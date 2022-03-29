MOSCOW — The Bears only had three hits against the rival Greyhounds but made each one of them count in a 3-1 nonleague victory on Monday.
All three hits for Moscow (3-2) were for extra bases and Cody Isakson accomplished both of his hits in clutch situations.
Caleb Northcroft knocked in Max McCloy for Pullman (1-3) in the top of the fourth inning for the first score of the game.
Isakson answered with his first home run on the varsity team with a shot over the right-center wall to tie the game at 1-1.
“He deserves that success,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “He has been working really hard.”
Hard work in the fifth inning is what pulled the Bears in front.
Dylan Decker walked then stole second. Decker then attempted to steal third and an errant throw allowed him to come in to score to give Moscow a 2-1 lead.
Cody Wilson walked on that play and also stole second. Isakson hit a triple to give the Bears the 3-1 margin of victory.
Rod said that one of the great things about the Moscow lineup is that every game someone else steps up and contributes.
The contributions aided Butch Kiblen and Barrett Abendroth on the mound. Kiblen scattered one hit and three walks through three innings of work.
“Good to see (Kiblen) have another good outing, didn’t have his ‘A’ stuff, but kept battling,” Rod said.
Abendroth came in relief in the fourth inning and surrendered the sole Greyhound run in his first inning of work. He would then keep Pullman scoreless the rest of the way.
For Pullman, Tyler Elbracht started strong, giving up just the solo home run to Isakson in his first four innings, striking out five.
Elbracht was unable to record an out in the fifth inning, giving up the other two runs before Brady Coulter came in and was nearly unhittable.
Coulter gave up just one hit in two innings while striking out five on just 28 pitches.
Pullman 000 100 0—1 5 1
Moscow 000 120 x—3 3 1
Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter (5) and Joey Hecker; Butch Kiblen, Barrett Abendroth (4) and Tyson Izzo. W—Abendroth. L—Elbracht.
Pullman hits — Caleb Northcroft 2, Max McCloy (2B), Tyler Elbracht (2B), Marcus Hillard.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2 (3B, HR), Ethan McLaughlin (2B)
SOFTBALL
Prairie 12, Garfield-Palouse 11
The Pirates needed a web gem from Laney Forsmann in the bottom of the seventh inning to win a back-and-forth 12-11 nonleague contest with the Vikings at Airport Park in Lewiston.
With a runner on third and two outs Forsmann tracked down a long fly ball to secure Prairie’s first win of the season.
Tara Schlader had three hits and four RBI in the game.
Garfield-Palouse (1-4) got contributions offensively from eight different players. Megan Olson, Maci Brantner, Madison Cloninger and Aliyah Holbrook all hit extra-base hits in the game.
Kenzie Pederson struck out 11 batters for the Vikings in the loss.
Prairie 331 300 2—12 7 4
Garfield-Palouse 250 020 2—11 9 0
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Kenzi Pederson and Megan Olson. W— Key. L—Pederson.
Prairie hits — Tara Schlader 3 (2B), Mackenzie Key (2B), Riley Enneking, Gracie Farr, Ember Martin.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Morgan Lentz 2, Megan Olson (3B), Maci Brantner (2B), Madison Cloninger (2B), Aliyah Holbrook (2B), Kendra Lentz, Emma Orge, Alyssa Olson.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho football holds pro day
MOSCOW — Eight players participated in the Idaho Vandals pro day on Monday.
Linebacker Tre Walker, defensive ends Kayode Rufai and Charles Akanno, defensive lineman Jonah Kim, defensive backs Tyrese Dedmon, Jalen Hoover and Christian Blackburn and punter/kicker Caleb Lightbourn all participated.
Defensive end Rufai made a statement in the 225-pound bench press. Rufai pulled off 29 reps, two more than top-five prospect from Oregon, Kayvon Thibodeaux, did at the NFL combine. The 29 reps would have put Rufai on top of all defensive ends in the strength test.
Akanno hit the bench press with the bar on his 13th rep, which stopped the drill for him.
Dedmon showed off his jumping ability. The Vandal defensive back recorded a 39-inch vertical jump. The height would have tied Dedmon with Arizona State prospect Chase Lucas for third in the position at the combine. Dedmon’s broad jump of 10-feet and 10-inches would have placed him second in the combine behind Zyon McCollum from Sam Houston State.
NFL draft hopeful Noah Elliss was in attendance, but did not participate. Elliss, the brother of New Orleans Saints’ linebacker Kaiden Elliss and Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Christian Elliss, is UI’s top prospect.
COLLEGE GOLF
LCSC teams lead after Day 1
WALLA WALLA — Lewis-Clark State’s men’s and women’s golf teams both lead after the first day of the Walla Walla University Wine Valley Invitational at Wine Valley Golf Course on Monday.
The women hold a two-shot lead over Corban thanks to a pair of 81s from Deana Caruso and Nicole Propheter. Whitworth sits five-shots back in third.
After 36-holes the men have jumped out to a 15-shot lead over second-place Bushnell.
LCSC’s Carlos Davila recorded a pair of 1-under-par 71s and is one shot off the leader Sean Ramsbacher of Montana Tech.
Men
Team — 1. Lewis-Clark State 296-280-576; 2. Bushnell 295-296-591; T3. Multnomah 302-290-592; T3. Montana Tech 293-299-592; 5. Walla Walla 305-313-618; 6. Corban 319-306-625; 7. Puget Sound 307-324-631; 8. Columbia Bassin 319-331-650.
Leader — Sean Ramsbacher (Montana Tech) 71-70-141.
LCSC — T2. Carlos Davila 71-71-142; 4. Jorgen Lie Viken 73-70-143; 5. Kristof Panke 74-70-144; T11 Sondre Andresen 80-69-149; T13 Devon Caruso 78-72-150.
Women
Team — 1. Lewis-Clark State 330; 2. Corban 332; 3. Whitworth 335; T4. Montana Tech 343; T4 Columbia Basin 353; 6. Bushnell 363; 7. Puget Sound 422.
Leader — Kelly Dunn (Corban), Brianna McNelly (Whitworth) and Grace Wilbur (Columbia Basin) 80.
LCSC — T5. Deana Caruso 81; T5 Nicole Propheter 81; T14 Alexandera Schmidt 84; T14 Kyla Currie 84; T28 Mylaina Parker 95.
COLLEGE HONORS
More weekly awards for Warriors
Lewis-Clark State continues to rack in the individual awards as four athletes in three different sports took home honors this week.
Luke White became the first Warrior baseball player to hit two home runs in the same inning since Jake Taylor, the current LCSC coach, accomplished the feat in 1993. White recorded four home runs, nine hits and knocked in 14 runs. The effort in a four-game sweep of British Columbia earned the first baseman the Cascade Conference Baseball Player of the Week. It is the first weekly honor for White making him the fifth different Warrior position player to win the award.
Jorgen Lie Viken won the CCC Men’s Golfer of the Week award shooting even-par versus NCAA Division III No. 19 on Thursday in a stroke-play match. It is the first weekly honor for Viken.
Clayton VanDyke and Madigan Kelly each won their respective CCC Track Athlete of the Week awards, the fourth of the season for each.
VanDyke broke his own record in the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 51.13 seconds. The senior won the event and set the second-fastest time in the NAIA this season. This is the 10th conference weekly award all-time for VanDyke.
Kelly qualified for nationals in the 100m hurdles in a record-breaking performance at the Bucs Scoring and Multi on Friday. The freshman ran a 14.41 to win the event. Kelly also finished second in the 400m hurdles in the event with a time of 1:06.16.