MOSCOW — Junior defender Julia Bailey tallied two second-half goals as the Idaho Vandals took out Cal State Bakersfield 4-1 on Friday in a women’s nonconference soccer game at the Kibbie Dome.
Sophomore forward Maddie Lasher got Idaho (3-1) on the board in the 55th minute after a scoreless first half. Bailey then tallied her first goal of the contest in the 68th minute off a pass from senior midfielder Taylor Brust.
After Bakersfield (0-3-1) pulled within 2-1, Bailey scored for the second time in the 74th minute, then freshman midfielder Leiden Huber finished the scoring in the 78th minute.
Junior goalkeeper Hallie Byzewski had three saves for the Vandals, and Flavia Burrell made three stops for the Roadrunners.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Hawaii.
Bakersfield 0 1—1
Idaho 0 4—4
Idaho — Maddy Lasher, 55th.
Idaho — Julia Bailey (Taylor Brust), 68th.
Bakersfield — Darian Tatum, 70th.
Idaho — Bailey, 74th.
Idaho — Leiden Huber, 78th.
Shots — Idaho 14, Bakersfield 8. Saves — Bakersfield: Flavia Burrell 3. Idaho: Hallie Byzewski 3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho splits pair in tournament
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 35 kills on the day as the Idaho volleyball team went 1-1 at the Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Classic at the UPMC Events Center.
The Vandals (2-3) fell 25-19, 27-25, 25-21 to Duqensne before beating host Robert Morris 27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-21.
Against the Dukes (3-2), Munday had 15 kills, sophomore setter Peyten Ely — a former Lewiston High School standout — finished with 28 assists and senior libero Alaina Lacey tallied 12 digs.
Against the Colonials (3-2), Munday led the way with 20 kills and 10 digs, while freshman outside hitter Rachel Davis and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball each had 12 kills, and sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll finished with 10 kills and 16 digs. Ely contributed 43 assists, and Lacey had a team-best 19 digs.
Idaho next plays at 8 a.m. today against Liberty at the same site.
WSU falls in three to Purdue
LAS VEGAS — Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa finished with 10 kills, but it wasn’t enough as 25th-ranked Washington State dropped its third match to start the season, this one a 25-19, 25-23, 28-26 decision to No. 9 Purdue at the Rebel Challenge at Cox Pavilion.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis had 33 assists and 18 digs, and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville finished with 15 digs for the Cougars.
Caitlyn Newton paced the Boilermakers (4-0) with 15 kills, Grace Cleveland chipped in 13 kills and Emma Ellis had 10. Hayley Bush finished with 45 assists, and Jena Oteg added 25 digs and Marissa Hornung had 13.
Washington State next plays at 4 p.m. today against UNLV at the same site.
LCSC falls in three in conference opener
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson had six kills, but Lewis-Clark State fell 25-23, 25-10, 25-17 to Southern Oregon in its home and Cascade Conference opener at the Activity Center.
Senior setter Jess Ruffing added 10 assists for the Warriors (5-4, 0-1), and junior libero Kenzie Dean finished with eight digs.
Shelby Young and Hailey Van Well each had 11 kills for the Raiders (6-0, 1-0). Gwen Sheldon tallied 21 assists, and Karina Oliveira and Kadyn Jones each finished with 12 digs.
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. today at home against Oregon Tech.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYUI, LCSC compete at Clash
CHENEY, Wash. — The University of Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed second at the Clash of the Inland Northwest at Eastern Washington.
Lewis-Clark State’s men finished fifth, and the women placed fourth in the seven-team event.
The Vandal men finished with 73 points and the Warrior men had 115 points, behind meet winner Gonzaga. The Idaho women had 38 points and the LCSC women 109 to place behind the Bulldogs, who won the meet.
On the women’s side, the Vandals had four runners place in the top 10, led by the second-place finish in 14 minutes, 21.3 seconds of sophomore Maya Kobylanski in the 4K race. The Warriors were led by junior Rylee Brown, who clocked in at 15:18.8, to take 17th.
Idaho’s men were led by the 11th-place finish of junior Tim Stevens (18:50.3). LCSC’s men were paced by freshman Brycen Kempton’s 17th-place finish (19:10.1).
The Warriors next will compete Sept. 17 at the Eastern Oregon Invitational, and the Vandals next will run next Friday at the Cougar Classic — hosted by Washington State — at the Colfax Golf Club.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 15; 2. Idaho 73; 3. Montana 83; 4. Eastern Washington 94; 5. Lewis-Clark State 115; 6. Whitman 186; 7. Whitworth 216.
Winner — Yacine Guermali (Gonzaga) 18:37.2.
Idaho individuals — 11. Tim Stevens 18:50.3; 16. Lorenz Hermann 19:05.0; 22. John Peckham 19:19.6; 24. Shea Mattson 19:21.4; 35. Michael McCausland 19:36.1; 38. Gabriel Dinnel 19:41.8; 42. Ben Shaw 19:47.1; 53. Gage Zanette 20:15.7; 60. Zac Bright 20:28.0; 70. Jenner Higgins 20:49.6; 93. Timo Dohm 21:58.9.
LCSC individuals — 17. Brycen Kempton 19:10.1; 23. Connor Turpin 19:21.2; 40. Griffen Parsells 19:43.5; 43. Brycen Brown 19:48.5; 50. Carter Gordon 20:06.1; 57. Dillon Dawson 20:22.0; 58. David Phillis 20:22.1; 71. Cooper Carlson 20:52.5; 84. Conner May 21:17.2; 94. Alejandro Marrtinez 22:18.4; 95. Tristan Wood 22:28.6.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 28; 2. Idaho 38; 3. Eastern Washington 92; 4. Lewis-Clark State 109; 5. Montana 120; 6. Whitworth 188; 7. Whitman 190.
Winner — Sadie Tuckwood (Gonzaga) 14:15.0.
Idaho individuals — 2. Maya Kobylanski 14:21.3; 5. Nell Baker 14:46.1; 7. Nathalia Campos 14:51.1; 10. Kate Bouse 15:00.3; 15. Jolene Whitely 15:11.1; 16. Elise Abbott 15:17.9; 18. Leah Holmgren 15:19.0; 33. Sarah Pecha 15:49.6; 38. Mia Hill 16:03.6; 57. Savannah Pratt 16:38.1.
LCSC individuals — 17. Rylee Brown 15:18.8; 20. Geraldin Correa 15:22.2; 23. Maja Plaznik 15:30.6; 28. Emily Adams 15:44.3; 29. Callie Johnson 15:44.5; 34. Brooklyn Shell 15:52.8; 47. Grace McCormick 16:13.3; 51. Rainey Gallup 16:26.2; 52. Abigail Peightal 16:30.8; 69. Kelsey Henry 17:51.9; 70. Madison Howe 18:23.7; 71. Maureen Kipkorir 19:17.2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERSt. Maries 4, Orofino 1
ST. MARIES — The St. Maries Lumberjacks scored three second-half goals to break open a tie game and defeat Orofino, a coed team, in a Central Idaho League game.
Ethan Potratz tallied the lone goal for Orofino (0-3) just before halftime, as he converted a corner kick from Jase Anderson.
“It was a pretty even game,” Orofino coach Jim Hill said. “(We) controlled the midfield and had some good chances, but couldn’t finish.”
St. Maries got the go-ahead goal just three minutes into the second half, then added insurance goals in the 71st and 80th minutes.
A full box score was not available.
The Maniacs play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Grangeville.
Orofino 1 0—1
St. Maries 1 3—4