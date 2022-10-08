GENESEE — Quarterbacks Jack Driskill of the Logos Knights and Angus Jordan of the Genesee Bulldogs did their best “anything you can do, I can do better” impression in a Class 1A Division 1 Whitepine League offensive slugfest that ended in a 74-66 Logos football victory Friday.
The game saw 1,090 yards of total offense.
Driskill was 15-of-24 for 254 yards with seven touchdowns through the air. He also had 33 rushes for 227 yards and another score on the ground for Logos (3-4, 2-3).
Five different Knights caught touchdown receptions, with Dominic Porras and Henry Sundlie making two apiece. Sundlie added an 80-yard kickoff return and a 16-yard rushing score to his night.
Jordan went 16-of-29 for 356 yards and four touchdowns passing and had 145 yards on seven carries for three more scores.
Nolan Bart had nine receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Genesee (1-6, 0-5).
Logos 32 22 14 6—74
Genesee 24 20 0 22—66
Logos — Dominic Porras 4 pass form Jack Driskill (Lucius Comis pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Teak Wareham 62 pass from Angus Jordan (Nolan Bartosz pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Asaph Grieser 27 pass from Driskill (Henry Sundlie pass from Driskill).
Logos — Porras 20 pass from Driskill (Comis pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 39 pass from A. Jordan (W. Jordan pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Sundlie 40 pass from Driskill (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill).
Genesee — A. Jordan 55 run (Bartosz pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Comis 12 pass from Driskill (Porras pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Barosz 38 pass from A. Jordan (conversion failed).
Logos — Wilson 13 pass from Driskill (conversion failed).
Genesee — W. Jordan 1 run (A. Jordan run).
Logos — Sundlie 80 kick return (Wilson pass form Driskill).
Genesee — W. Jordan 3 run (conversion failed).
Logos — Sundlie 16 run (conversion failed).
Logos — Sundlie 7 pass from Driskill (Comis pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Bartosz 35 pass from A. Jordan (conversion failed).
Genesee — A. Jordan 43 run (Dan Bell pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Driskill 3 run (conversion failed).
Genesee — A. Jordan 7 run (A. Jordan run).
Kamiah 46, Troy 12
KAMIAH — David Kludt passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the way to victory as Kamiah remained perfect in Whitepine League Division I play with a rout of Troy.
Kludt finishesd 5-of-7 for 157 yards passing, and also made two interceptions for the Kubs (6-1, 5-0). Kaden DeGroot caught four passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Colton Ocain rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown while totaling eight tackles.
“Troy really loaded up against our run,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “We’ve been pretty run-heavy all year, so we had to throw a little more over the top, and we had good success.”
Troy 0 6 0 6—12
Kamiah 16 16 14 0—46
Kamiah — David Kludt 9 run (Colton Sams run).
Kamiah — Kaden DeGroot 57 pass from Kludt (Everett Oatman pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — DeGroot 57 pass from Kludt (Conner Weddle run).
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 23 run (Oatman pass from Kludt).
Troy — N/A 41 pass from Chase Blazzard (run failed).
Kamiah — Oatman 3 pass from Kludt (Kyler Usher run).
Kamiah — Usher 2 run (run failed).
Troy — N/A 2 pass from Blazzard (pass failed).
Pomeroy 62, Tekoa-Rosalia 0
ROSALIA — Sidney Bales converted five consecutive touchdowns to set the visiting Pirates on course to a blowout win before shorthanded Tekoa-Rosalia bowed out at halftime in Southeast 1B League play.
Bales ran for four touchdowns and caught a pass from Trevin Kimble for the other. Kyzer Herres took over running the last two scores of the game for Pomeroy (5-1, 3-1).
“We were hitting on all cylinders today,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “Our defense has been playing very well, giving up a total of eight points over their last four games, and holding four of their six opponents scoreless on the season.”
Pomeroy 38 24—62
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0—0
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 3 run (Bales run).
Pomeroy — Bales 43 pass from Trevin Kimble (Bales run).
Pomeroy — Bales 5 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Bales 34 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Bales 18 run (Trace Roberts pass from Kimble).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 13 run (Brodie Magill run).
Pomeroy — Herres 30 run (Magill run).
Post Falls 42, Lewiston 35
POST FALLS — The Bengals traded leads several times with the host Trojans before allowing the decisive touchdown with 16 seconds left on the clock to suffer a down-to-the-wire Class 5A Inland Empire League defeat.
“They’re a really good football team,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said of Post Falls. “We gave up too many big plays, and that’s kind of the story. ... I was proud of all our kids; I thought we kept fighting the whole way.”
Drew Hottinger put up 229 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and four total touchdowns for Lewiston (5-2, 0-1).
Lewiston 0 14 13 8—35
Post Falls 7 7 14 14—42
Post Falls — Alex Shields 31 pass from Isaac McKeown (Andon Brandt kick).
Lewiston — Drew Hottinger 15 run (Jackson Lathen kick).
Lewiston — Chris Ricard 8 run (Alex Hernandez kick).
