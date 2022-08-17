Kendrick’s football team starts season at No. 1

Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp, right, jumps over Castleford cornerback Santi Alvarado during the third quarter of an Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament semifinal-round football game Nov. 13 at the Kibbie Dome. The Tigers were voted No. 1 in the classification in the state preseason medial poll released Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

BOISE — The Kendrick football team begins the 2022 season the same way it ended the 2021 campaign: at the top.

The Tigers, who finished 9-2 and won all three of their playoff games to take the Idaho Class 1A Division II title, start the year No. 1 in the classification in the state media preseason poll that was released Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you