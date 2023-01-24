KAMIAH — The Kamiah Kubs used solid free-throw shooting to defeat the Grangeville Bulldogs 53-45 in a girls basketball game Monday.
Kamiah (12-5) was 22-of-30 from the line and outscored Grangeville (11-8) in all four quarters.
Mariah Porter led the way for the Kubs with 16 points while Laney Landmark added 15.
Madalyn Green had 19 points for the Bulldogs and Caryss Barger finished with 11.
GRANGEVILLE (11-8)
Caryss Barger 4 1-1 11, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 9 1-2 19, Natalie Long 1 0-0 2, Mattie Thacker 3 0-1 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 1 1-2 4. Totals 19 3-6 45.
KAMIAH (12-5)
Emma Krogh 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 4 6-9 15, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 3, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-0 0, Mariah Porter 4 6-7 16, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 1-2 4, Logan Landmark 1 5-6 7, Ashlyn Schoening 1 4-6 6. Totals 13 22-30 53.
Grangeville 7 9 14 15—45
Kamiah 12 10 15 16—53
3-point goals — Barger 2, Frei, Vanderwall, Porter 2, La. Landmark, Loewen, Skinner.
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah 25-22, OT.
Deary 57, Logos 23
DEARY — The Mustangs jumped out to a 22-point advantage in the first quarter and never looked back in a nonleague win over the Knights of Moscow.
Araya Wood led Deary (12-1) with 17 points and Triniti Wood finished with 11.
Grace VanderPloeg tallied 11 points to lead Logos (0-16).
LOGOS (0-16)
Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 2 0-0 5, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 1 1-1 3, Grace VanderPloeg 4 3-3 11, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-4 23.
DEARY (12-1)
Karmen Griffen 3 0-0 6, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 3 1-1 7, Kenadie Kirk 4 0-0 8, Araya Wood 6 5-5 17, Triniti Wood 3 4-4 11, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 12-12 57.
Logos 2 3 12 6—23
Deary 24 7 12 14—57
3-point goals — Taylor, T. Wood.
Troy 54, Highland 17
TROY — Dericka Morgan had a double-double for the Trojans in a nonleague victory against the Huskies of Craigmont.
Morgan finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Troy (4-13). Alaura Hawley added 14 points and Olivia Tyler had 10.
Highland (1-12) was paced by Kylee Beck with six points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-12)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 2 0-0 5, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hix 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-1 2, Kylee Beck 3 0-0 6, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 0-1 17.
TROY (4-13)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 3 4-7 10, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 2 0-2 4, Alaura Hawley 6 2-4 14, Laura House 0 1-2 1, Bethany Phillis 2 0-0 4, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 7 3-4 21. Totals 20 10-17 54.
Highland 7 2 2 6—17
Troy 19 18 10 7—54
3-point goals — Smith, Morgan 4.
COLLEGE HONORS
Pair of Warriors earn honors
Lewis-Clark State performed well at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open over the weekend and were awarded with a pair of Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Athlete of the Week honors Monday.
It is the second week in a row that the Warriors have swept conference awards in men’s track and field.
London Kirk set a new school record in the 400 with a time of 48.10 seconds to take second place in the event. He also tied the LCSC record in the 200 with a time of 21.99 to finish fifth.
It is the second weekly men’s track athlete honor in consecutive weeks for Kirk.
Christian Bothwell was named the men’s field athlete of the week with a fifth-place finish in the heptathlon at the same meet. His 4,589 mark was a career-best and second-highest in school history. Bothwell currently ranks ninth in the NAIA. It is the first weekly honor for Bothwell.
