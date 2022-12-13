KENDRICK — Kendrick used a 25-8 opening quarter to pull away from Clearwater Valley in a girls basketball game Monday.
The Tigers went on to win 71-39.
Kendrick (8-1) had four girls score in double figures, led by Rose Stewart and Morgan Silflow with 16 each.
“Silflow the last couple of nights has been getting up there in points,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Starting to come out of her shell.”
Ruby Stewart added 15 points and eight rebounds. Hailey Taylor had 12 points and seven assists for the Tigers.
Shada Edwards had six 3s and led Clearwater Valley (4-7) with 20 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-7)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Megan Myers 1 0-0 2, Shada Edwards 7 0-0 20, Jada Schilling 2 0-0 5, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 3, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 0 1-2 1, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 1-2 39.
KENDRICK (8-1)
Rose Stewart 8 0-0 16, Harley Heimgartner 1 2-2 4, Hali Anderson 2 3-4 8, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 6 4-10 16, Ruby Stewart 4 4-4 15, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 12. Totals 26 13-18 71.
Clearwater Valley 8 11 8 12—39
Kendrick 25 17 24 5—71
3-point goals — Edwards 6, Yocum 2, Schilling, Stewart 3, Taylor 2, Anderson.
Troy 45, Logos 21
TROY — The Trojans picked up their first Class 1A Division II Whitepine league win over the Knights.
Troy (2-6, 1-4) outscored Logos (0-7, 0-5) 26-10 in the first half and did not look back.
Alaura Hawley led three Trojans in double figures with 11 points. Olivia Tyler and Dericka Morgan each had 10.
“Defensive pressure was really good throughout the entire game,” Troy coach Guy Wells said.
Elena Spillman led the Knights with seven points.
LOGOS (0-7, 0-5)
Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 6, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 2-2 2, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 3 1-4 7, Grace VanderPloeg 3 0-0 6. Totals 9 3-6 21.
TROY (2-6, 1-4)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 3 3-4 10, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 2 0-0 5, Alaura Hawley 4 2-2 11, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 4 1-4 9, Dericka Morgan 5 0-3 10, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-13 45.
Logos 4 6 4 7—21
Troy 11 15 13 6—45
3-point goals — Tyler, Gray, Hawley.
JV — Logos won 14-4.
Colton-Highland postponed
CRAIGMONT — Monday’s girls and boys basketball games between Colton at Highland, which originally were scheduled 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, were postponed for unknown reasons. No make-up date was scheduled at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sander wins player honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player Ellie Sander was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the year, it was announced.
Sander was the key to the 13th-ranked Warriors’ 62-50 win Friday against No. 9 Carroll. The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard had a career-high 20 points, adding six rebounds and four steals. She then finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals Saturday in a 70-41 win against NCAA Division II George Fox.
LCSC (8-1), winners of eight straight, next play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Corban.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
LCSC gets another Parsells
German runner Piper Parsells, sister of cross country and track and field athlete Griffen Parsells, will join Lewis-Clark State next season.
“We are excited to have Piper with us,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said. “We believe she can become an important piece of our middle-distance crew. I think she is capable of being a very good cross country runner, but we are going to keep things focused on track to start.”
Piper Parsells specializes in the 400 meters, 800, mile and relays. The high school senior won the DoDEA European 800 as a sophomore and junior and captured the 1,600 title as a junior.