Post Falls — Shields 46 pass from McKeown (Brandt kick).
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 40 pass from Hottinger (Hernandez kick).
Post Falls — Ayden Triana 75 pass from McKeown (Brandt kick).
Post Falls — Jake Bustamante 3 run (Brandt kick).
Lewiston — Lathen 18 pass from Hottinger (kick blocked).
Post Falls — Bustamante 7 run (Brandt kick).
Lewiston — Brayden Rice 11 pass from Hottinger (Rice pass from Hottinger).
Post Falls — Bustamante 5 run (Brandt kick).
Reardan 23, Asotin 21
ASOTIN — Cody Ells had 114 yards of rushing and two touchdowns for host Asotin, but the Panthers fell to Reardan in a Class 2B Bi-County League game.
“Battled back and forth, competed well,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Just can’t quite get over the edge.”
Cameron Clovis added 77 rushing yards for Asotin (1-5, 0-5).
Reardan 0 9 7 7—23
Asotin 7 0 7 7—21
Asotin — Gavin Ells 65 interception return (Cameron Clovis kick).
Reardan — Jaqin Stroble 1 run (Noah Hamilton kick).
Reardan — Safety.
Reardan — Stroble 22 run (Hamilton kick).
Asotin — Cody Ells 9 run (Clovis kick).
Reardan — Stroble 5 run (Hamilton kick).
Asotin — C. Ells 82 run (Clovis kick).
Chelan 48, Colfax 34
COLFAX — The Class 2B Bulldogs made a late charge against the Class 1A Mountain Goats, but lost the nonconference game.
Seth Lustig was 6-of-8 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Colfax (1-5). Lustig also had 74 yards and two more scores rushing.
Chelan 28 14 6 0—48
Colfax 8 6 6 14—34
Chelan — Zimri Kelling 7 run (AJ Martinez kick).
Chelan — Ruyan Allen 69 run (Martinez kick).
Chelan — Austin Mccradle 24 pass from Isaac Wilson (Martinez kick).
Colfax — JD Peterson 32 pass from Seth Lustig (JP Wigen pass from Lustig).
Chelan — Kelling 65 kick return (Martinez kick).
Chelan — Jacob Allen 3 pass from Wilson (Martinez kick).
Chelan — Mccradle 5 pass from Wilson (Martinez kick).
Colfax — Aslan Burt 37 pass from Lustig (pass failed).
Chelan — Mccradle 9 pass from Wilson (kick failed).
Colfax — Drew VanTine fumble return (pass failed).
Colfax — Lustig 3 run (pass failed).
Colfax — Lustig 32 run (Cody Inderrieden run).
Lewis County 18, Deary 14
DEARY — The Eagles scored 12-unanswered points and held on to earn their first Class 1A Division II Whitepine League victory against the Mustangs.
Gage Crow had scoring runs of 44 and two yards for Lewis County (4-2, 1-1).
Wyatt Vincent connected on two touchdown passes for Deary (1-5, 0-2).
Lewis County 6 0 12 0—18
Deary 0 6 0 8—14
Lewis County — Trevor Knowlton 39 fumble recovery (run failed).
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 7 pass from Wyatt Vincent (run failed).
Lewis County — Gage Crow 44 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Crow 2 run (run failed).
Deary — Kalab Rickerd 14 pass from Vincent (Rickerd run).
Priest River 33, Orofino 18
PRIEST RIVER — A late Orofino rally powered by a pair of recovery runs from Darrion Cannon was not enough to prevent an Intermountain League defeat for the Maniacs at the hands of Priest River.
Nolan Williams had 12 tackles for Orofino (0-6, 0-3), while Eddie Harrison made 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, and quarterback Seeger Pettengill had a passing touchdown while making 10 tackles on defense.
Orofino 0 0 6 12—18
Priest River 8 19 0 6—33
Priest River — Deegan Goins 61 run (Grant Schofield pass from Garett Reynolds).
Priest River — Goins 10 run (Gavin Griesemer kick).
Priest River — Kemper Dabrowski 42 run (kick failed).
Priest River — Goins 10 run (kick failed).
Orofino — Seeger Pettengill 25 run (run failed).
Priest River — Jesse Poisel 1 run (kick failed).
Orofino — Darrion Cannon 78 kickoff return (pass failed).
Orofino — Cannon 18 fumble recovery (run failed).
St. Maries 18, Grangeville 6
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs suffered a Class 2A Central Idaho League defeat at the hands of the visiting Lumberjacks, who registered their first win of the season.
St. Maries improved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in league. Grangeville drops to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in league.
No other information was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLGreyhounds lick Bantams
Visiting Pullman came through 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 against Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Clarkston.
Sophie Armstrong had eight kills and 15 digs for the Greyhounds (6-3, 3-0), while Jasmine Washington added eight kills and five blocks.
For the Bantams (3-6, 1-2), Brooke Blaydes made 12 digs and Emily Johnson had seven kills.
JV — Clarkston def. Pullman.
Eagles edge past Oaks
PULLMAN — Annie Goetz registered a 21 kills, 15 assists and 13 digs to help the Eagles come out on top, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-5, in a Mountain Christian League match against Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
Lydia Carrier provided 25 assists for Pullman Christian (6-4).
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks Classical Christian.
Bulldogs bow to Kellogg
GRANGEVILLE — In a game that saw “lots of unforced errors,” according to Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson, the Bulldogs fell 25-10, 25-23, 25-19 to Class 3A Intermountain League foe Kellogg.
Adalei LeFebvre had three kills and two blocks for Grangeville (3-8, 1-4).
JV — Kellogg def. Grangeville 3-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman Christian 1, Oaks Classical 0
PULLMAN — Judah Fitzgerald scored in the 38th minute as the Eagles downed Oaks Classical in Mountain Christian League action.
Despite being outshot 8-3, Pullman Christian (4-4-1, 3-3-1) converted on its chance late in the first half after losing two weeks ago to Oaks 4-1.
Oaks Classical 0 0—0
Pullman Christian 1 0—1
PC — Judah Fitzgerald, 38th.
Shots — Oaks Classical 8, Pullman Christian 3. Saves — Oaks Classical N/A. Pullman Christian N/A.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERClarkston 1, Pullman 0
Two weeks after suffering a shutout against the Greyhounds, the Bantams bounced back and got some revenge in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League home game.
Rebecca Skinner scored in the fifth minute for Clarkston (7-2-2, 4-2), and the Bantams held on from there.
“Starting strong was huge for us because we established the momentum,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We beat them in all phases.”
Pullman (6-5, 4-2) beat the Bantams 4-0 on Sept. 20 in a game Newhouse said his team wasn’t healthy. Newhouse also gave credit to Mariya Johnson, who, “took a lot of pressure off of us by winning so many balls (at the striker position).”
Pullman 0 0—0
Clarkston 1 0—1
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 5th.
Shots — Clarkston 9, Pullman 2. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 8. Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFKing 14th for Lewiston
REXBURG, Idaho — Lewiston senior Carson King had a 6-over-par 78 to lead the Bengals at the Idaho Class 5A state boys golf tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
The Bengals sit 11th out of 11 teams after the first round with a 354, behind leader Eagle’s 300.
King had a birdie on the par-4, 421-yard No. 8, with seven bogeys to sit in a tie for 14th place.
The final round is at 7 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
Team scores — 1. Eagle 300; 2. Boise 311; 3. Madison 312; 4. Highland 317; 5. Coeur d’Alene 318; 6. Mountain View 321; T7. Middleton 326; T7. Thunder Ridge 326; 9. Capital 330; 10. Boise Timberline 339; 11. Lewiston 354.
Leader — Wheaton Ennis (Eagle) 64.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 78, Teigen Knewbow 85, Noah Acord 92, Christian Reed 99, Cody Ray 100.
Lovell tied for 19th at first round
IDAHO FALLS — Moscow freshman Chase Lovell sits in a tie for 19th place after the first round of the Idaho Class 4A state golf tournament at Sage Lakes Golf Course.
Lovell fired an opening-round 8-over-par 78 and is 11 shots behind individual leader Derek Lekkerker of Twin Falls.
He had birdies on Nos. 4 and 16 to go with four bogeys and three double bogeys in his round.
The final round begins at 7 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLFLewiston sixth after first round
REXBURG, Idaho — The Lewiston girls golf team is in sixth place after the first round of the Idaho Class 5A state tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
The Bengals shot a 367, behind leader Rocky Mountain’s 327.
Senior Mollie Seibly is tied for ninth place overall after an opening round 11-over-par 85. She had a birdie on the par-3, 114-yard No. 6 to go with eight bogeys and two double bogeys.
The final round takes place at 7 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 327; 2. Boise 346; 3. Eagle 356; 4. Mountain View 359; 5. Coeur d’Alene 364; 6. Lewiston 367; 7. Boise Timberline 368; 8. Highland 381.
Leader — Emily Gibbs (Rocky Mountain) 75.
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 85; Abbigail Tellez 86; Julia Brume 92; Shelby Arellano 104; Lexi Casey 105.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU upsets No. 12 Oregon
PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 21 kills as the Washington State volleyball team upset No. 12 Oregon 22-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9 in Pac-12 Conference action at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen chipped in 11 kills and 17 digs for the Cougars (11-5, 3-2). Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova contributed 10 kills on a .421 attack percentage and six total blocks. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 42 assists. Senior Karly Basham tallied 16 digs.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against Oregon State.
LCSC upsets Southern Oregon
Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi and sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez each finished with 13 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team upended No. 23 Southern Oregon 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior right-side hitter Carli Berntson added 12 kills for the Warriors (11-6, 7-5), who have won four of their past five matches. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi contributed 22 assists. Senior libero Kenzie Dean chipped in 21 digs. Senior middle blocker Channa Hart had six total blocks.
It’s the first time the Warriors have beaten the Raiders (13-6, 7-5).
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at home against Oregon Tech.