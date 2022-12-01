It took a little to get into a groove, but the Lewiston girls basketball team played their most physical game of the season in a 55-38 in an Inland Empire League win Wednesday against Moscow.
“I think we just knew that Moscow plays really hard and we just had to meet that physicality,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I thought our girls did really well ... getting rebounds and loose balls, especially in the press.”
Moscow jumped out early with a 13-7 first quarter lead before Zoie Kessinger took over in the second. The senior Bengal had the first seven points scored in the quarter.
“That is leadership right there, senior leadership,” Stefanchik said. “She really brought it tonight and she plays with a lot of heart.”
Kessinger led Lewiston (1-4) with 21 points. She scored nine points each in the second and fourth quarters, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and hitting two from distance.
Savanah Burke played her best game of the season, although in limited minutes. The 5-10 senior took over in a stretch in the middle of the second quarter where she recorded a basket, an assist, a block and a steal all within a minute.
Burke scored eight points before fouling out.
Lola Johns caused havoc inside and used her own physicality to lead the Bears (0-4) with 13 points.
MOSCOW (0-4)
Punk Knott 1 1-2 4, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 2, Myah Parsons 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 0 2-2 2, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jalyn Rainer 2 0-0 4, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 5 3-5 13, Jacque Williams 2 1-2 5, Jessa Skinner 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 8-13 38.
LEWISTON (1-4)
Sydney Arellano 1 0-0 2, Bay Delich 2 3-4 8, Dilynn Albright 1 2-2 4, Addison McKarcher 2 1-2 5, Zoie Kessinger 5 9-9 21, Patience-Lee Patterson 1 2-2 4, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 3, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 4 0-2 8, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 17-21 55.
Moscow 13 7 7 11—38
Lewiston 7 19 9 20—55
3-point goals — Knott, Thompson, Kessinger 2, Delich, Jackson.
JV — Lewiston 48, Moscow 35.
Colfax 70, Mabton 55
COLFAX — Jaisha Gibb and Hailey Demler each notched 17 points in the Bulldogs’ nonleague win against the Vikings.
Brynn McGaughy and Harper Booth each notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Colfax (2-0)
Esmeralda Sanchez paced Mabton with a game-high 21 points.
COLFAX (2-0)
Jaisha Gibb 6 2-2 17, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 1 0-1 2, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 3, Brenna Gilchrist 0 2-2 2, Hailey Demler 6 2-3 14, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 2 1-3 5, Brynn McGaughy 4 2-6 10, Harper Booth 3 3-4 10, Destiny Nelson 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 13-22 70.
MABTON (0-1)
Esmeralda Sanchez 6 8-11 21, Jasmin Chavez 2 0-0 4, Alea Bonewell 1 0-0 2, Keirah Roettger 2 1-2 5, Jezebele Ramirez 2 3-4 7, Ashley Macedo 0 2-2 2, Alana Zavala 4 5-6 14. Totals 17 19-25 55.
Mabton 14 10 9 23—55
Colfax 25 16 16 13—70
3-point goals — Gibb 3, Andrus, Booth, Sanchez, Zavala.
Asotin 44, Pomeroy 36
POMEROY — The Panthers went to the free-throw line 30 times, making 14, and it was the difference in a nonleague win against the host Pirates.
Emily Elskamp had a game-high 21 points to lead Asotin (1-1).
Jillian Herres notched 20 points and Chase Caruso added 10 for Pomeroy (0-1).
ASOTIN (1-1)
Kelsey Thummel 0 0-1 0, Sadie Thummel 0 0-1 0, Emma Barney 1 2-2 4, Cady Browne 1 4-4 6, Lily Denham 1 1-4 3, Sophia Carrasco 0 1-4 1, Carlie Ball 1 1-2 3, Emily Elskamp 8 5-10 21, Haylee Appleford 3 0-2 6. Totals 15 14-30 44.
POMEROY (0-1)
Jillian Herres 7 3-6 20, Chase Caruso 3 3-4 10, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Hailee Brewer 0 0-3 0, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Garce Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-13 36.
Asotin 6 9 15 14—44
Pomeroy 7 10 4 15—36
3-point goals — Herres 3, Caruso, Bartles, Gilbert.
Pullman-Colville postponed
PULLMAN — Pullman’s season-opening girls basketball game against Colville was postponed, but no reason was given. The game will be made up Jan. 4.
BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 69, Mabton 42
COLFAX — The Bulldogs held the Vikings to just two points in the second quarter in rolling to a nonleague win in their season opener.
Carson Gray led Colfax with a game-high 20 points, J.P Wigen added 18 points, and Seth Lustig notched 16 along with nine rebounds and four assists.
MABTON (0-1)
Zuniga 2 0-0 5, Moreno 1 0-0 2, Vazquez 4 7-8 16, Sayala 1 0-2 2, Chavez 2 0-0 6, Biruta 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 2 1-4 5, Chavez 0 2-2 2, Cisnerous 1 0-2 2, Cailixto 0 2-2 2, Zarhagiua 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-20 42.
COLFAX (1-0)
Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 8 1-2 20, JD Peterson 3 2-2 9, Seth Lustig 6 3-4 16, Erik Christensen 0 0-1 0, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew Vantime 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 2-2 6, J.P Wigen 7 4-5 18. Totals 26 12-16 69.
Mabton 17 2 14 9—42
Colfax 24 22 15 8—69
3-point goals — Chavez 2, Zuniga, Vazquez. Gray 3, Peterson, Lustig.
Pomeroy 43, Asotin 41
POMEROY — The Pirates notched a victory against nonleague opponent Asotin in their season opener.
Pomeroy improves to 1-0 on the season and the Panthers fall to 1-1 on the year.
No other information was available at press time.
Timberline 55, Mullan 24
WEIPPE — Timberline of Weippe downed nonleague opponent Mullan to open its season Tuesday.
Saimone Tuikolovatu notched 13 points and Gavin Christopherson and Logan Hunter had 12 apiece.
“(Tuikolovatu) is a first year player and a senior,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said about the 6-foot-2 player who has a 36-inch vertical leap. “He’s extremely athletic and can make shots while he’s still learning the game.”
MULLAN (0-1)
Logan Petit 0 0-0 0, Steven Petit 0 0-0 0, Austin Zingler 2 2-4 6, Kofi Aeppiah 0 0-0 0, Floyd Nelson 4 2-2 12, Josh Acheson 0 0-0 0, Talan Connors 0 0-0 0, Colten Imes 0 0-0 0, Trystan Zingler 1 2-5 4, Alex Trogden 1 0-0 2, Noah Ayers 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-11 24.
TIMBERLINE (1-0)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 2 2-2 7, Rylan West 3 0-0 7, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 2 0-0 4, Daniel Sproul 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 6 0-0 13, Logan Hunter 6 0-0 12, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 6 0-0 12. Totals 25 2-2 55.
Mullan 5 5 11 3—24
Timberline 17 13 15 8—55
3-point goals — Nelson 2, Brown, West, Tuikolovatu.
Pullman-Colville postponed
PULLMAN — Pullman’s season-opening boys basketball game against Colville was postponed, but no reason was given. The game will be made up Jan. 4.
Gar-Pal-Potlatch postponed
POTLATCH — The nonleague boys basketball game between Garfield-Palouse and Potlatch was postponed because of illness. No make-up date was available at press time.
Logos-St. Maries postponed
ST. MARIES — The Logos-St. Maries nonleague boys basketball game was postponed because of inclement weather. There is no make-up date as of press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC moves up in poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team moved up four spots in the NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced by the national office.
The Warriors (4-1), winners of four straight, went from No. 17 in the previous poll two weeks ago to No. 13 this week.
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen is fourth in the country with 3.0 blocks per game, and junior guard Hannah Broyles is fifth nationally with 3.4 made 3-pointers per outing.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Northwest.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU pair named all-region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Washington State junior forward Margie Detrizio and senior defender Mykiaa Minniss each were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific region third team, it was announced.
Detrizio tied for third in the Pac-12 Conference with 11 goals and had a team-high 28 points. She led the conference in shots and shots on goal.
Minniss started all 92 matches in her college career and played more than 8,300 minutes.
COLLEGE NEWSAlexander named to 30 Under 30 Class
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Lewis-Clark State sports information director Alisha Alexander was named a member of the first College Sports Communicators 30 Under 30 Class.
The recognition honors up-and-coming strategic, creative and digital athletics communications professionals throughout the CSC membership. Candidates are considered for selection based on achievement in one or more areas such as professional success, impact on their athletic department and service to CSC.
Alexander is in her fifth year at LCSC.