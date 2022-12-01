It took a little to get into a groove, but the Lewiston girls basketball team played their most physical game of the season in a 55-38 in an Inland Empire League win Wednesday against Moscow.

“I think we just knew that Moscow plays really hard and we just had to meet that physicality,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I thought our girls did really well ... getting rebounds and loose balls, especially in the press.”

