medina, 49th.
Lake City — Goings, 52nd.
Lake City — Whitehead, 54th.
Moscow — Addy Rainer (Elli Rainer), 58th.
Lake City — Aspen Boykin, 70th.
Shots — Lake City 20, Moscow 2. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 10. Lake City: N/A 1.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERLake City 8, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Lake City of Coeur d’Alene exploded with six goals in the second half to defeat Moscow 8-1.
Zack Skinner scored the Bears only goal in the 70th minute from a corner kick.
Moscow goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched 12 saves.
The Bears fall to 2-4 overall and next will play at Post Falls on Monday.
Moscow 0 1 — 1
Lake City 2 6 — 8
Lake City — Bryce Snow (Gavin Schoener), 35th.
Lake City — Snow (Bryant Donovan), 38th.
Lake City — Josh Kerns (Connor Jump), 42nd.
Lake City — Jacob Molina (Jump), 43rd.
Lake City — Kerns (Jump), 46th.
Lake City — Molina (Jump), 49th.
Lake City — Ryder Torgersen (Snow), 68th.
Moscow — Zack Skinner (penalty kick), 70th.
Lake City — Kerns (penalty kick), 78th.
Shots — Lake City 22, Moscow 2. Saves — Lake City: Benji Deming 1. Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 12.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYPullman splits league meet with West Valley
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys cross country team edged out a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against West Valley, and the Eagles swept the top spots in the girls competition.
The Greyhounds won the boys meet with 28 points, and the girls scored 44 points.
Pullman junior Leonardo Hoffman finished second in the boys 3.1-mile race in a time of 17 minutes, 22 seconds to lead the way.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 28; 2. West Valley 29.
Individual — Tony Belko (West Valley) 16:32.
Pullman individuals — 2. Leonardo Hoffman 17:22; 5. Peter Jobson 18:04; 6. Raul Najera 18:07; 7. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:20; 8. Lucian Pendry 18:42; 10. Lucas Mooney 18:58; 11. Brendan Doumit 19:05.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. West Valley 15; 2. Pullman 44.
Individual — Roxanne Fredericksen (West Valley) 19:42.
Pullman individuals — 6. Alison Hathaway 23:29; 7. Abigail Hulst 23:41; 9. Shahad Akasha 24:26; 10. Eloise Clark 24:55; 12. Jordan Hendrickson 26:15; 13. Chloe Jones 26:28; 14. Susanna Molsee 27:14; 15. Hazel Welling 29:11.
Clarkston girls win, boys tie
The Clarkston girls cross country team picked up a Class 2A Greater Spokane League home dual meet win against Rogers, while the boys team tied with the Pirates at Beachview Park.
The Bantams won the girls meet because Rogers didn’t have enough runners to qualify as a team. The boys team finished with 28 points.
Senior Mark Tadzhimatov won the boys race on the 5,000-meter course in a time of 19:18.96.
BOYS
Team scores — T1. Clarkston 28; T1. Rogers 28.
Individual — 1. Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) 19:18.96.
Other Clarkston individuals — 4. Samuel Polis 21:39.77; 6. Jacen Farrally 24:02.47; 8. Xander VanTine 24:57.73; 9. William Mosman 25:07.83; 10. Willard Maughan 26:21.39; 12. Isaiah Dale 26:34.71; 13. Anthony Baker 26:46.28; 14. Bryce O’Grady 29:39.44.
GIRLS
Team score — 1. Clarkston 15.
Individual — Ellabelle Taylor (Rogers) 23:35.48.
Clarkston individuals — 2. Mikoto Grimm 24:22.61; 4. Mia Bunce 27:41.72; 6. Taylor Celigoy 29:50.99; 7. Claire Dooley 30:02.27; 8. Kaylie Randall 31:57.02.
COLLEGESLCSC announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Lewis-Clark State athletic department and the Warrior Athletic Association will induct five individuals and three national championship baseball teams into the Warrior Athletic Hall of Fame in April 2023, it was announced.
The seventh class to be inducted includes former women’s basketball coach Mike Divilbiss and former men’s basketball coach George Pfeifer, former women’s basketball player and current associate head coach Caelyn Orlandi, former baseball player and Lewiston High School graduate Rusty Harris and former cross country and track runner Chelsey Leighton, who graduated from Lapwai. The Avista NAIA World Series baseball championship teams from 1989, 1996 and 1999 also will be enshrined at a banquet that will take place April 22, 2023, at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge.