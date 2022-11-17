BERKELEY, Calif. — These are the kinds of games Idaho women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee hopes will prepare his team for the grind of the Big Sky Conference season once it begins in late December. But Wednesday’s nonconference game should give the Vandals some confidence heading into the rest of the schedule.

California had five players in double figures, but Idaho made it a game for the most part until eventually falling 84-71 at Haas Pavilion.

