MOSCOW — Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 11 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team lost for the fifth consecutive time Thursday, this time dropping a 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 Big Sky Conference decision to Montana at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 19 assists and junior setter Hailey Pelton had 12 for the Vandals (3-11, 0-5). Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 12 digs.
Paige Clark led the Grizzlies (6-9, 1-4) with 11 kills. Carly Anderson tallied 28 assists. Elsa Godwin tallied eight digs.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana State.
WSU volleyball sweeps ASU
TEMPE, Ariz. — Junior middle blockers Kalyah Williams and Magda Jehlarova each finished with 11 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat Arizona State 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 at Desert Financial Arena.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 34 assists for the Cougars (9-6, 3-2), and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 11 digs.
Roberta Rabelo tallied 10 kills, Ella Snyder added 22 assists and Annika Larson had nine digs for the Sun Devils (8-8, 1-4).
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at Arizona.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams remain in top 20
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams each fell but remain in the top 20 of the NAIA coaches’ top 25 polls.
The men’s team dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 in the nation after a second-place finish Saturday at the Willamette Invitational in Salem, Ore.
The women’s team fell from No. 10 to No. 16 after the Warriors also finished second at the Willamette Invitational.
The two teams are off until the Oct. 16 Inland Empire Championships at the LC State Cross Country Trail.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 12, Rogers 0
Clarkston scored nine goals in the first half in a rout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers at home.
“It was senior night, so it’s exciting to see the seniors play well,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “It was just nice to get everyone playing time while working hard to move the ball into scoring position.”
Ella Ogden notched three goals and an assist for the Bantams (9-3, 5-1).
Rogers 0 0—0
Clarkston 9 3—12
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider (Luella Skinner), 3rd.
Clarkston — Ella Ogden (Rebecca Skinner), 12th.
Clarkston — Ogden (Joanna Schnatterly), 14th.
Clarkston — Erika Pickett, penalty kick, 18th.
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse (L Skinner), 23rd.
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider, 28th.
Clarkston — Schnatterly (Ogden), 30th.
Clarkston — Chloe Jones (Eloise Teasley), 35th.
Clarkston — Taryn Demers (L. Skinner), 39th.
Clarkston — L. Skinner (Claire Tisley), 46th.
Clarkston — Tisley (Newhouse), 62nd.
Clarkston — Ogden (Newhouse), 74th.
Shots — Clarkston 24, Rogers 1. Saves — Rogers: Lydia Hogan 12; Clarkston: Erika Pickett 1.
West Valley 4, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — Allowing three goals in a five-minute stretch of the second half, Pullman absorbed a Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss to a West Valley team that stayed undefeated in conference play.
Amid a scrum in front of the Eagles goal just before halftime, Meg Limburg of Pullman (6-6, 3-3) poked the ball into the net to create a 1-1 tie.
Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said the goal seemed to fire up the Eagles (10-1, 6-0), who responded with a trio of scores starting in the 46th minute.
Lillian Cobos made 12 saves as the PHS goalkeeper.
West Valley 1 3—4
Pullman 1 0—1
West Valley — Walker, 29th.
Pullman — Limburg, 40th.
West Valley — Fisher (Walker), 46th.
West Valley — Simpson, 48th.
West Valley — Hilsabeck, 51st.
Shots — West Valley 17, Pullman 7. Saves — West Valley: Lobdell 5. Pullman: Cobos 12.
Pullman Christian 1, Oaks 1
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian tied with Oaks Classical Christian, of Spokane Valley, in a Mountain Christian League matchup.
Isaac Nimmer hit the game-tying goal for the Eagles (4-0-2) in the 65th minute.
Pullman Christian 0 1—1
Oaks Classical 1 0—1
Scoring plays unavaliable
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLTroy stays unbeaten in league
TROY — Troy defeated Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 in its annual Spike for Cure match.
“It was a super fun atmosphere tonight,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “A lot of people were wearing pink while raising money for breast cancer.”
Morgan Blazzard led the Trojans (14-3, 12-0) in kills with 13. She was also a 8-for-8 at the service line with an ace.
Bengals bow to Post Falls
Host Lewiston fell 21-25, 14-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 to Class 5A Inland Empire League opponent Post Falls.
“It was a great game. The girls played with a lot of heart,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “If a few more points went our way I think we would’ve taken it.”
Katy Wessels notched 20 kills for the Bengals (10-7, 1-3). Julia Dickeson added 12 kills and three blocks.
Loggers sweep Lapwai
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise and Jordan Reynolds combined for 19 kills and seven aces in Potlatch’s 25-14, 25-12, 27-25 victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai.
The Loggers (14-1, 12-1) were down 23-19 in the third set before going on an 8-2 run.
“We played really well in the first two sets but we got too comfortable in the third,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Lapwai capitalized on our mistakes. Credit to Lapwai. They played really hard.”
Maniacs top Timberline
WEIPPE — DelRae Harris went 12-for-12 at the service line with three aces in Orofino’s 25-10, 25-13, 25-9 nonleague victory against Timberline of Weippe.
“It was a full team effort,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “We tried a couple different things and the girls played well and kept focused.”
Grace Beardin led the Maniacs (8-1) in kills with five.
JV — Orofino def Timberline 2-0.
Eagles win in four
SPOKANE — Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian with 10 kills in its 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25 victory against Mountain Christian League opponent Oaks Classical Christian.
“Annie is our star player,” Pullman Christian coach Sarah Lindstrom said. “She knows how to lead the team. She’s our captain for a reason.”
The Eagles remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Highland downs Rams
KOOSKIA — Highland of Craigmont hit on 90 percent of its serves in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 nonleague victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“Serving better was our main focus during the late part of the season,” Highland coach Amy Arnzen said. “It was nice to see the girls hit on their serves to end the regular season.”
Kadence Beck and Peyton Crow combined for 23-for-26 serving and 17 kills for the Huskies (8-4), who now will begin district tournament play Oct. 16.
Hounds beat West Valley
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds defeated West Valley 25-8, 25-10, 25-23 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
No details were available.
Clarkston match moved
Clarkston’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball match at Rogers, scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to 7 p.m. Monday because of transportation issues for the Bantams.